Testing Perception and Sensor Fusion Systems

We can’t talk about software test without recognizing that the engineers and developers designing the software are constantly trying to improve their software’s capability. Without diving in too deeply, know that software that is appropriately architected makes validating that software significantly easier.

Figure 6. Design, Deployment, and Verification and Validation (V and V)

Software Test and Simulation

99.9% of perception and sensor fusion validation occurs in software. It’s the only way to test an extremely high volume within reasonable cost and timeframe constraints because you can utilize cloud-level deployments and run hundreds of simulations simultaneously. Often, this is known as simulation or software-in-the-loop (SIL) testing. As mentioned, we need an extremely realistic environment if we are testing the perception and sensor fusion software stack; otherwise, we will have validated our software against scenarios and visual representation that only exists in cartoon worlds.

Figure 7. Perception Validation Characteristics

Testing AV software stack perception and sensor fusion elements requires a multitude of things: You need a representative “ego” vehicle in a representative environmental worldview. You need to place realistic sensor representations on the ego vehicle in spatially accurate locations, and they need to move with the vehicle. You need accurate ego vehicle and environmental physics and dynamics. You need physics-based sensor models that give you actual information that a realworld sensor would provide, not some idealistic version of it.

After you have equipped the ego vehicle and set up the worldview, you need to execute scenarios for that vehicle and sensors to encounter by playing through a preset or prerecorded scene. You also can let the vehicle drive itself through the scene. Either way, the sensors must have a communication link to the software under test. It can be through some type of TCP link—either running on the same machine or separately—to the software under test.

That software under test is then tasked with identifying its environment, and you can verify how well it did by comparing the results of the perception and sensor fusion stack against the “ground truth” that the simulation environment provides.

Figure 8. Testing Perception and Planning

The real advantage is that you can spin up tens of thousands of simulation environments in the cloud and cover millions of miles per day in simulated test scenarios.

Figure 9. Using the Cloud with SystemLink Software

Record and Playback

If you live in a city that tests AVs, you may have seen those dressed-up cars navigating the road with test drivers hovering their hands over the wheel. Those mule vehicles rack up millions of miles so that engineers can verify their software. There are many steps to validating software with road-and-track test..

The most prevalent methodology for validating embedded software is to record a bunch of realworld sensor information through the sensors placed on vehicles. This is the highest-fidelity way to provide software-under-test sensor data, as it is actual, real-world data. The vehicle can be in autonomous mode or non autonomous mode. It is the engineer’s job to equip the vehicle with a recording system that stores massive amounts of sensor information without impeding the vehicle. A representative recording system is shown in Figure 10:

Figure 10. Figure 10. Vehicle Recording System

Once data records onto large data stores, it needs to move to a place where engineers can play with it. The process of moving the data from a large raid array to the cloud or on-premise storage is a challenge, because we’re talking about moving tens, if not hundreds, of terabytes to storage as quickly as possible. There are dedicated copy centers and server-farm-level interfaces that can help accomplish this.

Engineers then face the daunting task of classifying or labeling stored data. Typically, companies pay millions of dollars to send sensor data to buildings full of people that visually inspect the data and identify things such as pedestrians, cars, and lane markings. These identifications serve as “ground truth” for the next step of the process. Many companies are investing heavily in automated labeling that would ideally eliminate the need for human annotators, but that technology is not yet feasible. As you might imagine, sufficiently developing that technology would greatly reduce testing embedded software that classifies data, resulting in much more confidence in AVs.

After data has been classified and is ready for use, engineers play it back into the embedded software, typically on a development machine (open-loop software test), or on the actual hardware (open-loop hardware test). This is known as open-loop playback because the embedded software is not able to control the vehicle—it can only identify what it sees, which is then compared against the ground truth data.

Figure 11. Figure 11. ADAS Data Playback Diagram

One of the more cutting-edge things engineers do is convert real-world sensor data into their simulation environment so that they can make changes to their prerecorded data. This way, they can add weather conditions that the recorded data didn’t see, or other scenarios that the recording vehicle didn’t encounter. While this provides high-fidelity sensor data and test-case breadth, it is quite complex to implement. It does provide limited capability to perform closedloop tests, such as SIL, with real-world data while controlling a simulated vehicle.

Mule vehicles equipped with recording systems are often very expensive and take significant time and energy to deploy and rack up miles. Plus, you can’t possibly encounter all of the various scenarios you need to validate vehicle software. This is why you see significantly more tests performed in simulation.

HIL Test

Once there’s an SIL workflow in place, it’s easier to transition to HIL, which runs the same tests with the software onboard the hardware that eventually makes it into the vehicle. You can take the existing SIL workflow and cut communication between the simulator and the software under test. And you can add an abstraction layer between the commands sent to and from the simulator and hardware that has sensor and network interfaces to communicate with the compute platform under test. The commands talking to the hardware must execute in real time to be validated appropriately. You can take those same sensor interfaces described in the AV Functional Test section and plug them into the SIL system with the real-time software abstraction layer and create a true HIL tester.

You can execute perception and sensor fusion HIL tests either by directly injecting into the sensor interfaces, or, with the sensor in the loop, providing an emulated over-the-air interface to the sensors, as shown in Figure 12.

Figure 12. Figure 12. Closed-Loop Perception Test

Each of these processes—from road test to SIL to HIL—employ a similar workflow. For more information about this simulation test platform, contact us.