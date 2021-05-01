NI SystemLink 19.6 Readme

Bug Fixes in 19.6.3

ID Fixed Issue 973762 A malformed Dynamic Linq query of assets will always return 'An unknown error occurred' instead of a description of the error in the query.

973764 If the network connection between SystemLink and an OPC UA server is interrupted and then restored, monitored tags stop updating with new values. 973765 The trend view of a single selected step displays no data points. If a user selects a single result of a uniquely named step, the resulting graph will be blank. 973772 There is a memory leak in the Jupyter notebook execution service. 973773 Dynamic Linq queries for list properties that do not contain a specific value will also return values that have a null value for that property. 973774 When at least one Windows and one NI Linux Real-Time client are selected and the system images page is open, the page may hang and timeout before a list of images can be returned.



The following items are the IDs and titles of issues fixed in SystemLink 19.6.3. If you have a bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

