NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持20.1自述文件

2020年6月

本文件包含NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持的重要信息，包括安装说明和支持的硬件。

概述

系统要求

操作系统支持

应用软件支持

安装说明

产品安全及关键更新

支持的硬件

打开帮助文件

自动安装NI产品

在Microsoft Windows 10中使用NI软件

在Microsoft Windows 8.1中使用NI软件

NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持将于2021年停止支持Windows 7（32位和64位）、Windows Server 2008 R2及所有32位Windows操作系统

法律信息

NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持会安装必要的软件来管理离线NI Linux Real-Time终端。

NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持20.1包含下列要求：

至少4.0 GB磁盘空间

4 GB RAM

1024 x 768分辨率（建议使用1366 x 768或更高配置）

注：NI Linux Real-Time必须安装在实时终端上。

NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持20.1支持下列操作系统：

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI软件将安装VC2015运行引擎和.NET 4.6.2。Windows 8.1和Windows Server 2012 R2需要Microsoft更新才能支持这些项。关于安装这些更新的详细信息，请参考Microsoft KB2919442和KB2919355。

2 NI软件使用SHA-256证书签名。Windows 7 SP1、Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1和Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1需要Microsoft更新才能支持SHA-256。关于安装该安全更新的详细信息，请参考Microsoft KB3033929。

注：关于未来操作系统支持的信息，见NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持将于2021年停止支持Windows 7（32位和64位）、Windows Server 2008 R2及所有32位Windows操作系统。

NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持20.1支持下列应用程序软件版本（包含service pack）。

应用程序软件 NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持20.1支持的版本 MAX 20.0 NI Linux Real-Time 2020

如果需要安装NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持的PC可以访问ni.com，请参考以下安装说明： NI使用NI Package Manager安装NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持。如您还没有安装NI软件，NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持在安装的同时会安装NI Package Manager，可用来安装其他NI软件。请访问ni.com/r/NIPMDownload下载NI Package Manager。关于使用NI Package Manager安装、移除、更新NI软件的详细信息，请参考NI Package Manager手册。

如果需要安装NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持的PC无法访问ni.com，请参考以下安装说明： 找到可访问ni.com的PC，然后访问ni.com/downloads。 搜索并下载ISO格式的NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持。 将ISO文件传输到无法访问ni.com的PC。 从ISO文件安装NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持。



访问ni.com/security查看和订阅NI产品的安全通知。访问ni.com/critical-updates了解NI关键更新的详细信息。

以下列表详细介绍了NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持20.1支持的硬件型号：

CompactRIO控制器

模块上的CompactRIO系统

Compact Vision系统

CompactDAQ控制器

myRIO

PXI控制器

独立USRP

有关NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持的详细信息，请参考MAX中的NI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持帮助。

大多数NI产品都可通过命令行自动安装，通过设置命令行参数完成安装程序用户界面或对话框的设置。

关于自动安装NI产品的详细信息，见NI Package Manager手册中的自动化安装程序主题。

Microsoft Windows 10是最新版本的Windows操作系统，与早期版本相比有重大改进。Windows 10引入了多种全新功能，并融合了Windows 7和Windows 8的特色。关于NI支持Windows 10的详细信息，请访问ni.com/windows10。

在Microsoft Windows 8.1上安装NI软件时，应用视图上会增加一些磁贴，作为指向NI LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX)和NI启动器等NI应用程序的快捷方式。关于NI支持Windows 8.1的详细信息，请访问ni.com/windows8。

RNI Linux Real-Time离线安装支持将于2021年起停止支持Windows 7（32位和64位）、Windows Server 2008 R2及所有32位Windows操作系统。本产品在2021年5月1日以后发行的版本可能无法在这些操作系统上正常安装和运行。关于NI操作系统支持的详细信息，请访问ni.com/r/win32bitsupport。

