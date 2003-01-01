DIAdem 2020リリースノート

2020年5月
このファイルはDIAdem 2020の情報を掲載しています。
DIAdem 2020とDIAdem 2019の互換性について
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 10で使用する
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1で使用する
DIAdemは、2021年にWindows 7 (64ビット) およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了
DIAdemは、さまざまなソースからのデータを解析し、文書化するためのNIソフトウェアです。
DIAdemを正しく動作させるためには、以下の最小要件を満たす必要があります。
|CPU
|x64互換プロセッサ、1.6 GHz以上
|メモリサイズ
|2 GB以上
|ハードディスク空き容量
|使用するOSにより、システムパーティションに最大6 GBの空き容量が必要
|グラフィックカード
|16ビット (High Color) 以上、24ビットまたは32ビット (True Color) 推奨
|画面解像度
|100％のスケーリングステップで1280 x 800以上
|メモ サーバーオペレーティングシステムの自動評価には、DIAdemの代わりにSystemLinkモジュール解析自動化を使用することをお勧めします。
1 NIソフトウェアにより、VC2015ランタイムおよび.NET 4.6.2がインストールされます。Windows 8.1では、これらのソフトウェア製品をサポートするためにMicrosoft更新が必要です。これらの更新プログラムのインストール方法については、Microsoft KB2919442およびKB2919355を参照してください。
2 NIソフトウェアは、SHA-256証明書により署名されています。Windows 7 SP1およびWindows Embedded Standard 7 SP1では、SHA-256のサポートにはMicrosoft更新が必要です。このセキュリティ更新のインストール方法については、Microsoft KB3033929を参照してください。
|メモ WindowsのNまたはKNエディションではDIAdemは制限付きでのみ実行します。マルチメディアサポートが見つからないからです。マルチメディアサポートは、Microsoftから｢メディア機能パック」をお求めになり、後にインストールすることができます。
Windows Server 2012 R2ではDIAdem VIEWでビデオを再生できません。
|ファイアウォール
|ファイアウォールは、DIAdemのインストール中および起動中に以下の理由で警告を表示します。
usiregコンポーネントは、DataPluginのインストール時に実行されます。その後、ファイル内の検索やナビゲーションに使用するDataFinderが起動します。DIAdemの起動時には、DNSクエリにより、ライセンスをローカルで付与するかライセンスサーバーを使用するかが判定されます。
すべてのDIAdem機能を使用できるようにするには、リスト表示されているすべてのプログラムに対してブロックしないを選択することをお勧めします。これは、DIAdemの評価版を使用する場合にも適用されます。詳細については、ni.com/infoでInfo Codeに「winxpsp2」と入力して参照してください。
|Windowsのユーザ権限
|DIAdemおよびそのコンポーネントは基本的に、Userまたはそれ以上の権限で、また既定のMicrosoft Windowsユーザアカウントで実行可能です。DIAdemは管理者権限でインストールしてください。
もし1台のコンピュータにバージョンが異なる複数のDIAdemがインストールされていても、管理者権限でログインするとすべての機能を使用できます。
NIパッケージマネージャを使用してDIAdemをインストールします。NIソフトウェアをまだインストールしていない場合は、NIソフトウェアのインストールを処理するためにNIパッケージマネージャがインストールされます。NIパッケージマネージャをダウンロードするには、ni.com/r/NIPMDownloadにアクセスしてください。NI パッケージマネージャを使用してNIソフトウェアをインストール、削除、およびアップグレードする方法については、『NI パッケージマネージャヘルプ』を参照してください。
メモ
|ドライバ
|コンポーネント
|バージョン
|ADCS
|Automotive Diagnostic Command Set
|>= 18.0
|DAQmxドライバ
|NI-DAQmx
|>= 9.4
|ECU MC
|ECU計測/校正ドライバ
|>= 18.0
|XNET
|NI-XNET
|>= 15.0
ナショナルインスツルメンツ製品のセキュリティに関するお知らせを確認、または受け取るには、ni.com/securityを参照してください。ナショナルインスツルメンツからの重要な更新に関するお知らせは、ni.com/critical-updatesを参照してください。
プレビュー機能は将来のバージョンの機能の見通しです。ロック解除が必要な機能はまだ開発中であり、ユーザインタフェース、API、または機能の範囲が変更する可能性があります。この機能を有効にするには、ダイアログボックス設定→DIAdem設定→一般を選択します。
以下は、DIAdem 2020で修正された一部の問題のIDとタイトルです。これは修正された最も重要な問題のリストです。バグIDがわかっている場合は、この一覧で修正状況を確認できます。DIAdemのKnowledgebaseにはDIAdem旧バージョン以降の解決済リストがあり、そこでFixed Issuesと入力すれば検索できます。
|ID
|説明
概要
|901665
|DIAdem does not save in the desktop file whether underscore or tilde is used as separator for the inheritance of properties.
Data Portal
|336429
|Copying text channels leads to an error if the output channel contains the text "NoValue".
|336411
|You cannot pin channels in the structure view of the Data Portal to always display these channels regardless of the enabled filters.
NAVIGATOR
|336476
|In the Bus Log Converter, DIAdem does not write special properties of PCAN files to the root.
|902370
|A file with the text "%s" in the filename cannot be opened by the DataPlugin Wizard.
|903229
|In the Bus Log Converter, J1939 messages sent from all addresses to all other addresses are not processed correctly.
|943420
|The Bus Log Converter may crash when there are ByteArray type signals.
|951880
|Appended loading using the LoadData method for Navigator does not work if the third parameter has the value Nothing.
|962457
|When the Bus Log Converter converts vector BLF files with CAN-FD formats, signals are missing.
|975367
|When processing multiplexer frames, the Bus Log Converter may not process shorter frames.
VIEW
|221472
|Searching for a time value in tables leads to an error.
|221455
|The frame zoom creates an incorrect section in the Cascade display if you drag open the frame from the front and left across the axis origin.
|959813
|DIAdem crashes when you change the first value of a specific channel already displayed in VIEW to NOVALUE in a dialog box and then refresh the VIEW display.
|971958
|The map display does not show a map if you use a cache for the map material.
ANALYSIS
|221441
|If you use a waveform channel as signal channel in the "FFT (one time signal)" function and have selected Octave for Third/Octave on the "FFT Functions" tab, DIAdem does not generate the result channel CenterFrequencyOctaveFrequency.
|221451
|The corridor violations detection algorithm for the ChnCorridorCheck command does not work properly and may cause a crash.
|336468
|When using the functions PulseDetectedRevolution and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime, the last value of the result channel is unusable if the specified number of pulses per revolution is greater than 1.
|336496
|Bit operations do not correctly include the highest bit (bit 31).
|451844
|If you select "Store result in original channel" in the “Detrend” dialog box, DIAdem does not store the results in the original channel but creates a new result channel.
|336428
|The ChnEventCreateFilteredTrueChn function does not consider the first value of an event during an inplace operation.
|336471
|The ChnOrderBodeCalc function miscalculates if the time signal contains an offset.
|336479
|The ChnResampleFreqBasedXOffsetCalc2 function cannot correctly synchronize certain data sets.
|336414
|Using the ChnDifferentiate function causes a crash if empty channels or channels with a channel length shorter than 2 are used in the function.
|902342
|If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a time channel, the result channel is no longer a time channel.
|962516
|If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a channel with only one value, the result channel will be empty.
|956900
|The ChnXMSCalc function gives nonsensical results for size-based calculations if the function is called with the "Calculation including all peaks" parameter and the unit of the x-axis is not seconds.
|963907
|If you use the statistical parameter "Anderson-Darling-Test" (eStatsNormDistB) in "Descriptive Statistics" and save the statistical results in data channels, DIAdem crashes.
|968673
|When converting waveform channels to numeric channels, unnecessary time channels may occur.
|987380
|Compound classification using the Time-at-level 1 classification method according to DIN 45667 gives incorrect results if at least one of the input channels contains only NoValues.
|987383
|The "Resampling" dialog box does not allow the anti-aliasing filter if you use two waveform channels as y-channels.
|987389
|If you want to calculate the FFT across more than one time interval, DIAdem does not display a warning that this is only possible for the first signal pair.
REPORT
|221374
|In 2D tables with the "Auto row height" formatting, DIAdem incorrectly interprets the "Start at row" setting.
|221454
|DIAdem does not plot bars of height 0 in 2D and 3D axis systems.
|452731
|The value of the axis begin and axis end in a 2D axis system may change if you used Cancel to exit the dialog box.
|452725
|The configuration of a REPORT object through a dialog box does not work correctly if VBScript fields are stored in the TagTemporary properties.
|452727
|The text effects of labels in a 2D axis system cannot be used correctly.
|903758
|When you transfer the format of table columns that use a DIAdem expression, variable, or text list, DIAdem also changes the displayed data.
|937971
|Some curve transformations in 2D axis system lead to an error.
|950039
|The Chart Wizard does not include the channels selected in the Data Portal if you do not access it through the Data Portal.
|956329
|The isolines color in characteristic diagrams is incorrect if the value of the extended isoline is outside the displayed measured values.
|961656
|The height of the y-axes of 2D axis systems with several y-axes cannot be adjusted with the mouse.
|961658
|DIAdem may not display the mini tick grid correctly in 2D axis systems.
|972583
|Copying and pasting axis systems will interrupt axis synchronization.
|986831
|DIAdem calculates the number of intervals for the miniticks using the labeled ticks instead of the number of miniticks.
DAC
|336425
|Some variables of the NI-DAQ driver cannot be accessed.
|944359
|Measurements with Ethernet chassis for CompactDAQ no longer work.
SCRIPT
|452724
|The elements selected in a pie chart cannot be edited with a script using the SelectedElements property.
|939037
|When you call the AddElementList method within the script profiler, DIAdem crashes.
|957464
|If you create a new tab in user dialog boxes, the changed font of the dialog box is not taken into account.
|961989
|The WndShow command generates an error message in worker objects without a user interface.
|965729
|The obsolete function UserVarCompile() changes the variable type and the variable content when called with the "append" parameter.
|974132
|After executing the WndShow command, DIAdem may stop displaying error messages when errors occur.
DIAdemの詳細については、ヘルプ→目次から『DIAdemヘルプ』を開いてください。
DIAdemでヘルプ→サンプルを選択して、DIAdem ExampleFinderを起動します。DIAdemのサンプルは、プログラムディレクトリの下のexamplesディレクトリにあります。サンプルを必要に応じて変更したり、サンプルの一部をユーザが作成したファイルにコピーして貼り付けたりすることができます。
コマンドライン引数を使用してインストーラのユーザインタフェースおよびダイアログボックスの一部またはすべてを非表示にすることにより、ほとんどのNI製品のインストールを自動化できます。ただし、2012年8月リリース (NIインストーラのバージョン 3.1以降を使用した製品) 以降は、NIソフトウェアのサイレントインストール時またはその前に追加ステップを実行する必要がある場合があります。
インストールしようとしているNI製品でMicrosoft .NET 4.6.2が使用されている場合は、NIソフトウェアがインストールされる前に.NETインストーラが実行され、NIソフトウェアのインストールが開始する前にマシンの再起動が必要になることがあります。.NETによる再起動を回避するには、NIソフトウェアをインストールする前に別途.NET 4.6.2をインストールしてください。
NI製品のインストールを自動化する方法については、『NI パッケージマネージャヘルプ』の「オンラインまたはオフラインのインストーラを自動化する」を参照してください。
Microsoft Windows 10は、Windowsオペレーティングシステムの最新バージョンです。Windows 10は、以前のバージョンと比較して大きな変更点があります。Windows 10は、Windows 7とWindows 8の両方の機能を組み合わせています。さらに、このオペレーティングシステムにはいくつかの新しい機能が導入されています。Windows 10におけるNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows10を参照してください。
NIソフトウェアをMicrosoft Windows 8.1にインストールすると、LabVIEW、Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX)、およびNI 起動ツールなどのNIアプリケーションソフトウェア製品へのショートカットを含む新しいタイルがアプリ画面に表示されます。Windows 8.1に関するNIのサポートについては、ni.com/windows8/jaを参照してください。
DIAdemは2021年にWindows 7 (64ビット) およびWindows Server 2008 R2のサポートを終了します。2021年5月1日以降に出荷されるこの製品のバージョンは、これらのオペレーティングシステムに正しくインストールまたは実行されない可能性があります。NIオペレーティングシステムのサポートの詳細については、ni.com/r/win32bitsupportを参照してください。
