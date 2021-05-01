NI SystemLink 19.6 Readme

May 2020
This file contains important information about NI SystemLink, including system requirements and known issues.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Licensing Information for SystemLink Clients
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
SystemLink Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021
Use NI SystemLink to discover and manage systems on a server. Create and deploy packages to all your managed systems. Leverage SystemLink data services to visualize data, trigger alarms, monitor tests, manage assets, and transfer files to a server. SystemLink TDM is a Big Analog Data™ solution for automated preparation and analysis of large amounts of data in various formats and structures from different geographic locations.
NI SystemLink has the following minimum system requirements:
|
|
Windows, less than 50 nodes
|
Windows, 50+ nodes, SystemLink TDM
|
OS
|
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit)1
Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or higher
|
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit)1
Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or higher
|
Processor
|
4-core recommended or higher
|
8-core recommended or higher
|
RAM
|
16 GB minimum
32+ GB recommended
|
32 GB minimum
64+ GB recommended
|
Disk
|
6 GB minimum
8+ GB recommended
|
16+ GB recommended
1 NI software installs VC2015 runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2, which require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
Note Refer to SystemLink Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.
Note SystemLink TDM does not support server versions from the Microsoft Semi-Annual Channel. In addition, SystemLink TDM does not support Windows Server Core mode.
|
|
NI PXI (Windows) or Windows PC
|
NI CompactRIO
|
OS
|
Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or higher
Windows 7 SP1 (32-bit) or higher
|
NI Linux Real-Time 2019
|
Processor
|
Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later
|
All Intel and ARM models supported
|
RAM
|
2 GB minimum
4 GB recommended
|
512 MB minimum
1+ GB recommended
|
Disk
|
1 GB minimum
2+ GB recommended
|
512 MB
Note: VxWorks and Phar Lap OS are not supported.
Note: NI SystemLink 19.6 web applications do not support Internet Explorer.
NI SystemLink 19.6 supports the following LabVIEW versions:
SystemLink TDM supports the following DIAdem versions as clients:
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
SystemLink uses Volume License Manager to license server modules and add-ons as well as clients. Download NI Volume License Manager from ni.com and refer to the NI Volume License Manager help for more information on licensing.
If you evaluate NI SystemLink Server before activating, any clients you connect will initially appear as Not Activated in Systems Manager. Use NI SystemLink Web Application to activate the client after you activate the server.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues previously fixed in SystemLink. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of SystemLink.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|956208
|TestStand plugin crash during result processing due to invalid pointer.
|205481
|Asset Module allows users without create, modify, and delete permissions to modify assets since the action buttons are not disabled.
|206113
|Systems grid displays an icon for a system with an active custom alarm but it does not display the active alarms when you click it.
|206327
|Storing utilization data on a client is not limited to 30 days.
|209939
|Step names with HTML cause Chrome to render the HTML.
|217374
|All notebook reports break after upgrading the server if SystemLink Client is installed.
|218625
|OPC client fails to start after one year.
|315377
|Asset Management services tracks utilization data for assets not present in the system.
|466037
|Clicking full screen for the Asset Manager dashboard does nothing.
|579681
|Jobs History UI view crashes if some migrated jobs do not contain configuration information or metadata.
|897324
|When creating a Linux state, you must disable the Products Only filter.
|898076
|Create Test Result VI does not return an error for server connection issues.
|899707
|The Parametric Data view uniformly treats measurement data with mixed data types as strings.
|916387
|Service Manager fails to start on locked down machines due to its use of SHA1 hashing.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|952821
|MessageBus does not properly wrap all exception types when creating RabbitMQ channels.
|955323
|Trend queries do not include the originally selected step.
|955822
|Selecting multiple step paths from the Parametric Data View results in incorrect step queries.
|956202
|Store and forward fallback logic for TestStand plugin allows errors through in some cases during execution start.
|956208
|TestStand plugin crash during result processing due to invalid pointer.
|959701
|MessageBus configuration returns an error after changing registration status between executions.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|950454
|SystemLink OPC UA tags stop updating if network connections to server is reconnected.
|964383
|Parametric data viewer shows no data for steps updated with new measurements after step creation.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|973762
|A malformed Dynamic Linq query of assets will always return 'An unknown error occurred' instead of a description of the error in the query.
|973764
|If the network connection between SystemLink and an OPC UA server is interrupted and then restored, monitored tags stop updating with new values.
|973765
|The trend view of a single selected step displays no data points. If a user selects a single result of a uniquely named step, the resulting graph will be blank.
|973772
|There is a memory leak in the Jupyter notebook execution service.
|973773
|Dynamic Linq queries for list properties that do not contain a specific value will also return values that have a null value for that property.
|973774
|When at least one Windows and one NI Linux Real-Time client are selected and the system images page is open, the page may hang and timeout before a list of images can be returned.
Refer to the NI SystemLink Manual, accessible from ni.com, for more information about NI SystemLink and the services and APIs it offers.
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
SystemLink will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.
For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|LabWindows/CVI
|cvi_lifecycle
|Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|TestStand
|tslcp
|DIAdem
|ddlcp
|SignalExpress
|selcp
|VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
Copyright
© 2017-2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.
NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.
End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices
You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:
U.S. Government Restricted Rights
If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.
IVI Foundation Copyright Notice
Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.
The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.
Trademarks
Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Patents
For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.
377243L-01