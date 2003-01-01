DIAdem 2020リリースノート

2020年5月

このファイルはDIAdem 2020の情報を掲載しています。

概要

システム要件

サポートされているオペレーティングシステム

インストール手順

DIAdem 2020の注意事項

今後のDIAdemのバージョンに関する注意事項

DIAdem 2020とDIAdem 2019の互換性について

製品のセキュリティおよび重要な更新

DIAdem 2020の新機能

バグの修正

ヘルプにアクセスする

サンプルを検索する

NI製品のインストールを自動化する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10で使用する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1で使用する

DIAdemは、2021年にWindows 7 (64ビット) およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了

法的情報

概要

DIAdemは、さまざまなソースからのデータを解析し、文書化するためのNIソフトウェアです。

システム要件

DIAdemを正しく動作させるためには、以下の最小要件を満たす必要があります。

ハードウェア

CPU x64互換プロセッサ、1.6 GHz以上
メモリサイズ 2 GB以上
ハードディスク空き容量 使用するOSにより、システムパーティションに最大6 GBの空き容量が必要
グラフィックカード 16ビット (High Color) 以上、24ビットまたは32ビット (True Color) 推奨
画面解像度 100％のスケーリングステップで1280 x 800以上

サポートされているオペレーティングシステム

  • Windows 10 64ビット1
  • Windows 8.1 Update 1 64ビット1
  • Windows 7 64ビット Service Pack 12
  • Windows Server 2016
  • Windows Server 2012 R2 アップデート1
  • Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12
メモ サーバーオペレーティングシステムの自動評価には、DIAdemの代わりにSystemLinkモジュール解析自動化を使用することをお勧めします。

1 NIソフトウェアにより、VC2015ランタイムおよび.NET 4.6.2がインストールされます。Windows 8.1では、これらのソフトウェア製品をサポートするためにMicrosoft更新が必要です。これらの更新プログラムのインストール方法については、Microsoft KB2919442およびKB2919355を参照してください。

2 NIソフトウェアは、SHA-256証明書により署名されています。Windows 7 SP1およびWindows Embedded Standard 7 SP1では、SHA-256のサポートにはMicrosoft更新が必要です。このセキュリティ更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft KB3033929を参照してください。

メモ WindowsのNまたはKNエディションではDIAdemは制限付きでのみ実行します。マルチメディアサポートが見つからないからです。マルチメディアサポートは、Microsoftから｢メディア機能パック」をお求めになり、後にインストールすることができます。
Windows Server 2012 R2ではDIAdem VIEWでビデオを再生できません。

管理

ファイアウォール ファイアウォールは、DIAdemのインストール中および起動中に以下の理由で警告を表示します。
usiregコンポーネントは、DataPluginのインストール時に実行されます。その後、ファイル内の検索やナビゲーションに使用するDataFinderが起動します。DIAdemの起動時には、DNSクエリにより、ライセンスをローカルで付与するかライセンスサーバーを使用するかが判定されます。

すべてのDIAdem機能を使用できるようにするには、リスト表示されているすべてのプログラムに対してブロックしないを選択することをお勧めします。これは、DIAdemの評価版を使用する場合にも適用されます。詳細については、ni.com/infoでInfo Codeに「winxpsp2」と入力して参照してください。
Windowsのユーザ権限 DIAdemおよびそのコンポーネントは基本的に、Userまたはそれ以上の権限で、また既定のMicrosoft Windowsユーザアカウントで実行可能です。DIAdemは管理者権限でインストールしてください。

もし1台のコンピュータにバージョンが異なる複数のDIAdemがインストールされていても、管理者権限でログインするとすべての機能を使用できます。

その他

  • Internet Explorer: DIAdem VIEWおよびDIAdem DACのマップ表示には、バージョン11以降のInternet Explorerが必要です。
  • 推奨:
    Adobe Reader (マニュアルの表示などで使用)

インストール手順

NIパッケージマネージャを使用してDIAdemをインストールします。NIソフトウェアをまだインストールしていない場合は、NIソフトウェアのインストールを処理するためにNIパッケージマネージャがインストールされます。NIパッケージマネージャをダウンロードするには、ni.com/r/NIPMDownloadにアクセスしてください。NI パッケージマネージャを使用してNIソフトウェアをインストール、削除、およびアップグレードする方法については、『NI パッケージマネージャヘルプ』を参照してください。

メモ

DIAdem 2020の注意事項

既知の問題点

  • DIAdem 2020のインストール後に以前のバージョンのDIAdemを追加インストールする場合、コンピュータを再起動するように求められることはありません。My DataFinder DataFinderを以前のバージョンのDIAdemでも実行できるようにするには、DIAdemをインストールするたびにコンピュータを手動で再起動してください。
  • DIAdem 2018以前のバージョンをアンインストールすると、uriファイルとusiReg.exeのファイルの関連付けが削除されます
  • DIAdem 2020では、C ++データプラグインのインストールが完了していない可能性があります。
  • 通常、Pythonスクリプトでは空の括弧を使用しますが、Run for CalculationおよびValidate for Calculationメソッドは、空の括弧なしでのみ呼び出すことができます。

DIAdem 2020の注意事項

  • DIAdem 2019以降のバージョンでは、テストオブジェクトの3Dモデルへのカラーシェーディングまたは変形によるデータの投影はサポートされなくなりました。
  • DIAdem 2019をインストールした時点では、My DataFinderの64ビットバージョンが以前の32ビットインストールを置換します。My DataFinderの構成は、DIAdemバージョン2019以降で行われます。19.0以降のDIAdemバージョンでは、Windowsタスクバーのトレイアイコンを使用してMy DataFinderを構成します。32ビットバージョンでのみ利用可能なC ++ データプラグインは、64ビットバージョンにアップグレードする必要があります。
  • DIAdem 2018以降、リモートコンピュータからMy DataFinderに接続できなくなりました。
  • DIAdem 2020のMyDataFinderは過去のバージョンのインデックスファイルも再構築します。この動作はDIAdem起動時に自動的に行われます。対象となるファイル数にもよりますが、インデックスファイルの構築には相当の時間を必要とします。
  • SystemLink解析自動化で使用するために書かれたスクリプトには、一定の制限があります。詳細については、ヘルプの 解析自動化、一般を参照してください。
  • Windows 7またはWindows Server 2008 R2では、リモートデスクトップ経由でシステムを制御する場合、PDFおよびXPSドキュメントへの印刷またはエクスポート時に文字列を表示する際に問題が発生します。DIAdemは、文字間隔が小さすぎる文字列を表示しません。これは、http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2768741で説明されているMicrosoftの問題です。Microsoftでは、hotfixの形式でソリューションを提供しています。このhotfixをインストールできない場合は、設定→DIAdem設定→レポートで、プリントデータを画像として出力設定を使用してこの問題を回避することもできます。
  • たとえば、Windows 8.1 (最低) で画面に表示されるテキストのサイズ　(DPIスケール) を100%から150%に変更し、コンピュータを再起動しないと、DIAdem REPORTおよびDIAdem VIEWのカーブ選択で表示エラーが発生することがあります。
  • DIAdemをアクティブ化する場合は、ni.comでナショナルインスツルメンツのユーザプロファイルを作成する必要があります。ユーザプロファイルがない状態で使用できる評価期間は7日間です。ユーザプロファイルを作成すると、この期間は45日間に延長されます。
  • OPC UAサーバーを使用している場合、関数またはDLLが見つからないため、Windowsアップデートが見つからないとエラーメッセージが表示されることがあります。このエラーが発生した場合は、メッセージに検索パス拡張のエラーが記述されているかどうかをログファイルで確認します。このエラーを解決するには、https://www.microsoft.com/ja-JP/download/details.aspx?id=26767でWindows Update KB2533623をインストールしてください。
  • DACブロックダイアグラムをロードする際、DIAdemは旧式のブロックが含まれていないかを確認します。旧式のブロックが含まれているブロックダイアグラムを実行することはできますが、旧式ブロックにはラベルが付きます。将来のバージョンでは、以前のブロックはサポートされなくなるため、これらを最新のブロックに置き換えてください。
  • 以下のDIAdemドライバを使用するには以下のNIソフトウェアコンポーネントをインストールする必要があります。
    ドライバ コンポーネント バージョン
    ADCS Automotive Diagnostic Command Set >= 18.0
    DAQmxドライバ NI-DAQmx >= 9.4
    ECU MC ECU計測/校正ドライバ >= 18.0
    XNET NI-XNET >= 15.0
  • 非常に古いコマンドや変数は、新しい技術によって置き換えられており、DIAdemでは廃止とマーク付けされています。これらのコマンドと変数はDIAdemの将来のバージョンではサポートされないことを意味します。DIAdemヘルプページのDIAdem→廃止コマンドと変数を検索するに、スクリプト中にある廃止された識別子をチェックするスクリプトがあります。
  • 以前廃止されたDataCheckChnlsおよびDataSelChnコマンドは、DIAdemから完全に削除されました。代わりにSelectionコレクションを使用してください。
  • DIAdemの現在のバージョンをインストールした後、DIAdemの旧バージョンをインストールすると、旧バージョンのPDFエクスポートが正しく機能しないことがあります。ファイルacfpdf*.*とcdintf*.dllを現在のDIAdemプログラムフォルダから旧バージョンのDIAdemプログラムフォルダにコピーすることで、この問題を解決できます。
  • バージョン2018以降、デフォルトでは暗号化された形式でVBSデータプラグインがインポートされます。データプラグイン設定ダイアログボックスでデータプラグインのインポートを選択した場合にのみ、暗号化されていないデータプラグインをインポートしてから処理できます。
  • Tree SUDプロパティのPictureで使用する画像の最小サイズは16×16ピクセルでなければなりません。
  • DIAdemから.NETアセンブリを必要とするVIは、LVRuntimeオブジェクトを介して使用することはできません。

DIAdem 2020とDIAdem 2019の互換性について

  • DIAdem 2020以降では、すべてのVIEW領域のツールバーを個別に非表示にできるため、DIAdemは対応するToolbarVisibleプロパティもVIEWレイアウトに保存します。
  • DIAdem 2019 SP1以降の2D軸システムのカーブと軸の定義で、間隔設定を使用して破線のグリッド線に対する2目盛間の間隔数を指定できます。これにより、グリッド線の定義がより簡単でより直感的に行えます。その結果、レイアウトは以前のバージョンとは多少異なって見えることがあります。
  • DIAdem 2019 SP1以降でのWfChnToChnコマンドの結果チャンネルへのアクセスは以前のバージョンとは異なりますが、これは他のANALYSISコマンドと同様に、すべてのコマンドがチャンネルを要素リストとして返すためです。
  • DIAdem 2019 SP1以降、DIAdem REPORTには2D軸システムの設定に追加のオプションがあり、軸スケールの位置決めを簡素化します。これらの新規のオプションのいずれかを使用すると、DIAdem 2018以前のバージョンでこれらのレイアウトをロードできなくなります。さらに、DIAdem 2019は、DIAdem 2019 SP1とは異なるレイアウトを表示する場合があります。詳細については、互換性、レイアウトファイルを検索するとヘルプに表示されるSave REPORT Layout Compatiblyヘルプページを参照してください。
  • 文字列からVBSスクリプトへの暗黙的な変換 (MyText = "Value"& 123など) では、数値が高い場合にエラーが発生することがあります。この問題を解決するには、MyText = "Value"& Str(123)などのStrコマンドを使用して数値を明示的に変換します。
  • DIAdem 2020では、カーブ変換の結果チャンネルを以前のバージョンとは異なる方法で管理しています。つまり、ルートの<Data>オブジェクトからカーブ変換の結果チャンネルにアクセスできなくなりました。ただし、GetChannel for Dataメソッドからのアクセス、およびANALYSISコマンドの使用によるアクセスは可能です。
  • DIAdem 2020では、リファレンス文字列が無効の場合、GetChannelGroupsメソッドはエラーの代わりに空のリストを返します。

今後のDIAdemのバージョンに関する注意事項

  •  

製品のセキュリティおよび重要な更新

ナショナルインスツルメンツ製品のセキュリティに関するお知らせを確認、または受け取るには、ni.com/securityを参照してください。ナショナルインスツルメンツからの重要な更新に関するお知らせは、ni.com/critical-updatesを参照してください。

DIAdem 2020の新機能

DIAdem NAVIGATOR、DataFinder、Data Portal

  • Data Portalでは、チャンネルおよびチャンネルグループをアルファベット順にソートできます。
  • 1つ以上のチャンネルをDIAdem NAVIGATORからData Portalのグループにドラッグする場合、チャンネルグループにカーソルを短時間置くと、選択したチャンネルをこのチャンネルグループに挿入できます。
  • 複数チャンネルのカスタムプロパティを、明確に配置されたダイアログボックス内に作成できるようになったため、Data Portalでのカスタムプロパティの作成がより簡単になりました。
  • データプラグインウィザードが拡張され、最初のチャンネルをこのグループのすべてのチャンネルに対するXチャンネルとして指定できます。
  • TCCファイルの横に対応するデータベースを置くことで、Bus Logコンバータでの構成ファイルの転送を簡素化できます。データベースファイルの指定されたフォルダが見つからなかった場合、DIAdemはTCCファイルのフォルダ内のフォルダも検索します。
  • 単位カタログに、排気ガス解析用の「長さあたりの質量」という新しい量が追加されました。

DIAdem VIEW

  • デフォルトでは、DIAdemはフリーカーソルの代わりにカーブカーソルを使用するようになりました。これにより、異なるカーブとテーブル領域間のカーソル同期が簡単になります。
  • 各領域のツールバーを非表示にして、解析するデータのためにさまざまなVIEW領域内でより広いスペースを確保できます。ただし、ツールバーのすべての機能は、タイトルバーで開くメニューから使用可能です。また、各ツールバーには、関連付けられている設定ダイアログボックスを開くのに使用できる歯車ボタンがあります。
  • 調べる領域を目立たせるため、バンドカーソルまたはフレームカーソルの外の領域はライトグレーで表示されます。

DIAdem ANALYSIS

  • チャンネルペアで作業するすべての関数はXYチャンネルもサポートします。
  • 「チャンネルの連結」関数は、「NoValueパディングを使用してグループごと」設定により拡張されました。この設定を選択すると、DIAdemは、選択されたグループのすべてのチャンネルをベースグループのチャンネルに追加します。同じ名前のチャンネルを連結します。すべてのチャンネルを同じ長さにするために、すべてのグループに含まれていないチャンネルにNoValueを追加します。
  • 「リニアマッピング」関数は、複数の信号を新規x範囲にマッピングできるようになりました。
  • 「リサンプリング」関数は、複数の信号を新規時間チャンネルにマッピングできるようになりました。
  • 「重複を削除」関数のパフォーマンスが向上しました。この関数は、DIAdemが依存チャンネルから受信する値を特定するために使用できるオプションのパラメータを含むようにも拡張されました。
  • 次のコマンドは、チャンネル名を示すテキストまたはチャンネルリストオブジェクトとして結果チャンネルを含む戻り値の追加により拡張されました。: ChnApprXYCalc、ChnApprYCalc、ChnConvexHull、ChnD3Appr、ChnD3Interp、ChnDeriveCalc、ChnDurPosCalc、ChnDurPosInjCalc、ChnDurPosNegCalc、ChnDurationCalc、ChnGaussFitXY、ChnGaussFitXYWeighted、ChnGaussFitY、ChnGaussFitYWeighted、ChnGenLSFit、ChnGenLSFitWeighted、ChnInverseFFT、ChnMapLinCalc、ChnMatConvert、ChnNConvexHull、ChnNonLinearFitXY、ChnNonLinearFitXYWeighted、ChnNonLinearFitY、ChnNonLinearFitYWeighted、ChnPhaseUnwrap、ChnPhaseWrap、ChnRegrYCalc、ChnResampleChnBased、ChnResampleFreqBased、ChnTHIVCalc、CircleConcCalc、CircleExtremCalc、MatChnConvert、MatD3Appr、MatD3Interp、MatIntegrate、MatSort、MatSum、MatTranspose、MatVAlgebr、およびSubMat。

DIAdem REPORT

  • チャンネルをData PortalからREPORTワークシートの空白の領域にドロップすると、チャートウィザードが起動します。
  • チャートウィザードが全面的に改善、拡張され、新規の表示タイプが追加されました。
  • 2D軸システムで新規のカーブを作成する場合、後で作成するカーブに対してデフォルトのカーブタイプも定義しています。
  • REPORTの関数グループバーが改善され、軸システムを作成するときにデフォルトのカーブタイプが定義されるようになりました。
  • レイアウトでは、ラベル内のテキスト、フリーテキスト、およびチャンネル名を検索および置換できます。
  • 2D軸システムの異なるグループに軸を割り当てることができます。DIAdemはグループ内のすべての軸のスケーリングを同期するため、1つの軸のスケーリングを変更すると、他の軸のスケーリングも自動的に調整されます。
  • 2D軸システムの凡例には、DIAdemが凡例に最適な表示を自動的に決定する簡易モードがあります。
  • 2D軸システムの軸スケーリングは、オプションの追加により拡張されました。
  • 2D軸システムのy軸のスケールラベルは、右、中央、または左に揃えることができるようになりました。
  • DIAdemでは、グリッドの破線の交点にクロスが常にプロットされます。
  • 2Dテーブルで、チャンネル参照が無効な場合でもヘッダーが表示されるようになりました。
  • 2Dテーブルでは、個々の列に対して列を展開しないようにに指定できます。
  • 展開された列のソート順は、各テーブルに対してグループまたは列ごとに個別に定義できます。
  • 2Dテーブルは、ヘッダーと同じフォーマットオプションのあるフッターで拡張されました。
  • 2Dテーブルのヘッダーとフッターを使用すると、列の合計、平均、最大などの統計値を表示できます。
  • 2Dテーブルは、カーブ変換によって拡張されました。
  • 3D軸システムは、カーブ変換により拡張されました (マトリックス構造のデータを必要とする表示モードを除く)。
  • 3D軸システムでは、表示するチャンネルを変換する単位を軸に割り当てることができるようになりました。

DIAdem SCRIPT

  • 記録モードで追加のダイアログボックスが表示されます。これにより、記録モードを一時停止して、その後、記録を続行できます。対応するボタンをクリックすると、<Ctrl-Shift-C>を押すことなくアクティブなダイアログボックスの設定を記録します。
  • VBSの代替スクリプト言語として、SCRIPTモジュールでPythonが使用可能になりました。DIAdemの設定で、Pythonを使用したい場合はスクリプト言語として有効にできます。Python構文を使用していても、記録モードおよび統合化されたスクリプトエディタを使用できます。後者にはオートコンプリート、および構文情報と簡潔なコマンド説明を示すツールヒントがあります。
  • Pythonを使用して、データプラグインを作成できます。
  • DIAdemは、SQLiteデータベースを操作する次のような新規のコマンドを提供しています：SQLiteAddExtension、SQLiteClose、SQLiteOpen、およびSQLiteQuery。SQLiteデータベースは付属です。
  • スクリプトAPI単位カタログの新しいResetModifiedメソッドは、現在の単位カタログの変更された状態をリセットします。
  • DIAdemは、ユーザコマンドのプロファイルを作成できるようになりました。時間は、スクリプトから実行されるか、たとえばイベントや@@構文として実行されるかに関係なく記録されます。
    プロファイルをアクティブ化するには、/PROFILINGパラメータを使用してDIAdemを起動します (例: "C:\Programs\National Instruments\DIAdem\DIAdem.exe" /PROFILING)。
    その後、スクリプトプロファイラを使用して、ユーザコマンドの実行時間を測定および解析できます。

プレビュー機能

プレビュー機能は将来のバージョンの機能の見通しです。ロック解除が必要な機能はまだ開発中であり、ユーザインタフェース、API、または機能の範囲が変更する可能性があります。この機能を有効にするには、ダイアログボックス設定→DIAdem設定→一般を選択します。

  • 単純な式を使用して既存のチャンネルグループのチャンネルで数学演算を実行するか、計算マネージャーからの計算を使用して、計算チャンネルを作成できます。計算チャンネルは常に非数量ベースで計算します。
  • DIAdem DACのデータストレージは、xyチャネル参照も作成できます。
  • 2016年4月20日の「COMMISSION REGULATION (EU) 2016/646」および2016年3月10日の「COMMISSION REGULATION (EU) 2016/427」に準拠したポータブル排出量測定システムによる測定に基づく実際の運転性能データを計算する関数が拡張されました。
  • Bus Logコンバータでは、データベース構成にIDモード「NMEA2000」が追加されました。このモードは軍用艦艇の電子機器でのシリアルデータネットワーキングに対する規格で、商用車または農業機械のGPSハードウェアにも頻繁に使用されています。詳細については、National Marine Electronics Associationのウェブサイトをご覧ください。

バグの修正

DIAdem 2020で修正されたエラー

以下は、DIAdem 2020で修正された一部の問題のIDとタイトルです。これは修正された最も重要な問題のリストです。バグIDがわかっている場合は、この一覧で修正状況を確認できます。DIAdemのKnowledgebaseにはDIAdem旧バージョン以降の解決済リストがあり、そこでFixed Issuesと入力すれば検索できます。

ID説明

概要

901665DIAdem does not save in the desktop file whether underscore or tilde is used as separator for the inheritance of properties.

Data Portal

336429Copying text channels leads to an error if the output channel contains the text "NoValue".
336411You cannot pin channels in the structure view of the Data Portal to always display these channels regardless of the enabled filters.

NAVIGATOR

336476In the Bus Log Converter, DIAdem does not write special properties of PCAN files to the root.
902370A file with the text "%s" in the filename cannot be opened by the DataPlugin Wizard.
903229In the Bus Log Converter, J1939 messages sent from all addresses to all other addresses are not processed correctly.
943420The Bus Log Converter may crash when there are ByteArray type signals.
951880Appended loading using the LoadData method for Navigator does not work if the third parameter has the value Nothing.
962457When the Bus Log Converter converts vector BLF files with CAN-FD formats, signals are missing.
975367When processing multiplexer frames, the Bus Log Converter may not process shorter frames.

VIEW

221472Searching for a time value in tables leads to an error.
221455The frame zoom creates an incorrect section in the Cascade display if you drag open the frame from the front and left across the axis origin.
959813DIAdem crashes when you change the first value of a specific channel already displayed in VIEW to NOVALUE in a dialog box and then refresh the VIEW display.
971958The map display does not show a map if you use a cache for the map material.

ANALYSIS

221441If you use a waveform channel as signal channel in the "FFT (one time signal)" function and have selected Octave for Third/Octave on the "FFT Functions" tab, DIAdem does not generate the result channel CenterFrequencyOctaveFrequency.
221451The corridor violations detection algorithm for the ChnCorridorCheck command does not work properly and may cause a crash.
336468When using the functions PulseDetectedRevolution and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime, the last value of the result channel is unusable if the specified number of pulses per revolution is greater than 1.
336496Bit operations do not correctly include the highest bit (bit 31).
451844If you select "Store result in original channel" in the “Detrend” dialog box, DIAdem does not store the results in the original channel but creates a new result channel.
336428The ChnEventCreateFilteredTrueChn function does not consider the first value of an event during an inplace operation.
336471The ChnOrderBodeCalc function miscalculates if the time signal contains an offset.
336479The ChnResampleFreqBasedXOffsetCalc2 function cannot correctly synchronize certain data sets.
336414Using the ChnDifferentiate function causes a crash if empty channels or channels with a channel length shorter than 2 are used in the function.
902342If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a time channel, the result channel is no longer a time channel.
962516If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a channel with only one value, the result channel will be empty.
956900The ChnXMSCalc function gives nonsensical results for size-based calculations if the function is called with the "Calculation including all peaks" parameter and the unit of the x-axis is not seconds.
963907If you use the statistical parameter "Anderson-Darling-Test" (eStatsNormDistB) in "Descriptive Statistics" and save the statistical results in data channels, DIAdem crashes.
968673When converting waveform channels to numeric channels, unnecessary time channels may occur.
987380Compound classification using the Time-at-level 1 classification method according to DIN 45667 gives incorrect results if at least one of the input channels contains only NoValues.
987383The "Resampling" dialog box does not allow the anti-aliasing filter if you use two waveform channels as y-channels.
987389If you want to calculate the FFT across more than one time interval, DIAdem does not display a warning that this is only possible for the first signal pair.

REPORT

221374In 2D tables with the "Auto row height" formatting, DIAdem incorrectly interprets the "Start at row" setting.
221454DIAdem does not plot bars of height 0 in 2D and 3D axis systems.
452731The value of the axis begin and axis end in a 2D axis system may change if you used Cancel to exit the dialog box.
452725The configuration of a REPORT object through a dialog box does not work correctly if VBScript fields are stored in the TagTemporary properties.
452727The text effects of labels in a 2D axis system cannot be used correctly.
903758When you transfer the format of table columns that use a DIAdem expression, variable, or text list, DIAdem also changes the displayed data.
937971Some curve transformations in 2D axis system lead to an error.
950039The Chart Wizard does not include the channels selected in the Data Portal if you do not access it through the Data Portal.
956329The isolines color in characteristic diagrams is incorrect if the value of the extended isoline is outside the displayed measured values.
961656The height of the y-axes of 2D axis systems with several y-axes cannot be adjusted with the mouse.
961658DIAdem may not display the mini tick grid correctly in 2D axis systems.
972583Copying and pasting axis systems will interrupt axis synchronization.
986831DIAdem calculates the number of intervals for the miniticks using the labeled ticks instead of the number of miniticks.

DAC

336425Some variables of the NI-DAQ driver cannot be accessed.
944359Measurements with Ethernet chassis for CompactDAQ no longer work.

SCRIPT

452724The elements selected in a pie chart cannot be edited with a script using the SelectedElements property.
939037When you call the AddElementList method within the script profiler, DIAdem crashes.
957464If you create a new tab in user dialog boxes, the changed font of the dialog box is not taken into account.
961989The WndShow command generates an error message in worker objects without a user interface.
965729The obsolete function UserVarCompile() changes the variable type and the variable content when called with the "append" parameter.
974132After executing the WndShow command, DIAdem may stop displaying error messages when errors occur.

ヘルプにアクセスする

DIAdemの詳細については、ヘルプ→目次から『DIAdemヘルプ』を開いてください。

サンプルを検索する

DIAdemでヘルプ→サンプルを選択して、DIAdem ExampleFinderを起動します。DIAdemのサンプルは、プログラムディレクトリの下のexamplesディレクトリにあります。サンプルを必要に応じて変更したり、サンプルの一部をユーザが作成したファイルにコピーして貼り付けたりすることができます。

NI製品のインストールを自動化する

コマンドライン引数を使用してインストーラのユーザインタフェースおよびダイアログボックスの一部またはすべてを非表示にすることにより、ほとんどのNI製品のインストールを自動化できます。ただし、2012年8月リリース (NIインストーラのバージョン 3.1以降を使用した製品) 以降は、NIソフトウェアのサイレントインストール時またはその前に追加ステップを実行する必要がある場合があります。

インストールしようとしているNI製品でMicrosoft .NET 4.6.2が使用されている場合は、NIソフトウェアがインストールされる前に.NETインストーラが実行され、NIソフトウェアのインストールが開始する前にマシンの再起動が必要になることがあります。.NETによる再起動を回避するには、NIソフトウェアをインストールする前に別途.NET 4.6.2をインストールしてください。

NI製品のインストールを自動化する方法については、『NI パッケージマネージャヘルプ』の「オンラインまたはオフラインのインストーラを自動化する」を参照してください。

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10で使用する

Microsoft Windows 10は、Windowsオペレーティングシステムの最新バージョンです。Windows 10は、以前のバージョンと比較して大きな変更点があります。Windows 10は、Windows 7とWindows 8の両方の機能を組み合わせています。さらに、このオペレーティングシステムにはいくつかの新しい機能が導入されています。Windows 10におけるNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows10を参照してください。

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1で使用する

NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1にインストールすると、LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)、およびNI 起動ツールなどのNIアプリケーションソフトウェア製品へのショートカットを含む新しいタイルがアプリ画面に表示されます。Windows 8.1に関するNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows8/jaを参照してください。

DIAdemは、2021年にWindows 7 (64ビット) およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了

DIAdemは2021年にWindows 7 (64ビット) およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了します。2021年5月1日以降に出荷されるこの製品のバージョンは、これらのオペレーティングシステムに正しくインストールまたは実行されない可能性があります。NIオペレーティングシステムのサポートの詳細については、ni.com/r/win32bitsupportを参照してください。

