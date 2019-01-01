NI SystemLink 19.6自述文件

2019年12月

本文件包含NI SystemLink的重要信息，包括系统要求和已知问题。

使用NI SystemLink发现和管理服务器上的系统。创建程序包并将其部署到所有受管系统。利用SystemLink数据服务可视化数据、触发警报、监控测试、管理设备及通过服务器传输文件。SystemLink TDM是一种Big Analog Data™解决方案，用于自动化准备和分析来自不同地理位置、具有不同格式和结构的海量数据。

NI SystemLink的最低系统要求如下：

服务器要求

Windows，少于50个节点 Windows，多于50个节点，SystemLink TDM 操作系统 Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2012 R2（64位）1 Windows 7 SP1（64位）或更高 Windows Server 2016 Windows Server 2012 R2（64位）1 Windows 7 SP1（64位）或更高 处理器 推荐4核或更高 推荐8核或更高 RAM 16 GB，最小值 32 GB以上，推荐 32 GB，最小值 64 GB以上，推荐 磁盘 6 GB，最小值 8 GB以上，推荐 16 GB以上，推荐

1 NI软件将安装VC2015运行引擎和.NET 4.6.2。Windows 8.1和Windows Server 2012 R2需要Microsoft更新才能支持这些项。关于安装这些更新的详细信息，请参考MicrosoftKB2919442和KB2919355。

注：关于未来操作系统支持的详细信息，见<SystemLink>在2021年停止支持Windows 7（32位和64位）、Windows Server 2008 R2和所有32位Windows操作系统。

注：SystemLink TDM不支持Microsoft Semi-Annual Channel的服务器版本。此外，SystemLink TDM不支持Windows Server Core模式。

终端要求（受管节点）

NI PXI (Windows)或Windows PC NI CompactRIO 操作系统 Windows 7 SP1（64位）或更高 Windows 7 SP1（32位）或更高 NI Linux Real-Time 2019 处理器 奔腾4 G1（或同等）或更高版本 支持所有Intel和ARM型号 RAM 2 GB，最小值 4 GB，推荐 512 MB，最小值 1 GB以上，推荐 磁盘 1 GB，最小值 2 GB以上，推荐 512 MB

注： 不支持VxWorks和Phar Lap OS。

服务器和终端的附加要求

.NET Framework 4.6.2

以下浏览器之一： Chrome Firefox Edge Safari



注： NI SystemLink 19.6 Web应用程序不支持Internet Explorer。

软件支持

NI SystemLink 19.6支持以下LabVIEW版本：

LabVIEW 2016、2017、2018和2019

LabVIEW RT 2017、2018和2019

LabVIEW NXG 4.0

SystemLink TDM支持以下版本的DIAdem用作客户端：

DIAdem 2015、2017、2018和2019（推荐版本）

访问ni.com/security查看和订阅NI产品的安全通知。访问ni.com/critical-updates了解NI关键更新的详细信息。

SystemLink通过批量许可证管理器对Server模块、Client及附加软件进行许可。通过ni.com下载NI批量许可证管理器。关于许可的详细信息，请参阅NI批量许可证管理器帮助。

如在激活NI SystemLink Server前试用软件，则在系统管理器中，任意连接的客户端最初均显示为“未激活”。激活NI SystemLink Server后，使用NI SystemLink Web应用程序激活客户端。

以下是在SystemLink中修正的部分问题的ID和标题。该列表未包含当前版本SystemLink 19.6中修正的所有问题。如已知ID，可在列表中搜索该问题是否已修正。

ID 已修正的问题 145468 Files that contain Unicode characters, such as Japanese, cannot be exported through Data Navigation on systems that do not have the required language packs. 131667 Default destination path for the FileMoving service resets on upgrade. 195676 Package Repository shows the feed ID instead of the name in the breadcrumb bar. 200165 Connection History report for the current day assumes the day is over instead of checking the current time. 200818 LabVIEW Asset Utilization API does not track third-party assets when a user specifies one or more assets with the JSON file on disk. 205481 Asset Module allows users without create, modify, and delete permissions to modify assets since the action buttons are not disabled. 206113 Systems grid displays an icon for a system with an active custom alarm but it does not display the active alarms when you click it. 206327 Storing utilization data on a client is not limited to 30 days. 209939 Step names with HTML cause Chrome to render the HTML. 217374 All notebook reports break after upgrading the server if SystemLink Client is installed. 218625 OPC client fails to start after one year. 315377 Asset Management services tracks utilization data for assets not present in the system. 466037 Clicking full screen for the Asset Manager dashboard does nothing. 579681 Jobs History UI view crashes if some migrated jobs do not contain configuration information or metadata. 897324 When creating a Linux state, you must disable the Products Only filter. 898076 Create Test Result VI does not return an error for server connection issues. 899707 The Parametric Data view uniformly treats measurement data with mixed data types as strings. 916387 Service Manager fails to start on locked down machines due to its use of SHA1 hashing.

如要了解NI SystemLink的更多信息，请访问ni.com查看NI SystemLink手册。

Microsoft Windows 10是最新版本的Windows操作系统，与早期版本相比有重大改进。Windows 10引入了多种全新功能，并融合了Windows 7和Windows 8的特色。关于NI支持Windows 10的详细信息，请访问ni.com/windows10。

在Microsoft Windows 8.1上安装NI软件时，应用视图上会增加一些磁贴，作为指向NI LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)和NI启动器等NI应用程序的快捷方式。关于NI支持Windows 8.1的详细信息，请访问ni.com/windows8。

SystemLink将于2021年起停止支持Windows 7（32位和64位）、Windows Server 2008 R2及所有32位Windows操作系统。本产品在2021年5月1日以后发行的版本可能无法在这些操作系统上正常安装和运行。关于NI操作系统支持的详细信息，请访问ni.com/r/win32bitsupport。

关于NI应用程序软件产品生命周期的更多信息，请访问ni.com/info并输入以下信息代码：

产品 信息代码 LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

版权

© 2017-2019 National Instruments. 版权所有

根据版权法，未经National Instruments公司事先书面同意，本发行物不得以任何形式（包括电子或机械形式）进行全部或部分复制或传播，包括影印、录制、储存于任何信息检索系统中，以及翻译。

National Instruments公司尊重他方的知识产权，也恳请用户能给予我们同样的尊重。NI软件受版权法及其他知识产权法的保护。在将NI软件用于复制为他方所有的软件或其他资料的任何场合，NI软件仅可用于在符合许可证或其他法律限制的情况下复制上述资料。

最终用户许可协议和第三方法律声明

安装结束后，可在下列位置找到最终用户许可协议(EULA)和第三方法律声明：

法律声明位于 <National Instruments>\_Legal Information 和 <National Instruments> 目录下。

和 目录下。 EULA位于 <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license 目录下。

目录下。 如需使NI产品生成的安装程序中包含法律相关信息，请参考 <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt 。

美国政府的有限权利

如果客户隶属于美国政府的一个机构、部门、或其他单位，则本手册所涵盖的技术信息的使用、拷贝、复制、发布、修改、披露或传递应当受到适用于民间机构的联邦采购条例52.227-14和适用于军用机构的联邦国防采购条例补充规定252.227-7014和252.227-7015中有限权利条款的约束。

IVI Foundation版权声明

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

商标

关于NI商标的详细信息，请访问ni.com/trademarks的NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines页面。此处提及的其他产品和公司名称均为其各自公司的商标或商业名称。

专利权

关于NI产品和技术的专利权，请查看软件中的帮助»专利信息、光盘中的patents.txt文件或ni.com/patents上的National Instruments Patent Notice。

377243L-0118