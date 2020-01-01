Battery Test System Software Suite 1.0 Readme

June 2020

This file contains important information about the Battery Test System Software Suite 1.0, including installation instructions. Battery Test System Software Suite is a collection of NI software for developing, executing, and debugging and deploying test programs to an NI Linux Real-Time CompactRIO target in the Battery Test System measurement rack.

Included Components

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Accessing the Documentation

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Legal Information

Battery Test System Software Suite 1.0 includes the following major components:

LabVIEW 2020

TestStand (32-bit) 2019 f2

VeriStand 2020

Battery Test System Software Tookit 1.0

NI-DAQmx 20.0

NI CompactRIO 20.0

NI Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 20.0

NI-VISA 20.0

NI-XNET 20.0

NI-SLSC 20.0

NI R Series Multifunction RIO 20.0

NI-Sync 20.0

NI GPIB-Serial Converter 19.0

Battery Test System Software Suite has the following minimum requirements:

2.53 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor or equivalent

At least 4 GB of RAM

Battery Test System Software Suite supports the following operating system:

Windows 10 64-bit Operating System

NI installs Battery Test System Software Suite using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, Battery Test System Software Suite installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Complete the following steps to install software on the host computer.

Open NI Package Manager. On the Browse Products tab, search for and select Battery Test System Software Suite. Click INSTALL, and follow the on-screen prompts. After the host computer reboots, launch VeriStand to initialize the application. Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate Battery Test System Software Suite.

Note For more information on Battery Test System Software Suite activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

Note You can follow this procedure to install the Battery Test System Toolkit. You can deselect items for installation, however the default selected items are required to use the Battery Test System Toolkit. If you do not currently have a license for VeriStand and TestStand, NI recommends that you use the default installation process using the evaluation period to obtain the appropriate license.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Refer to the following PDF documents to learn more about the Battery Test System, Battery Test System Software Suite, and measurement rack. You can find this documentation on your host computer at: %Public%\Documents\National Instruments\Battery Test System Toolkit\Documentation.

Document Description Battery Test System User Manual Provides information about uncrating, installing, using, maintaining, and servicing the Battery Test System. BTS-16100 Measurement Rack for the Battery Test System Datasheet Lists the technical specifications for the Battery Test System. BTS-16100 Measurement Rack for the Battery Test System Safety, Environmental, and Regulatory Information Details important compliance precautions and connection information for your measurement rack.

You can extend your system capabilities, including prototyping and debugging test execution, using simulated DUTs and instrumentation. The example files installed with the Battery Test System Software Suite provide a starting place for users. You can find these examples on your host computer at: %Public%\Documents\National Instruments\Battery Test System Toolkit\Examples.

SAE J1798 —This folder contains example SAE J1798-inspired test sequences, such as a Peak Power Capability Test and Constant Current Capacity Test.

—This folder contains example SAE J1798-inspired test sequences, such as a Peak Power Capability Test and Constant Current Capacity Test. Sequence Recovery —This folder contains a Sequence Recovery example to set safe checkpoints for your system testing.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

