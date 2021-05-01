RFIC Test Software 19.0.1 Readme

August 2019

This file contains important information about RFIC Test Software, including new features, supported hardware, a partial list of bugs fixed for RFIC Test Software 19.0.1, and known issues.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Driver and Add-On Requirements

Accessing the APIs

Finding Examples

Accessing the Documentation

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

RFIC Test Software Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 in 2021

Legal Information

RFIC Test Software enables you to explore testing advanced RF integrated circuit (RFIC) devices featuring envelope tracking (ET), digital predistortion (DPD), and hardware-accelerated power servoing. Available measurements include adjacent channel power (ACP), spectral emission mask (SEM), error vector magnitude (EVM), AM-to-AM, and AM-to-PM. To set up measurements for your device, use the installed examples or the RFIC Test Soft Front Panel (SFP).



The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using your hardware.

RFIC Test Software 19.0:

Support for PXIe-5830 Vector Signal Transceiver intermediate frequency (IF)

Support for PXIe-5831 Vector Signal Transceiver, including IF

Support for downlink test model definitions with 5G New Radio (NR) downlink measurements

Support for the Automatic SG SA Shared LO property via RFmx and Automatic LO offset using NI-RFSG Playback Library

Support for NanoSemi Linearizer 1.6 (nst_dpd_train_without_align) in combination with RFmx DPD alignment

Support for NI-RFSA 19.0

RFIC Test Soft Front Panel updates Removed dependency on the RFmx WLAN Added measurement results for each DPD iteration to the summary table



RFIC Test Software 3.0:

Support for 5G NR

Support for NanoSemi Linearizer

New extensions framework for the PXIe-5840 Vector Signal Transceiver FPGA bitfile

RFIC Test Software 2.5:

Improvements to the WLAN examples

New measurement series (power sweep) examples

New Long-Term Evolution (LTE) downlink measurement example

New power amplifier enable (PAEN) signal generation examples

Support for NI-RFSA 18.1

RFIC Test Soft Front Panel updates Support for measurement series (power sweep) Support for LTE downlink measurements



RFIC Test Software 2.3:

Support for the PXIe-5820 Vector Signal Transceiver as the arbitrary waveform generator in ET examples

Support for NI-RFSA 17.1

RFIC Test Soft Front Panel updates Support for the PXIe-5820 as the arbitrary waveform generator in ET mode Improvements to DPD Support for performing crest factor reduction (CFR) on reference and DPD waveforms Support for performing Vcc sourcing and system DC current, voltage, and power-added efficiency (PAE) measurements Support for performing WLAN 802.11ax measurements

Updated to new installer system

RFIC Test Software 2.2:

New LabVIEW measurement example for WLAN 802.11ax

Support for TDMS file version 2.0

RFIC Test Software 2.1:

Support for the PXIe-5840 Note This release provides no official support for WLAN measurements using the PXIe-5840.

Support for ETSync 2.0 (PXIe-5646 Vector Signal Transceiver only)

RFIC Test Software 2.0:

Support for performing LTE uplink (UL) EVM, ACP, and SEM measurements

Support for performing wideband code division multiple access (WCDMA) EVM, ACP, and SEM measurements

New LabVIEW measurement examples for LTE, WCDMA, time division synchronous code division multiple access (TD-SCDMA), CDMA2000, Evolution-Data Optimized (EV-DO), Global System for Mobile Communications Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution (GSM-EDGE), and WLAN

Support for performing PAE measurements using NI-Scope

Support for using detrough shaping functions for ET

Support for .NET programming languages

The following table shows which hardware products are supported in RFIC Test Software. The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

Hardware Product Hardware Model Application Vector Signal Transceiver PXIe-5646 Hardware-accelerated power servoing PXIe-5830 PXIe-5831 PXIe-5840 PXIe-5820 Envelope waveform generation when testing ET devices under test (DUTs) Waveform Generator PXIe-5451 Envelope waveform generation when testing ET DUTs

Note For DEVM measurements, use the PXIe-5820. Oscilloscope PXIe-5162 PAE measurements

(Optional) Recommended for envelope waveform/delay analysis when testing ET DUTs PXIe-5185 PXIe-5186 Source Measure Unit PXIe-4139 (Optional) Vcc sourcing and system PAE measurements PXIe-414x

RFIC Test Software has the following minimum requirements:

Processor—Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent

1 GB RAM*

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768 with 256 colors

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

NI recommends the following requirements:

Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent

4 GB RAM*

A screen resolution of 1,600 x 1,200

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note Guest accounts are not supported under any OS.

RFIC Test Software 19.0.1 supports Windows 10/8.11/72 (64-bit).

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to RFIC Test Software Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

RFIC Test Software supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio, before installing RFIC Test Software. To add support for application software installed after installing RFIC Test Software, modify your RFIC Test Software installation or launch the RFIC Test Software installer again. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by RFIC Test Software LabVIEW 2016, 2017 SP1, 2018 SP1, or 2019 Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 and later

Note RFIC Test Software will not operate correctly without the service packs previously mentioned.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the RFIC Test Software .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The RFIC Test Software .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support.

RFIC Test Software requires the following driver and add-on versions:

NI-RFSG 19.1

NI-RFSA 19.1

NI-FGEN 19.0

NI-DCPower 19.0

NI-SCOPE 19.0

NI-RFmx SpecAn 19.0

NI-RFmx Demod 19.0

NI-RFmx LTE 19.0¹

NI-RFmx NR 19.0¹

NI-RFmx WLAN 19.0¹

NI-RFSG Playback Library 19.0

(Optional) NanoSemi Linearizer 1.6²

¹ Installation and licensing are only required for standard-specific measurements.

² Requires a valid license.

Note The run-time versions of these products are sufficient to run the RFIC Test Soft Front Panel.

