NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about the NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support, including installation instructions and supported hardware.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Supported Hardware

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support installs the necessary software to manage an offline NI Linux Real-Time target.

NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0 has the following requirements:

At least 4.0 GB of disk space

Note NI Linux Real-Time must be installed on the real-time target.

NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016.

NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0 NI MAX 20.0 NI Linux Real-Time 2020

If the PC you need to install the NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support can access ni.com, refer to the following installation instructions:

NI installs NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

If the PC you need to install the NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support cannot access ni.com, refer to the following installation instructions:

Locate a PC with access to ni.com and go to ni.com/downloads. Search for and download the NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support as an ISO file. Transfer the ISO file to the PC without ni.com access. Install NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support from the ISO file.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support 20.0:

CompactRIO Controllers

CompactRIO System on Module

Compact Vision Systems

CompactDAQ Controllers

myRIO

PXI Controllers

Standalone USRP

Refer to the NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support Help, accessible from NI MAX, for information about the NI Linux Real-Time Offline Installation Support.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI Linux Real-Time Offline Support will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

Copyright

© 2020–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

378289A-01