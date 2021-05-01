LabVIEW 2020 Datalogging and Supervisory Control Runtime Readme

March 2020

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control (DSC) Runtime, including installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed for the LabVIEW 2020 DSC Runtime.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Runtime Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The LabVIEW DSC Runtime allows you to run applications built with LabVIEW, the DSC Module, and the LabVIEW Application Builder on a computer without the DSC Module installed. The DSC Runtime contains components that enable the DSC Module features in the built applications.

The DSC Runtime has the following requirements:

Depending on the components you choose to install, the computer must have the following amount of free disk space: 1.0 GB free disk space if you install all components of the DSC Runtime except the Shared Variable Logging Support component 2.5 GB free disk space if you install all components of the DSC Runtime

At least 512 MB of RAM

The DSC Runtime supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (version 1909)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note

In 2016 the LabVIEW DSC Runtime dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2020 DSC Runtime will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2020 DSC Runtime to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2020 DSC Runtime, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016.

Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

Refer to LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Runtime Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

NI installs the DSC Runtime using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the DSC Runtime installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You can also install LabVIEW and the DSC Runtime by using the LabVIEW Platform media. To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Note The NI OPC Servers application installed with the DSC Runtime provides a temporary license for a two-hour evaluation period. You must activate a valid license to continue using the NI OPC Servers application after the evaluation period expires.

SQL Server Support

The LabVIEW 2020 DSC Module requires Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Service Pack 4 (SP4) Express. This component is installed by default when you install the DSC Module.

To install the LabVIEW 2020 DSC Module on a machine that has a previous version of the DSC Module installed, you need to upgrade the Microsoft SQL Server version from 2008 R2 to 2012 SP4 Express. Because upgrading the Microsoft SQL Server affects the Citadel database, you must backup your Citadel data before upgrading. Refer to the Archiving Citadel Data topic in the LabVIEW Help for detailed information about archiving the Citadel database.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit LabVIEW 2020 DSC Runtime Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The Datalogging and Supervisory Control Runtime will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

