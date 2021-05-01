NI-5690 20.0 Readme

June 2020

This file contains important information about NI-5690, including new features, supported operating systems, and supported hardware.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Accessing the API

Finding Examples

Accessing the Documentation

Product Security and Critical Updates

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-5690 Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

This software installation provides support for customers using RF signal conditioning devices, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. Use the NI-5690 instrument driver to configure the gain and path of your application. The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using your RF signal conditioning device.

NI-5690 20.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2020

NI-5690 19.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2019

NI-5690 18.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2018

NI-5690 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017

The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

PXI-5690 RF Amplifier

PXI-5691 RF Amplifier

PXI-5695 RF Attenuator

Note MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Signal Conditioning Devices Help.

NI-5690 20.0 has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

1.5 GB of free hard drive space

NI-5690 20.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-5690 Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

NI-5690 20.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™ or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-5690. To add support for application software installed after installing NI-5690, modify your NI-5690 installation or launch the NI-5690 installer again.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-5690 LabVIEW 2017 SP1, 2018 SP1, 2020 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2016, 2017, 2018 SP1, or 2019 LabWindows/CVI 2010 to current LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 to current

Note NI-5690 also supports any C compiler capable of calling a 32-bit or 64-bit DLL.

NI installs NI-5690 using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-5690 installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

LabVIEW

NI-5690 VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-5690 palette.

LabWindows/CVI

NI-5690 functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI-5690 function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

i5690

i5690.fp.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder and navigate to Hardware Input and Output»Modular Instruments»NI-5690 (RF Preamplifier). You can also select the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword.

Documentation for NI-5690 is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-5690»NI-5690 Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI RF Signal Conditioning Devices Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for the NI-5690 instrument driver and RF signal conditioning devices. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to RF hardware fundamentals

Hardware device information

A complete reference for all NI-5690 programming functions and VIs Getting started guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. NI-5690 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI-5690 no longer installs IVI Compliance Package (ICP). NI-5690 supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer installs the following IVI components:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class drivers for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

To use these features, you must install ICP separately. ICP is included in the Software Platform Bundle media. A stand-alone web distribution is available from ni.com/downloads.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-5690 will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2005–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375126H-01