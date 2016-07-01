Readme zur NI Circuit Design Suite 14.0 für Windows

April 2015

Diese Datei enthält wichtige Last-Minute-Informationen zur Circuit Design Suite 14.0 für Windows, die die Installation und Kompatibilität der neuen Version betreffen.

Informationen zum Umgang mit der Circuit Design Suite finden Sie im Dokument Erste Schritte mit der NI Circuit Design Suite. Zum Öffnen des Dokuments als PDF-Datei klicken Sie im Windows-Startmenü auf Alle Programme»National Instruments»Circuit Design Suite 14.0»Documentation»Erste Schritte.

Die PDF-Datei kann auch vom Multisim- oder Ultiboard-Hilfemenü aus geöffnet werden.

Unterstützte Plattformen

Installation der Circuit Design Suite 14.0

Produktsicherheit und kritische Updates

Bekannte Probleme

Behobene Fehler

Neue Bauelemente



Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 erfordert eines der folgenden Betriebssysteme:

Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 ist nicht unter Windows NT/Me/98/95/2000, Windows XP x64 oder anderen Windows-Server-Versionen als R2 ausführbar.

Als miminale Ausstattung benötigt Ihr System:

Die NI Circuit Design Suite unterstützt ab 1. Juli 2016 Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP und Windows Server 2003 nicht mehr. Versionen der NI Circuit Design Suite, die nach dem 1. Juli 2016 geliefert werden, können nicht auf Rechnern mit Windows Vista, Windows XP oder Windows Server 2003 installiert oder ausgeführt werden. Detaillierte Informationen zum Product Life Cycle (Produktlebenszyklus) der NI Circuit Design Suite finden Sie unter NI Multisim OS Support and System Requirements. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite gelten sowohl für Multisim als auch für Ultiboard.

Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 kann neben älteren Versionen der Circuit Design Suite auf dem Computer installiert werden.

Es wird empfohlen, bei der Arbeit mit Multisim oder Ultiboard regelmäßig Sicherungskopien von den erstellten Dateien anzulegen. Darüber hinaus sollten alle programminternen Dateien gesichert werden, die vom Benutzer regelmäßig ergänzt werden (z. B. Datenbanken). Welche Dateien gesichert werden sollten und wo sich die betreffenden Dateien befinden, erfahren Sie in der Hilfe.

Bei der Deinstallation der Circuit Design Suite werden keine Nutzerdaten entfernt. Wo sich die Datenbanken und Konfigurationsdateien befinden, die vom Benutzer geändert werden können, erfahren Sie in der Hilfe unter "Archiving Data".

Informationen zu kritischen Updates und Benachrichtigungen zur Sicherheit von NI-Produkten finden Sie auf ni.com . Geben Sie dazu auf ni.com/info den Infocode updates_de ein.

Die Installation der meisten Produkte von National Instruments kann über Kommandozeilenargumente gestartet werden, so dass die Dialogfelder des Installationsprogramms ganz oder teilweise ausgeblendet werden. Ab August 2012 veröffentlichte NI-Softwareprodukte (die mit einer NI-Installer-Version ab einschließlich 3.1 arbeiten) erfordern jedoch möglicherweise zusätzliche Schritte vor oder während der automatischen Installation.

Wenn die zu installierende NI-Software mit Microsoft .NET 4.0 arbeitet, wird das Installationsprogramm von .NET vor dem der NI-Software ausgeführt und erfordert möglicherweise zwischendurch einen Neustart. Wenn Sie den Neustart verhindern möchten, müssen Sie Microsoft .NET 4.0 vorher separat installieren.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie in folgenden KnowledgeBase-Artikeln:

Wenn Sie Software von National Instruments auf Microsoft Windows 8.x installieren, werden der Startseite neue Kacheln hinzugefügt, darunter Verknüpfungen für Entwicklungsumgebungen von National Instruments.

Mit dem NI-Startmenü lassen sich installierte NI-Produkte suchen und starten. Mit dem NI-Startmenü können Sie NI-Produkte auf ähnliche Weise wie in früheren Microsoft-Windows-Versionen suchen. Zur Arbeit mit dem NI-Startmenü klicken Sie auf die Kachel NI-Startmenü auf dem Startbildschirm. Das NI-Startmenü startet den Desktop und öffnet ein Menü mit einer Liste von NI-Produkten. Zum Starten eines NI-Produkts klicken Sie es an.

Die meistgenutzten Programme von National Instruments lassen sich durch Anheften an die Startseite oder die Taskleiste des Desktops leichter wiederfinden.

Wenn Sie ein bestimmtes Programm oder dazugehörige Dateien (z. B. Dokumentationsdateien) von der Startseite aus suchen möchten, können Sie an jeder beliebigen Stelle auf die Startseite klicken und Alle Apps auswählen. Daraufhin wird eine (alphabetisch nach Ersteller oder Typ sortierte) Liste aller installierten Programme und dazugehörigen Dateien angezeigt.

Weitere Informationen zur Unterstützung von NI für Windows 8.x finden Sie unter ni.com/windows8.

Auf ni.com/security finden Sie Sicherheitsbenachrichtigungen zu Produkten von National Instruments und Sie können sich für die automatische Zusendung von Sicherheitsbenachrichtigungen registrieren. Informationen zu kritischen Updates von National Instruments finden Sie unter ni.com/critical-updates.

Damit bestimmte LabVIEW-Funktionen (wie Instrumente oder Graphinterpolation) funktionieren, darf der Installationspfad keine unzulässigen Zeichen enthalten. Siehe dazu die Einstellung "Sprache für Programme, die Unicode nicht unterstützen", die unter Start»Systemsteuerung»Regions- und Sprachoptionen auf der Registerkarte Erweitert abgefragt werden kann. Unter Windows Vista wird die Sprache auf der Registerkarte Verwaltung unter "Aktuelle Sprache für Programme, die Unicode nicht unterstützen" angezeigt. Die LabVIEW-Komponenten funktionieren nur für Unicode-Zeichen, die dieser Sprache entsprechen.

Die Circuit Design Suite 14.0 kann nicht auf der Starter-Edition von Windows Vista installiert werden.

Wenn Multisim oder Ultiboard über einen längeren Zeitraum hinweg genutzt wird, kommt es bei der Vergabe von GDI-Ressourcen-Handles zu einem Speicherleck, infolge dessen das Programm fehlerhaft arbeitet oder abstürzt. Das Problem tritt bei MFC-Anwendungen auf, die auf Windows XP SP2 und Windows Server 2003 ausgeführt werden. Weitere Informationen und Hinweise zur Vermeidung des Problems finden Sie im Artikel KB 4JREGSXL: Multisim or Ultiboard Leaking GDI Resource Handles.

Im Folgenden finden Sie eine unvollständige Liste der Fehler, die seit der letzten Version der Circuit Design Suite behoben worden sind.

Multisim ( 61 )

Fehlerkennung Beschreibung

518929 Update components sometimes do not detect ELVISmx instruments components from an ELVIS schematic.

517825 Pasting a Title Block will not preserve the field values on multi-page sheet.

514757 Net names with special internal character $ is being allowed to be created, which may cause issues with the netlist.

515526 Importing a .cir file sometimes causes Multisim to crash.

501065 Schematic wires sometimes may appear as connected but in reality are not.

509888 Imported files can sometimes show a component's database location incorrectly.

479149 Unable to change the value for a RLC custom part.

465428 Setting a component value visible will sometimes place the RefDes away from the schematic symbol.

490625 Single pin source changes do not create an undo point.

491624 Modifying values on single pin sources, the SPICE netlist viewer does not get its "out of date" message.

511469 Multisim sometimes does not display correctly a component's value compared to the actual value.

466171 Component Wizard fails to provide all model nodes when line continuations are separated by comment lines.

506416 Replacing some components by hierarchical block or subcircuit within an hierarchical block will sometimes crash Multisim.

