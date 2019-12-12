NI Package Builder 19.6 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI Package Builder 19.1 and NI Package Builder 19.6, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI Package Builder 19.6.
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.
Bug ID
Legacy ID
Description
Details
|941042
|135891
Custom Executes Fail to Run Executables Installed to the Temp Target Root Directory
NI Package Manager installs files assigned to the "Temp" target root directory to a unique directory for each package, but custom executes launched in the "Temp" target root directory resolve to a path that is not unique per package, so the custom execute fails. NI Package Manager reports "error occurred while installing a package: (pkg). Additional error information: An error occurred while installing a package '(pkg) [windows_x64]'"
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941044
|252783
Error -16024 May Occur When Performing Discovery on Input Directory With a Long Path
When performing discovery on an input directory that has a very long path sometimes results in "Error -16024 An error occurred while discovering dependencies of input files: 'Object reference not set to an instance of an object.'"
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941045
|195048
|
Solution Packages Added to a Package Installer or Repository Incorrectly Appear as From Other Sources
When adding a solution package to a package installer or local repository using the Add Packages drop down, the added package initially displays as from the solution, but changes to from other sources after selecting Show Additional Sources in the drop down.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941840
Loading a Solution Fails With Error -16013 When a Recommended Package in a Package Installer is not Found
When loading a project that contains a package installer that includes an installed package that recommends other packages that are not installed, the solution may fail to load and reports "Error -16013: The package 'custom-device' references the package '' which could not be found in the solution or is not installed."
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941841
Build Reports Error -16027 if Package Output Directory Specifies a Path Using ..\ Notation
Specifying a path with ..\ notation as an output directory causes build error:
"Error -16027: An error occurred while communicating with NI Package Manager: The specified path 'C:\Users\user\Desktop\NIPB Testing\Relative\..\RelativeOutput\New Package' is invalid: The filename, directory name, or volume label syntax is incorrect The specified path 'C:\Users\user\Desktop\NIPB Testing\Relative\..\RelativeOutput\New Package' is invalid: The filename, directory name, or volume label syntax is incorrect"
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941843
"Unexpected error" is Reported Performing Drag and Drop of Packages Between Packages Pane and Installer and Repositories Pane
When dragging a package from Packages window to Installer and Repositories window I got this error: "Unexpected Error: NI Package Builder encountered an unexpected error. The application will now close. Error message: Exception has been thrown by the target of an invocation." followed by Package Builder closing.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941844
Cannot Open TestStand Options Dialog if Environment File Setting Specified an Invalid .tsenv File
The TestStand dialog will no longer open if you provide an invalid environment (.tsenv) file, even with the option to "Use TestStand environment file" unchecked you will receive error "The environment file "<file>.tsenv" is invalid" when trying to open the TestStand Dialog
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941846
Build Reports Errors -16048 and -16049 When TestStand Code Module paths in Steps Do Not Match the Case of Files on Disk
If the capitalization of paths specified for code modules does not match the case of the actual file on disk, a build operation reports errors -16048 and -16049.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|941041
|252770
Adding the C:\ Root Drive as an Input Folder Causes Unexpected Results During Discovery
When adding the C:\ root drive as an input folder item, discovery of the folder can cause multiple errors and some of its contents will not be shown. NI Package Builder 19.6 prevents you from adding C:\ as a input folder.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version: