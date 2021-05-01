LabVIEW 2019 Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW 2019 Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit, including system requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit (64-bit)

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Activation Notice

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit provides VIs for time frequency analysis, time series analysis, wavelet analysis, and system identification.

Use the Time Frequency Analysis VIs to transform a time domain signal to a linear or quadratic time-frequency domain representation. You can extract useful information from the time-frequency domain representation of a signal, or you can process a time-frequency domain representation and reconstruct a time domain signal.

Use the Time Series Analysis VIs to perform preprocessing, statistical analysis, correlation analysis, spectrum estimation, and model estimation on a univariate or multivariate (vector) time series. You can extract useful information from the time series with different analysis methods for different applications.

Use the Wavelet Analysis VIs to perform transforms and inverse transforms between a signal and the wavelet coefficients of the signal. You can use the Feature Extraction VIs to perform denoising, detrending, probability density function estimation, peak detection, edge detection, and ridge detection on a 1D or 2D signal.

Use the System Identification VIs to preprocess raw data from a dynamic system and develop a model that reflects the behavior of that system. You can analyze the response of a dynamic system to a certain stimulus.

The Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit also provides the System Identification Assistant. Use the System Identification Assistant to identify the characteristics of a system through signal processing and mathematics. Refer to the System Identification Assistant Readme for important information about the System Identification Assistant, including system requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit has the following requirements:

LabVIEW 2019 Full or Professional Development System

At least 600 MB of disk space

(System Identification Assistant) SignalExpress

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2019.

The Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2019 Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2019 Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2019 Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

The Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit (64-bit) provides access to more memory than the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit (32-bit) can provide. The Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit (64-bit) does not support the System Identification Assistant.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You also can install all of your LabVIEW products—including the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit—using the LabVIEW 2019 Platform media. To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the NI Package Manager or the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Installation Instructions for the System Identification Assistant

To install the System Identification Assistant, you must install SignalExpress before you install the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit. Refer to the System Identification Assistant Readme for additional installation instructions for the System Identification Assistant.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Log in to your NI User Account to activate your NI products. If you are managing your license with a volume license server, you should receive your volume license file by email. The license that activates the LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit also activates the LabVIEW System Identification Assistant and the LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit.

Your purchase of the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit enables you to use the LabWindows™/CVI™ Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit. To request the installation media for the LabWindows/CVI Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit, contact NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019toolkitski for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2019 Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. The following table lists the examples for the Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit and the directory which contains the examples.

Examples Directory Time Frequency Analysis labview\examples\Time Frequency Analysis Time Series Analysis labview\examples\Time Series Analysis Wavelet Analysis labview\examples\Wavelet Analysis System Identification labview\examples\System Identification

You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

