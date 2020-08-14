This document contains the Calibration Executive known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Calibration Executive 6.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|208070
|677002
|
Procedure Throws Error or Terminates When a PXIe-4080/4081/4082 DMM Is Used
PXIe-408x digital multimeters are not compatible with several Calibration Executive procedures for which a PXI-407x digital multimeter is recommended as an instrument standard.
Workaround:
Do not substitute a PXIe-4080/4081/4082 in a procedure in which a PXI-4070/4071/4072 DMM is recommended.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 4.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 4, 2020
|1090478
|
NIPM Does Not Enforce Dependencies in Calibration Executive Feed
NI Package Manager allows the Calibration Executive feed to be modified to remove core components that are required for certain procedures. Dependencies should not be modified or deselected during installation.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|1087818
|
Calibration Executive 6.0 and Later Cannot Be Installed on 32-Bit OS
Calibration Executive 6.0 removes 32-bit operating system and application support. If you try to install Calibration Executive 6.0 or later on a 32-bit OS, NI Package Manager attempts to install the package, and then displays an error, "Unable to locate package 'ni-calibration-executive-store (>=6.0.0.49154-0+f2)' with a compatible version and architecture."
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|1094770
|
Error Occurs Generating a Calibration Report on a Non-English OS
Windows OS for languages other than English (Spanish, for example) may use a date format with extended characters. In this case, PDF, Word, and Excel reports cannot be generated using default report options; Calibration Executive displays an error, "The report file was not at the expected path or has been corrupted."
Workaround:
Configure report options to remove Calibration Date from the report file name. For details about customizing report names, refer to Configuring Report Options in Calibration Executive Help.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|1088175
|
Unable to Silently Install Calibration Executive
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|1084777
|
Error Occurs If Path to Custom Report Stylesheet or CustomReports Folder Changes
If the file path for a custom report stylesheet or the CustomReports folder changes (for example, if a user's Documents folder is cleaned up), Calibration Executive displays an error when the report generator is launched:
Workaround:
Do one of the following:
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 6.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Aug 14, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
Explore Support Content and Product Documentation
Ask the NI Community
Request Support from an Engineer
A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country