General Questions

Q: When is NIWeek 2020 getting rescheduled?

A: NIWeek will be held on Monday, August 3rd - Wednesday, August 5th. At this time, we plan to keep the same format with Partner Day, Test Leadership Forum, Executive Summit, and all three technical program tracks.

Q: Why is NIWeek being moved to August in 2020?

A: Providing a safe environment for our customers, partners and employees is the right thing to do, and that’s why we decided to reschedule NIWeek to August.

Q: What additional precautions will NI be taking at NIWeek now in August?

A: Attendee safety is our top priority. In partnership with the Austin Convention Center (ACC), we’ll continue to implement enhanced housekeeping protocols to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. Some of these enhancements include more hand sanitizers and hand cleaning stations around the facility. The ACC has increased frequency of cleanliness for restrooms, escalators, door handles and other primary places of contact that are frequently touched. Signage has been posted encouraging visitors and staff to follow health suggestions.

To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including flu and 2019-nCoV, staff and visitors are encouraged to:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when sick

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover your sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

We’ll continue to monitor this closely and make adjustments as needed.

Q: Does NI have plans to restrict attendees from affected regions?

A: We will follow all regulators and guidelines from the CDC and WHO as well as the local Austin and Texas regulations.