Expand Test Coverage for Wi-Fi 6 PA/FEM Components above 6 GHz

Engineers in charge of characterization and validation of Wi-Fi 6 front ends face the new challenge of developing comprehensive, accurate, and fast test sequences in new, unlicensed frequency bands above 6 GHz. They need test solutions that cut down test times while ensuring extensive and reliable test coverage in all Wi-Fi bands.

 

A test solution for the validation of Wi-Fi 6 front-end devices meet the following qualifications:

 

  • Offer low-noise and excellent linearity to achieve high dynamic range for low EVM measurements below -50 dB
  • Give engineers fast and extensive measurement results and deep understanding of device performance
  • Reduce test time while maintaining reliable test coverage

Wi-Fi 6 Front-End Test Reference Architecture

  • Achieve better than -50 dB EVM on 1024-Quadrature Amplitude Modulation tests using the PXI Vector Signal Transceiver up to 12 GHz.
  • Simplify Wi-Fi 6 test benches with a modular architecture that enables static and dynamic RF and DC tests with highly responsive, multichannel PXI Source Measure Units.
  • Control your DUTs with ease by taking advantage of NI’s PXI Digital Pattern Instrument for SPI, MIPI, and custom digital protocols.
  • Move rapidly from manual, interactive tests to fully automated test sequences with NI’s RFmx WLAN API and easy-to-configure reference design libraries.
     

Solution Advantages

  • 1 GHz of real-time generation and analysis bandwidth for covering 160 MHz channel bandwidths and coexistence test scenarios

  • Coverage for current 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and new bands above 6 GHz

  • Unencrypted 802.11 waveform creation, playback, storage, and distribution for ease of collaboration across benches and test labs

  • User-friendly software experience for interactive testing as well as an extensive, WLAN measurement-oriented API to streamline test automation

  • High test speeds with FPGA-based power leveling and optimized measurement algorithms

“Our engineering teams looked at all the things that were slowing down our characterization process in the lab, and RF measurements using traditional instruments were the most time consuming. Given the number of test cases, we were facing the prospect of doubling or tripling our fleet of test benches. By adopting PXI, we were able to significantly improve test throughput without sacrificing measurement quality.”

Ben Thomas, Director, Mobile 5G Business Development, Qorvo

