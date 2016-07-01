Readme zur NI Circuit Design Suite 14.0 für Windows

From 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT on Saturday, June 6th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
April 2015
Diese Datei enthält wichtige Last-Minute-Informationen zur Circuit Design Suite 14.0 für Windows, die die Installation und Kompatibilität der neuen Version betreffen.
Informationen zum Umgang mit der Circuit Design Suite finden Sie im Dokument Erste Schritte mit der NI Circuit Design Suite. Zum Öffnen des Dokuments als PDF-Datei klicken Sie im Windows-Startmenü auf Alle Programme»National Instruments»Circuit Design Suite 14.0»Documentation»Erste Schritte.
Die PDF-Datei kann auch vom Multisim- oder Ultiboard-Hilfemenü aus geöffnet werden.
Unterstützte Plattformen
Installation der Circuit Design Suite 14.0
Produktsicherheit und kritische Updates
Bekannte Probleme
Behobene Fehler
Neue Bauelemente
Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 erfordert eines der folgenden Betriebssysteme:
Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 ist nicht unter Windows NT/Me/98/95/2000, Windows XP x64 oder anderen Windows-Server-Versionen als R2 ausführbar.
Als miminale Ausstattung benötigt Ihr System:
Die NI Circuit Design Suite unterstützt ab 1. Juli 2016 Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP und Windows Server 2003 nicht mehr. Versionen der NI Circuit Design Suite, die nach dem 1. Juli 2016 geliefert werden, können nicht auf Rechnern mit Windows Vista, Windows XP oder Windows Server 2003 installiert oder ausgeführt werden. Detaillierte Informationen zum Product Life Cycle (Produktlebenszyklus) der NI Circuit Design Suite finden Sie unter NI Multisim OS Support and System Requirements. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite gelten sowohl für Multisim als auch für Ultiboard.
Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 kann neben älteren Versionen der Circuit Design Suite auf dem Computer installiert werden.
Es wird empfohlen, bei der Arbeit mit Multisim oder Ultiboard regelmäßig Sicherungskopien von den erstellten Dateien anzulegen. Darüber hinaus sollten alle programminternen Dateien gesichert werden, die vom Benutzer regelmäßig ergänzt werden (z. B. Datenbanken). Welche Dateien gesichert werden sollten und wo sich die betreffenden Dateien befinden, erfahren Sie in der Hilfe.
Bei der Deinstallation der Circuit Design Suite werden keine Nutzerdaten entfernt. Wo sich die Datenbanken und Konfigurationsdateien befinden, die vom Benutzer geändert werden können, erfahren Sie in der Hilfe unter "Archiving Data".
Informationen zu kritischen Updates und Benachrichtigungen zur Sicherheit von NI-Produkten finden Sie auf
ni.com. Geben Sie dazu auf
ni.com/info den Infocode updates_de ein.
Die Installation der meisten Produkte von National Instruments kann über Kommandozeilenargumente gestartet werden, so dass die Dialogfelder des Installationsprogramms ganz oder teilweise ausgeblendet werden. Ab August 2012 veröffentlichte NI-Softwareprodukte (die mit einer NI-Installer-Version ab einschließlich 3.1 arbeiten) erfordern jedoch möglicherweise zusätzliche Schritte vor oder während der automatischen Installation.
Wenn die zu installierende NI-Software mit Microsoft .NET 4.0 arbeitet, wird das Installationsprogramm von .NET vor dem der NI-Software ausgeführt und erfordert möglicherweise zwischendurch einen Neustart. Wenn Sie den Neustart verhindern möchten, müssen Sie Microsoft .NET 4.0 vorher separat installieren.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie in folgenden KnowledgeBase-Artikeln:
Wenn Sie Software von National Instruments auf Microsoft Windows 8.x installieren, werden der Startseite neue Kacheln hinzugefügt, darunter Verknüpfungen für Entwicklungsumgebungen von National Instruments.
