Supported Operating Systems for LabWindows™/CVI™

*LabWindows/CVI discontinued support for Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 on July 1, 2015. Versions of LabWindows/CVI shipped after July 1, 2015, do not install or run on Windows XP, Windows Vista, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information on this change, visit NI Support Life Cycle for Windows XP/Vista/Server 2003

Note: NI provides run -time support on Linux for applications built with the LabWindows/CVI development environment for Windows. This means that applications developed with LabWindows/CVI on a Windows OS can be compiled and run on supported Linux distributions with the LabWindows/CVI Run -Time Module installed. For more information on the LabWindows/CVI Runtime Module for Linux, see Developing Linux Applications with NI LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI.