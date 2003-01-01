DIAdem 2020リリースノート

221441 If you use a waveform channel as signal channel in the "FFT (one time signal)" function and have selected Octave for Third/Octave on the "FFT Functions" tab, DIAdem does not generate the result channel CenterFrequencyOctaveFrequency.

221451 The corridor violations detection algorithm for the ChnCorridorCheck command does not work properly and may cause a crash.

336468 When using the functions PulseDetectedRevolution and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime, the last value of the result channel is unusable if the specified number of pulses per revolution is greater than 1.

336496 Bit operations do not correctly include the highest bit (bit 31).

451844 If you select "Store result in original channel" in the “Detrend” dialog box, DIAdem does not store the results in the original channel but creates a new result channel.

336428 The ChnEventCreateFilteredTrueChn function does not consider the first value of an event during an inplace operation.

336471 The ChnOrderBodeCalc function miscalculates if the time signal contains an offset.

336479 The ChnResampleFreqBasedXOffsetCalc2 function cannot correctly synchronize certain data sets.

336414 Using the ChnDifferentiate function causes a crash if empty channels or channels with a channel length shorter than 2 are used in the function.

902342 If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a time channel, the result channel is no longer a time channel.

962516 If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a channel with only one value, the result channel will be empty.

956900 The ChnXMSCalc function gives nonsensical results for size-based calculations if the function is called with the "Calculation including all peaks" parameter and the unit of the x-axis is not seconds.

963907 If you use the statistical parameter "Anderson-Darling-Test" (eStatsNormDistB) in "Descriptive Statistics" and save the statistical results in data channels, DIAdem crashes.

968673 When converting waveform channels to numeric channels, unnecessary time channels may occur.

987380 Compound classification using the Time-at-level 1 classification method according to DIN 45667 gives incorrect results if at least one of the input channels contains only NoValues.

987383 The "Resampling" dialog box does not allow the anti-aliasing filter if you use two waveform channels as y-channels.