Mit dem NI-Startmenü lassen sich installierte NI-Produkte suchen und starten. Mit dem NI-Startmenü können Sie NI-Produkte auf ähnliche Weise wie in früheren Microsoft-Windows-Versionen suchen. Zur Arbeit mit dem NI-Startmenü klicken Sie auf die Kachel NI-Startmenü auf dem Startbildschirm. Das NI-Startmenü startet den Desktop und öffnet ein Menü mit einer Liste von NI-Produkten. Zum Starten eines NI-Produkts klicken Sie es an.
Die meistgenutzten Programme von National Instruments lassen sich durch Anheften an die Startseite oder die Taskleiste des Desktops leichter wiederfinden.
|Aktuelles Programm
|Standort des Symbols
|Anheftvorgang
|Desktop von Windows 8
|Taskleiste des Desktops
|Rechtsklick auf das Programm und Auswahl von An Taskleiste anheften
|Desktop von Windows 8
|Startseite
|Rechtsklick auf das Programm und Auswahl von An 'Start' anheften
|Startseite von Windows 8
|Taskleiste des Desktops
|Rechtsklick auf das Programm und Auswahl von An Taskleiste anheften in der unteren Menüleiste
Wenn Sie ein bestimmtes Programm oder dazugehörige Dateien (z. B. Dokumentationsdateien) von der Startseite aus suchen möchten, können Sie an jeder beliebigen Stelle auf die Startseite klicken und Alle Apps auswählen. Daraufhin wird eine (alphabetisch nach Ersteller oder Typ sortierte) Liste aller installierten Programme und dazugehörigen Dateien angezeigt.
Weitere Informationen zur Unterstützung von NI für Windows 8.x finden Sie unter ni.com/windows8.
Auf ni.com/security finden Sie Sicherheitsbenachrichtigungen zu Produkten von National Instruments und Sie können sich für die automatische Zusendung von Sicherheitsbenachrichtigungen registrieren. Informationen zu kritischen Updates von National Instruments finden Sie unter ni.com/critical-updates.
Damit bestimmte LabVIEW-Funktionen (wie Instrumente oder Graphinterpolation) funktionieren, darf der Installationspfad keine unzulässigen Zeichen enthalten. Siehe dazu die Einstellung "Sprache für Programme, die Unicode nicht unterstützen", die unter Start»Systemsteuerung»Regions- und Sprachoptionen auf der Registerkarte Erweitert abgefragt werden kann. Unter Windows Vista wird die Sprache auf der Registerkarte Verwaltung unter "Aktuelle Sprache für Programme, die Unicode nicht unterstützen" angezeigt. Die LabVIEW-Komponenten funktionieren nur für Unicode-Zeichen, die dieser Sprache entsprechen.
Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 kann nicht auf der Starter-Edition von Windows Vista installiert werden.
Wenn Multisim oder Ultiboard über einen längeren Zeitraum hinweg genutzt wird, kommt es bei der Vergabe von GDI-Ressourcen-Handles zu einem Speicherleck, infolge dessen das Programm fehlerhaft arbeitet oder abstürzt. Das Problem tritt bei MFC-Anwendungen auf, die auf Windows XP SP2 und Windows Server 2003 ausgeführt werden. Weitere Informationen und Hinweise zur Vermeidung des Problems finden Sie im Artikel KB 4JREGSXL: Multisim or Ultiboard Leaking GDI Resource Handles.