LabVIEW

ETSync VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Addons»ET palette.

Power Servo VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»User Libraries»NI Power Servoing IP palette.

NanoSemi Linearizer VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»User Libraries»NanoSemi Linearizer palette.

.NET Framework

You can use the ETSync .NET Class library by adding a reference to niETSync.cs, niETUtil.cs, and niFGEN.cs from C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-ETSync\DotNET Wrappers\CS\ and any dependent class libraries from within the Solution Explorer in Visual Studio.

You can use the Power Servo .NET Class library by adding a reference to niVSTPowerServo.cs, niRFSA.cs, and niInteropCommon.cs from C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\FPGA Power Servo\DotNET Wrappers\CS\ and any dependent class libraries from within the Solution Explorer in Visual Studio.

C

You can use the ETSync C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to: Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iETsync_32.dll for 32-bit development or Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iETSync_64.dll for 64-bit development.

You can use the Power Servo C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to: Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iVSTPowerServo_32.dll for 32-bit development or Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iVSTPowerServo_64.dll for 64-bit development.

RFIC Test SFP

To launch the RFIC Test SFP, navigate to Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFIC Test Soft Front Panel.

All installed RFIC Test Software examples for LabVIEW, C, and .NET are accessible from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFIC Test Software»RFIC Examples.

Accessing the Documentation

Documentation for RFIC Test Software is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFIC Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description RFIC Test Software Manual PDF Contains primary help content for RFIC Test Software products. The manual includes the following information: How to get started with the installed examples

RFIC Test Soft Front Panel information and examples Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. Calibration Procedure for your device PDF Contains calibration instructions for your device. RFIC Test Software Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. ETSync API Reference PDF Contains information about configuring hardware for use with the ETSync API and a complete reference for ETSync VIs, properties, and functions. Power Servo Theory of Operation PDF Contains theory of operation information on power servoing and a complete reference for Power Servo VIs, properties, and functions.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/acrobat.

NI installs RFIC Test Software using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, RFIC Test Software installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates and security notifications from National Instruments.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit RFIC Test Software 19.0 and 19.0.1 Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

RFIC Test Software

The following items are a subset of issues fixed between RFIC Test Software revisions. This section is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of RFIC Test Software.

RFIC Test Software 19.0.1

Fixed an issue in the LabVIEW example (RFIC Msmt Example NanoSemi CFR + DPD + AMPM.vi) for bursted waveforms by considering burst information from the waveform file for the alignment procedure.

RFIC Test Software 19.0

Corrected export behavior of the reference trigger in conjunction with Power Servo.

Fixed an issue where the Power Servo C interface sometimes failed with a time-out error when running in a loop.

RFIC Test Software 3.0

Fixed an issue where errors prevented LabVIEW measurement examples from closing sessions and required restarting your device.

RFIC Test Software 2.5

Fixed an issue where using the PXIe-5668 Vector Signal Analyzer in the WLAN shipping example caused a configuration error.

Fixed an issue in which the wrong number of waveform samples for the arbitrary waveform generator in the WLAN DEVM example resulted in an error.

Fixed an issue where the Power Servo function declaration did not match in the Power Servo wrapper, niVSTPowerServo.cs , and the header files, niVSTPowerServo_[32/64].h .

RFIC Test Software 2.3.1

Fixed an issue where the dynamic link library (DLL) load failed in the ETSync API.

Fixed an internal error in the installer.

RFIC Test Software 2.3

Fixed an issue in which trigger conditions on PXIe-5840 were unstable in the FPGA Power Servo.

Fixed an issue with the behavior of Abort VI in case of incoming errors in the FPGA Power Servo.

Fixed an issue where servo measurement time on the PXIe-5840 was calculated incorrectly in the FPGA Power Servo.

Fixed an issue with the behavior of Abort VI in case of incoming errors in the ETSync API.

Fixed an issue in which the DPD Target Gain Type property calculated the Peak Power Adjustment incorrectly after DPD.

RFIC Test Software 2.2

Fixed an issue where the RFSG Playback Library was used incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where TDMS file versions were not compatible.

Fixed an issue where deprecated DPD API VIs were used.

RFIC Test Software 2.1

Fixed an issue where the TD-SCDMA midamble shift was mishandled in the TD-SCDMA example and corresponding example waveform.

Fixed an issue where the AMPM Phase Error Range returned an incorrect result.

Fixed an issue where the AMPM Mean Error Range did not return a result.

RFIC Test Software 2.0

Fixed an issue where an incorrect signal was generated if the user-defined sampling rate for AMPM/DPD differed from the sampling rate of the test waveform.

RFIC Test SFP

The following items are a subset of issues fixed between RFIC Test SFP revisions. This section is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of RFIC Test SFP.

RFIC Test SFP 19.0.1

Fixed an issue with version handling for NanoSemi Linearizer 1.6 for RFmx alignment support (call into NanoSemi "without aligment" function).

Fixed an issue when using DPD bursted waveforms with NanoSemi Linearizer by adding burst detection for the alignment procedure.

RFIC Test SFP 3.0

Fixed an issue where configuring multiple LTE DL subblocks lead to an error during ACP measurements.

Fixed an issue in which ACP Offset channel traces were invisible due to poor contrast with the background.

Fixed an issue where the ACP result summary listed the same offset multiple times if multiple subblocks were configured.

Fixed an issue where the PFI output would only active the first time after configuration when using the static PFI mode to trigger an amplifier.

RFIC Test SFP 2.5

Fixed an issue where the pre-DPD and post-DPD output powers were not consistent.

Fixed an issue where the SFP would crash when the current limit for the SMU was exceeded.

Fixed an issue where the SFP would crash when attempting to save waveforms in a directory that did not exist.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

RFIC Test Software will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2004–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

377985B-01