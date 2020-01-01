ECU Test System Maintenance Software 1.0 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about getting started with the ECU Test System Maintenance Software 1.0, including system requirements and installation instructions.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Accessing the Help

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Legal Information

Use the ECU Test System Maintenance Software to interactively test ECU Test System (ECUTS) hardware components.

The ECU Test System Maintenance Software has the following requirements:

Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later 64-bit (x64) processor

1 GB of disk space

256 MB RAM

.NET Framework 4.6.2

1024 x 768 pixels screen resolution

64-bit version of Windows 10 (version 1903)

The ECU Test System Maintenance Software uses the LabVIEW 2019 Run-Time Engine.

NI installs the ECU Test System Maintenance Software using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the ECU Test System Maintenance Software installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Refer to the ECU Test System Maintenance Software Help, accessible via the Help button in the ECU Test System Maintenance Software, for information about the ECU Test System Maintenance Software.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