Im Folgenden finden Sie eine unvollständige Liste der Fehler, die seit der letzten Version der Circuit Design Suite behoben worden sind.
|Multisim ( 61 )
|Fehlerkennung
|Beschreibung
|518929
|Update components sometimes do not detect ELVISmx instruments components from an ELVIS schematic.
|517825
|Pasting a Title Block will not preserve the field values on multi-page sheet.
|514757
|Net names with special internal character $ is being allowed to be created, which may cause issues with the netlist.
|515526
|Importing a .cir file sometimes causes Multisim to crash.
|501065
|Schematic wires sometimes may appear as connected but in reality are not.
|509888
|Imported files can sometimes show a component's database location incorrectly.
|479149
|Unable to change the value for a RLC custom part.
|465428
|Setting a component value visible will sometimes place the RefDes away from the schematic symbol.
|490625
|Single pin source changes do not create an undo point.
|491624
|Modifying values on single pin sources, the SPICE netlist viewer does not get its "out of date" message.
|511469
|Multisim sometimes does not display correctly a component's value compared to the actual value.
|466171
|Component Wizard fails to provide all model nodes when line continuations are separated by comment lines.
|506416
|Replacing some components by hierarchical block or subcircuit within an hierarchical block will sometimes crash Multisim.
|504931
|Default digital graph color is difficult to see with default background.
|274344
|Editing a component in database should modify and not create a new component.
|493395
|SPICE model type is no longer shown in table view for basic RLC device models.
|491327
|Undo sometimes causes inconsistency between netlist and shematic.
|503533
|Multisim hangs when scope with normal trigger and non-default trigger value is used.
|500035
|Cannot use exponential number format in probe parameter values.
|368543
|Cannot save analysis settings without specifying output variables.
|465372
|The LVM source generates incorrect negative polarity signal.
|274752
|Oscillopscope's AC coupling generates a poor result.
|479847
|Uninstalling 13.0.1 causes an error message next time 12.0.1 is started.
|396771
|Checking for current sources in series will only check the first two nodes of objects defined in the netlist.
|282395
|Attribute Device incorrectly repeats attribute Value in non-RLC components.
|367605
|Adding a new bus line should use net name as its default bus line name.
|461943
|Non-ideal resistor doesn't behave correctly without brackets around its model expression.
|473601
|Using Update Components should report any broken connections.
|487152
|When adding device parameters to analysis setup, unwanted parameters are also added.
|478607
|Cmod S6 config files are missing internal clock pins.
|490907
|Renaming a DGND component will not update other DGND instances.
|440051
|Malconfigured pulse source causes an internal error during simulation.
|485982
|Hierarchical PLD design sometimes prompts for net name collision continuosly.
|488395
|Exponential voltage/current source has different behaviour than in PSPICE.
|485448
|Octave AC sweep disregards logarithmic y axis.
|486102
|Error mesasge is not clear when simulating with an expression that evaluates a divided by zero value.
|403700
|LabVIEW microphone instrument is not able to acquire data for more than 10 sec.
|274615
|Multisim sometimes shows a white screen for a period of time while opening a file.
|424840
|Component Wizard allows different number of symbol pins in ANSI vs IEC.
|467540
|Some frequency-domain analyses display seconds as the unit in the simulation status bar.
|323705
|DMM uses 1e-9ohm series resistor to measure current, which causes convergence issues.
|394799
|Unable to set the Xilinx path in Multisim for all users using the same computer.
|443707
|Fourier analysis doesn't display DC component in graph.
|393295
|Grapher does not appear to handle very small values well and rounds them off to zero.
|462216
|The grapher's Y-axis marks do not match up with trace values.
|480780
|AC Phase confined to and jumps between -180 and 180.
|478305
|RefDes and Value are 'top aligned' when part is rotated in the vertical position.
|269360
|Pole-zero analysis does not remember the analysis type setting.
|465765
|Vertical symbol text renders horizontally when placed on schematic.
|472570
|Triangular current source seems to only reach the peak current on the first period.
|469208
|Unable to assign a footprint to a component with no footprints, assignment from the spreadsheet no longer works.
|195405
|No clean way of stopping Wait for Next Output in Multisim COM API.
|466133
|Logic Converter sometimes crashes when converting an expression to logic circuit.
|465748
|Simulation slows down after changing parameters on the Function Generator.