504931 Default digital graph color is difficult to see with default background.

274344 Editing a component in database should modify and not create a new component.

493395 SPICE model type is no longer shown in table view for basic RLC device models.

491327 Undo sometimes causes inconsistency between netlist and shematic.

503533 Multisim hangs when scope with normal trigger and non-default trigger value is used.

500035 Cannot use exponential number format in probe parameter values.

368543 Cannot save analysis settings without specifying output variables.

465372 The LVM source generates incorrect negative polarity signal.

274752 Oscillopscope's AC coupling generates a poor result.

479847 Uninstalling 13.0.1 causes an error message next time 12.0.1 is started.

396771 Checking for current sources in series will only check the first two nodes of objects defined in the netlist.

282395 Attribute Device incorrectly repeats attribute Value in non-RLC components.

367605 Adding a new bus line should use net name as its default bus line name.

461943 Non-ideal resistor doesn't behave correctly without brackets around its model expression.

473601 Using Update Components should report any broken connections.

487152 When adding device parameters to analysis setup, unwanted parameters are also added.

478607 Cmod S6 config files are missing internal clock pins.

490907 Renaming a DGND component will not update other DGND instances.

440051 Malconfigured pulse source causes an internal error during simulation.

485982 Hierarchical PLD design sometimes prompts for net name collision continuosly.

488395 Exponential voltage/current source has different behaviour than in PSPICE.

485448 Octave AC sweep disregards logarithmic y axis.

486102 Error mesasge is not clear when simulating with an expression that evaluates a divided by zero value.

403700 LabVIEW microphone instrument is not able to acquire data for more than 10 sec.

274615 Multisim sometimes shows a white screen for a period of time while opening a file.

424840 Component Wizard allows different number of symbol pins in ANSI vs IEC.

467540 Some frequency-domain analyses display seconds as the unit in the simulation status bar.

323705 DMM uses 1e-9ohm series resistor to measure current, which causes convergence issues.

394799 Unable to set the Xilinx path in Multisim for all users using the same computer.

443707 Fourier analysis doesn't display DC component in graph.

393295 Grapher does not appear to handle very small values well and rounds them off to zero.

462216 The grapher's Y-axis marks do not match up with trace values.

480780 AC Phase confined to and jumps between -180 and 180.

478305 RefDes and Value are 'top aligned' when part is rotated in the vertical position.

269360 Pole-zero analysis does not remember the analysis type setting.

465765 Vertical symbol text renders horizontally when placed on schematic.

472570 Triangular current source seems to only reach the peak current on the first period.

469208 Unable to assign a footprint to a component with no footprints, assignment from the spreadsheet no longer works.

195405 No clean way of stopping Wait for Next Output in Multisim COM API.

466133 Logic Converter sometimes crashes when converting an expression to logic circuit.

465748 Simulation slows down after changing parameters on the Function Generator.

465038 Certain symbols from master database are reported as invalid when saving to user database.

347561 The Schematic Statistic Report incorrectly counts each section of a multi-section component as a part.

456597 Components with unmapped model nodes can be saved to database from the model template view without warning.

274318 Placing a component with a user-created footprint will reset it to a default footprint.

456610 Adding a section to a component with custom section names doesn't map all pins.

458840 Copy and paste components to a new design will re-enumerate its refdeses.

459432 PLD components not flagged correctly after saving to database.

Ultiboard ( 40 )

Fehlerkennung Beschreibung

470546 Importing a DXF file sometimes does not draw the pads correctly.

507801 Ultiboard sometimes places annotated components on top of existing components.

512407 Moving a part around a group of parts object will cause to crash Ultiboard.

480776 Toggling layer visibility for copper stack up layers with micro via placed on them may lead to Multisim crash.

268382 Autorouting of buses should not have vertical trace segments.

275699 Ultiroute incorrectly runs traces over a custom pad shape.

444411 Non-standard fill styles do not work on copper areas that are not power planes.

495370 Ultiboard crashes when follow-me router is used after changing clearance.

274648 Rule precision should not round to significant digits.

320661 The unit dropdown in Global options >> PCB design does not seem to get affected when units are changed from main toolbar control.

266630 Fanout SMD does not work well in BGA packages.

264328 Follow me router violates DRC when auto narrow traces is enabled.

275664 Trace running over a via without copper ring doesn't cause connectivity error.

387633 Duplicate footprint is added to the PCB when a footprint without pin is forward annotated.

443579 Fiducial marks are located incorrectly when text attribute is used outside the board outline.

445863 Text attribute voiding uses larger boundary box when attribute is rotated.

450179 When parts are set to transparent, one can no longer see through parts in 3D view

286414 NC Drill export generates incorrect file due to some decimal points in the coordinate area of the drill.

362253 Attempting to change the RefDes visibility for multiple components will prompt an error message and will still allow to proceed.

440295 Through-hole pad properties window is missing rounded rectangle as an option.

351243 Ultiboard does not show properly when there is a µ in the component's value tag.

445866 Soldermask option in via only allows none or all of the via covered.

284242 Placing a hole does not have a soldermask on the hole by default.

467306 Ultiboard database browser failing to refresh preview and place the selected part.

275527 Net shielding field in Net Edit dialog looses focus during edit.

290268 Cannot add a vertex by simply right clicking on the vertex.

461581 Ultiboard's grab-and-drag layout behaviour is different than Multisim.

263206 Import from Protel sometimes loses via connection.

274339 Grouped components edited via spreadsheet do not undo correctly.

274629 Cannot ungroup multiple group objects at once.

276402 Using the delete Open Trace Ends tool sometimes removes complete connections.

274708 Unknown footprint is sometimes ignored when importing from an older netlist.

324536 Test point sometimes generates an invalid DRC message.

346268 Changing a value in the spreadsheet view sometimes does not update the DRC result tab.

269514 Incorrect pad radius will generate error message when ultiroute is run.

275732 False DRC errors created when placing a net bridge underneath a component.

278859 When replacing a footprint on the design, text attributes sometimes changes unexpectedly.

272973 Router sometimes will not start due to an object in the silkscreen layer.

420397 Cancelling the Gerber-D Import dialog will prompt a invalid warning message.