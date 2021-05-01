NI Measurements Live Support Files 2.2 Readme

December 2019

This file contains important information about the NI Measurements Live Support Files 2.2, including supported operating systems, installation instructions, new features, known issues, and bugs fixed.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Browser Requirements

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Known Issues and Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI Measurements Live Support Files Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The Measurements Live Support Files provide you with a set of user-friendly instrument soft front panels (SFPs) which allow you to interactively measure and generate data from the hardware instruments on the NI ELVIS III.

The Measurements Live Support Files support the following operating systems:

Windows Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 Update 11/7 SP12

Windows Server 2012 R21

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update. Note The Measurements Live Support Files 2.2 will not install or run on an unsupported OS.

Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

Refer to NI Measurements Live Support Files Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support. macOS macOS 10.13 or 10.14

NI installs the Measurements Live Support Files using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the Measurements Live Support Files installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

To install the Measurements Live Support Files using the offline installer, complete the following steps:

Connect the NI ELVIS III via USB. On your host computer, navigate to the icon that represents the NI ELVIS III USB drive. Open Start Here.html and follow the instructions on the screen to install the Measurements Live Support Files.

To install the Measurements Live Support Files using the installer from ni.com/downloads, double-click the .exe file in the root directory of the Measurements Live Support Files installer and follow the instructions on the screen to install this product.

(macOS)

Complete the following steps to uninstall the Measurements Live Support Files:

Log into the system as root . Locate the Uninstaller.sh uninstallation script in the Offline Resources/macOS Installer directory on the NI ELVIS III USB drive. Drag Uninstaller.sh to a Terminal window. Press Return and follow the instructions provided by the script to uninstall the Measurements Live Support Files.

For more information about uninstallation, open a Terminal window from the Offline Resources/macOS Installer directory on the NI ELVIS III USB drive, enter sh Uninstaller.sh -h, and then press Return.

After you install the Measurements Live Support Files, use your web browsers to open the Measurements Live, from which you can launch the SFPs. Refer to Supported Browsers for Measurements Live for a list of supported browsers.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Refer to NI ELVIS III 2.2 New Features for a list of new features introduced in this release.

Known Issues and Bug Fixes

You can access the software and documentation known issues and a subset of fixed issues online. Visit NI Measurements Live Support Files 2.0 Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues and bugs fixed in the Measurements Live Support Files.

Refer to the NI ELVIS III Manual for information about the NI ELVIS III, including how to use the SFPs that install with the Measurements Live Support Files.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI Measurements Live Support Files will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