|465038
|Certain symbols from master database are reported as invalid when saving to user database.
|347561
|The Schematic Statistic Report incorrectly counts each section of a multi-section component as a part.
|456597
|Components with unmapped model nodes can be saved to database from the model template view without warning.
|274318
|Placing a component with a user-created footprint will reset it to a default footprint.
|456610
|Adding a section to a component with custom section names doesn't map all pins.
|458840
|Copy and paste components to a new design will re-enumerate its refdeses.
|459432
|PLD components not flagged correctly after saving to database.
|Ultiboard ( 40 )
|Fehlerkennung
|Beschreibung
|470546
|Importing a DXF file sometimes does not draw the pads correctly.
|507801
|Ultiboard sometimes places annotated components on top of existing components.
|512407
|Moving a part around a group of parts object will cause to crash Ultiboard.
|480776
|Toggling layer visibility for copper stack up layers with micro via placed on them may lead to Multisim crash.
|268382
|Autorouting of buses should not have vertical trace segments.
|275699
|Ultiroute incorrectly runs traces over a custom pad shape.
|444411
|Non-standard fill styles do not work on copper areas that are not power planes.
|495370
|Ultiboard crashes when follow-me router is used after changing clearance.
|274648
|Rule precision should not round to significant digits.
|320661
|The unit dropdown in Global options >> PCB design does not seem to get affected when units are changed from main toolbar control.
|266630
|Fanout SMD does not work well in BGA packages.
|264328
|Follow me router violates DRC when auto narrow traces is enabled.
|275664
|Trace running over a via without copper ring doesn't cause connectivity error.
|387633
|Duplicate footprint is added to the PCB when a footprint without pin is forward annotated.
|443579
|Fiducial marks are located incorrectly when text attribute is used outside the board outline.
|445863
|Text attribute voiding uses larger boundary box when attribute is rotated.
|450179
|When parts are set to transparent, one can no longer see through parts in 3D view
|286414
|NC Drill export generates incorrect file due to some decimal points in the coordinate area of the drill.
|362253
|Attempting to change the RefDes visibility for multiple components will prompt an error message and will still allow to proceed.
|440295
|Through-hole pad properties window is missing rounded rectangle as an option.
|351243
|Ultiboard does not show properly when there is a µ in the component's value tag.
|445866
|Soldermask option in via only allows none or all of the via covered.
|284242
|Placing a hole does not have a soldermask on the hole by default.
|467306
|Ultiboard database browser failing to refresh preview and place the selected part.
|275527
|Net shielding field in Net Edit dialog looses focus during edit.
|290268
|Cannot add a vertex by simply right clicking on the vertex.
|461581
|Ultiboard's grab-and-drag layout behaviour is different than Multisim.
|263206
|Import from Protel sometimes loses via connection.
|274339
|Grouped components edited via spreadsheet do not undo correctly.
|274629
|Cannot ungroup multiple group objects at once.
|276402
|Using the delete Open Trace Ends tool sometimes removes complete connections.
|274708
|Unknown footprint is sometimes ignored when importing from an older netlist.
|324536
|Test point sometimes generates an invalid DRC message.
|346268
|Changing a value in the spreadsheet view sometimes does not update the DRC result tab.
|269514
|Incorrect pad radius will generate error message when ultiroute is run.
|275732
|False DRC errors created when placing a net bridge underneath a component.
|278859
|When replacing a footprint on the design, text attributes sometimes changes unexpectedly.
|272973
|Router sometimes will not start due to an object in the silkscreen layer.
|420397
|Cancelling the Gerber-D Import dialog will prompt a invalid warning message.
|420320
|Net bridges do not export properly to DXF.
Eine Liste aller neuen Bauelemente finden Sie in der Multisim-Hilfe (Multisim Help) im Abschnitt "Database" des Hilfethemas "Multisim 14.0 Features and Improvements".
