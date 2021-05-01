NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 20.0 Readme

This file contains important information about National Instruments Industrial Controller Device Drivers, including installation instructions, new features, fixed issues, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Product Security and Critical Updates

NI Application and Driver Software Support

New Features

Updates and Improvements

Known Issues

Installation Instructions

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Documentation

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Industrial Controller Device Drivers Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers allows you to configure Industrial Controller devices and control their digital I/O. This release supports the following hardware:

IC-3120

IC-3121

IC-3171

IC-3172

IC-3173

Refer to the NI Industrial Controller website at ni.com/industrial-controller for the latest information about NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers.

The development computer must meet the following requirements to run NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers:

Processor Pentium 4 1 GHz or equivalent Memory 512 MB RAM Display 1,024 × 768 resolution video adapter with a 16-bit display Minimum Recommended

Free Hard Disk Space 2.7 GB Operating System Windows 10 (32- and 64-bit)

Windows 8.1 (32- and 64-bit) 1

Windows 7 SP1 (32- and 64-bit) 2

Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 (64-bit) 2,3

Windows Server 2016 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit)2

Note NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 16.0 dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 16.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 16.0 or later to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 16.0 or later, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 or KB3125574 for more information about how to install these updates.

3Only supported as pre-installed on NI hardware.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following table lists the NI application and driver software versions, including service packs, supported by the NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers. The installer specifically allows side-by-side installations of NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers for each of the supported versions of LabVIEW, enabling you to use the NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers with multiple versions of LabVIEW. National Instruments recommends that you install LabVIEW, LabVIEW Real-Time, and any other supported development environment before installing NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers.

NI Application Software or Driver Software Versions Supported by NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers NI LabVIEW 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 NI LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 NI Vision Development Module 2015 SP1 or later NI Vision Acquisition Software February 2016 or later NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection IC-3120, 3121, and 3173—2015 or later

IC-3171 and 3172—2015 f1 or later

The following list describes the new features in NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 20.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2020

Refer to the National Instruments Website for an up-to-date list of all bug fixes in this release.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers.

The following list contains potential high severity issues that you may want to review before using this product. Refer to the previous link to determine if any known issues have been resolved in a subsequent update.

Installing or reinstalling certain drivers, including Vision RIO support, on top of previous installations on a Linux Real-Time target can put the target in an unreachable state unless you force it into safe mode using the reset button or manually reassociate driver dependencies on the target. To avoid this issue, format the target prior to installing or reinstalling software, or only perform reinstallations using a Recommended Software Set. To learn more about this issue and additional recovery options, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code nikalEmbeddedReinstall.

Complete the following steps to install NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers:

Note: You must have administrator access to install NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers.

Insert the NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers installation media. If you do not have autorun enabled, double-click autorun.exe . If you have autorun enabled, autorun.exe runs automatically. Follow the onscreen instructions.

NI Industrial Controllers Device Drivers integrate with NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), the National Instruments utility for configuring and testing your measurement and automation system. The NI MAX icon appears on your desktop after you install NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

If you are using a Windows development machine, the LabVIEW Real-Time Module, and an RT industrial controller, complete the following steps to install and configure NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers.

Install NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers software on your Windows development machine. Ensure that your RT target is connected to the same subnet as the Windows development machine. Run NI MAX. Double-click the NI MAX icon on your desktop. Expand the Remote Systems list in the configuration tree. Select your RT target in the list. Configure your network settings. Refer to the Remote Systems Help in NI MAX (Help»Help Topics»Remote Systems) for instructions about configuring network settings. Install NI Industrial Controller support on the Real-Time target, using one of the following options: Recommended Software Set Click the Software item below the RT target in the configuration tree. Click Add/Remove Software on the NI MAX toolbar to launch the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. Select NI Industrial Controller under the version of the LabVIEW Real-Time Module you are using. Click Next . Select any additional add-ons you would like to install to the target machine. Click Next . Review the list of software you selected to install. Click Next to begin downloading the software to the target machine. When NI MAX has finished downloading the software, it restarts the remote device. Click Finish .

Custom installation Click the Software item below the RT target in the configuration tree. Click Add/Remove Software on the NI MAX toolbar to launch the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. If you are given a choice of Recommended Software Sets, choose custom software installation and click Next to proceed with a custom installation. Select Industrial Controller Support , as well as any additional software you would like to install on the target machine. Click Next . Review the list of software you selected to install. Click Next to begin downloading the software to the target machine. When NI MAX has finished downloading the software, it restarts the remote device. Click Finish .



You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Documentation is installed onto your hard drive with NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers. To view the documentation, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Industrial Controller.

Refer to the National Instruments Product Manuals Library at ni.com/manuals for the most recent versions of product documentation.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for information about the IEEE 1588 time synchronization capabilities of the Industrial Controllers.

IC-3120 Getting Started Guide, IC-3120 Specifications, and IC-3120 User Manual—These documents explain how to install and configure the IC-3120, and contain specifications and electrical and mechanical information.

IC-3121 Getting Started Guide, IC-3121 Specifications, and IC-3121 User Manual—These documents explain how to install and configure the IC-3121, and contain specifications and electrical and mechanical information.

IC-317x Getting Started Guide, IC-3171 Specifications, IC-3172 Specifications, IC-3173 Specifications, and IC-317x User Manual—These documents explain how to install and configure the IC-317x, and contain specifications and electrical and mechanical information.

Vision RIO VI Reference Help—This document contains reference information about NI Vision RIO VIs. Vision RIO VIs provide basic tools to configure input and output on FPGA-enabled devices to synchronize image acquisition with process control.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

