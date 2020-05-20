This document contains the NI-DAQmx 20.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-DAQmx 20.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|196440
|698239
|
Blank Test Panel will display for NI 9469 used in CompactRIO with DAQmx controllers.
If you click the *Self Test* button in NI MAX for the NI 9469, a Test Panel will open with nothing displayed. The *Self Test* button in NI MAX is incorrectly enabled for this module. The blank Test Panel does not imply anything negative about the NI 9469's functionality.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue. This issue does not affect module functionality.
|
Reported Version:
NI-DAQmx 18.1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jun 24, 2018
|255732
|742510
|
USB X Series Devices Do Not Work as SCXI Controllers in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later
The USB-6341, USB-6343, USB-6351, USB-6353, USB-6356, USB-6361, USB-6363, and USB-6366 are unable to be configured as a controller for SCXI devices in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and later. The USB-6346 and USB-6349 are unable to be configured as an SCXI controller in any release of NI-DAQmx.
Workaround:
Use either non-USB X-Series devices or revert to a version of DAQmx prior to 17.6
|
Reported Version:
NI-DAQmx 17.6
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 1, 2020
|661551
|
NI cDAQ-918x/919x Works Incorrectly if Path Includes Non-ASCII (Multi-Byte) Characters
The NI cDAQ-918x/919x might not function correctly if NI-DAQmx is installed in a path with non-ASCII (or multi-byte) characters. This issue most commonly affects NI-DAQmx installations on Korean, Japanese, and Chinese versions of Windows.
Workaround:
If your NI-DAQmx installation path contains non-ASCII characters, uninstall NI-DAQmx and other NI application development software and then reinstall your software to a path without non-ASCII characters.
|
Reported Version:
NI-DAQmx 9.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 6, 2020
|435149
|
Aborting Single-Point Reads and Writes in LabVIEW
Single-point reads and writes do not respond to the Abort Execution button in LabVIEW.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-DAQmx 9.0.1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 14, 2009
