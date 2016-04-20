DIAdem 2019 SP1 Release Notes

November 2019
This file contains information on DIAdem 2019 Service Pack 1:
Compatibility of DIAdem 2019 SP1 with DIAdem 2019
Product Security and Critical Updates
New Features in DIAdem 2019 SP1
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
DIAdem Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021
DIAdem is the NI software for analyzing and documenting data from various sources.
For correct DIAdem performance, the following minimum requirements must be met:
|CPU
|x64 compatible processor, 1.6 GHz or more
|Amount of memory
|2 GB or more
|Hard disk memory
|Depending on the operating system, up to 6 GB free storage space on the system partition
|Graphic card
|Color depth at least 16-bit (High Color), 24-bit, or 32-bit (True Color) recommended
|Screen resolution
|From 1280x800 with a scaling step of 100%
Windows 10 64-bit1
Windows 8.1 Update 1 64-bit1
Windows 7 64-bit with Service Pack 12
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2012 R2 Update1
Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12
|Note For automatic evaluation on server operating systems, NI recommends the use of the SystemLink module Analysis Automation instead of DIAdem.
1 NI software installs VC2015 runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these software products. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with an SHA-256 certificate. Under Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 Microsoft updates are required for the support of SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
|Note DIAdem runs only with restrictions on the N or KN edition of Windows because the multimedia support is missing. You can obtain this as "Media Feature Pack" from Microsoft and install it later.
Under Windows Server 2012 R2 you cannot play videos in DIAdem VIEW.
|Firewall
|The firewall displays warnings while DIAdem installs and while DIAdem launches, for the following reasons:
The usireg component executes during the installation of DataPlugins. The DataFinder, which you use for searching and navigating in files, then starts. When DIAdem launches, a DNS query determines whether to license locally or whether to use a license server.
If you want to be able to use all the DIAdem functions, National Instruments recommends that you select "Do not block" for all programs listed. This also applies when you want to evaluate DIAdem. Refer to ni.com/info under the winxpsp2 info code for more information.
|Windows User Permissions
|DIAdem and its components are basically executable under the pre-configured Microsoft Windows user accounts from User upwards. DIAdem must be installed with full administrator permissions.
If you operate various DIAdem versions on one computer, you only have the entire range of functions in each version if you have administrator rights.
Recommended:
- Adobe Reader to display manual files
NI installs DIAdem using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, DIAdem installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.
Notes
|Driver
|Components
|Version
|ADCS
|Automotive Diagnostic Command Set
|>= 18.0
|DAQmx driver
|NI-DAQmx
|>= 9.4
|ECU MC
|ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit
|>= 18.0
|XNET
|NI-XNET
|>= 15.0
Very old commands and variables, which have been replaced by new technologies, are marked as obsolete in DIAdem. This means that these commands and variables are no longer supported in one of the upcoming DIAdem versions. On the DIAdem help page DIAdem»Searching for Obsolete Commands and Variables you can find a script which checks your scripts for obsolete identifiers.
If you install an earlier DIAdem version after you have installed the current DIAdem version, the PDF export of the earlier version might not function correctly. You can solve the issue by copying the files acfpdf*.* and cdintf*.dll from the current DIAdem program folder into the program folder of the earlier DIAdem version.
The images you use in the Picture for Tree SUD property must have a minimum size of 16*16 pixels.
You cannot use VIs that require .NET assemblies from DIAdem through the LVRuntime object.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe in order to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
The preview features give an outlook on features in future versions. The functions to be unlocked are still under development and the user interface, the API, or the scope of functions may change. To enable this function the dialog box Settings»DIAdem Settings»General.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in DIAdem 2019 SP1. This is a list of the most important issues fixed. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. The DIAdem Knowledgebase contains a list of fixed issues from earlier DIAdem versions under the search term Fixed Issues.
|ID
|Description
Data Portal
|336429
|Copying text channels leads to an error if the output channel contains the text "NoValue".
|336411
|You cannot pin channels in the structure view of the Data Portal to always display these channels regardless of the enabled filters.
NAVIGATOR
|336476
|In the Bus Log Converter, DIAdem does not write special properties of PCAN files to the root.
|902370
|A file with the text "%s" in the filename cannot be opened by the DataPlugin Wizard.
|903229
|In the Bus Log Converter, J1939 messages sent from all addresses to all other addresses are not processed correctly.
VIEW
|221472
|Searching for a time value in tables leads to an error.
|221455
|The frame zoom creates an incorrect section in the Cascade display if you drag open the frame from the front and left across the axis origin.
ANALYSIS
|336468
|When using the functions PulseDetectedRevolution and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime, the last value of the result channel is unusable if the specified number of pulses per revolution is greater than 1.
|336496
|Bit operations do not correctly include the highest bit (bit 31).
|221451
|The corridor violations detection algorithm for the ChnCorridorCheck command does not work properly and may cause a crash.
|451844
|If you select "Store result in original channel" in the “Detrend” dialog box, DIAdem does not store the results in the original channel but creates a new result channel.
|336428
|The ChnEventCreateFilteredTrueChn function does not consider the first value of an event during an inplace operation.
|336471
|The ChnOrderBodeCalc function miscalculates if the time signal contains an offset.
|336479
|The ChnResampleFreqBasedXOffsetCalc2 function cannot correctly synchronize certain data sets.
|336414
|Using the ChnDifferentiate function causes a crash if empty channels or channels with a channel length shorter than 2 are used in the function.
REPORT
|452731
|The value of the axis begin and axis end in a 2D axis system may change if you used Cancel to exit the dialog box.
|452725
|The configuration of a REPORT object through a dialog box does not work correctly if VBScript fields are stored in the TagTemporary properties.
|452727
|The text effects of labels in a 2D axis system cannot be used correctly.
DAC
|336425
|Some variables of the NI-DAQ driver cannot be accessed.
SCRIPT
|452724
|The elements selected in a pie chart cannot be edited with a script using the SelectedElements property.
For more information on DIAdem, go to the DIAdem help Help»Contents.
Use Help»Examples in DIAdem to start the DIAdem ExampleFinder. You can find DIAdem examples in the examples directory below the program directory. You can modify examples to suit your needs, or you can copy and paste parts of the examples into your own files.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.
For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system. Windows 10 features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. Moreover, the operating system introduces several new capabilities. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
DIAdem will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021 may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information on NI operating system support , visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.
For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|LabWindows/CVI
|cvi_lifecycle
|Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|TestStand
|tslcp
|DIAdem
|ddlcp
|SignalExpress
|selcp
|VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
