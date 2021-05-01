NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 20.0 Readme

July 2020

This file contains important information about NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP, including supported application software and hardware, installation instructions, and new features.

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP contains an extensive library of VIs and properties in LabVIEW to program your customized EtherNet/IP applications for your devices.

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP has the following requirements:

LabVIEW Base Development System

LabVIEW Real-Time Module (required only if you run NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP on RT targets)

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for the version of LabVIEW that you run NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP on.

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit)2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 20.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

The following table lists the application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP LabVIEW 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP supports the following NI hardware products:

CompactRIO

Compact Vision System

Embedded Vision System

Industrial Controllers

PXI

PXIe

Single-Board RIO

Smart Cameras

Stand-Alone CompactDAQ

Note NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 20.0 does not support PXI or PXIe devices with NI Linux Real-Time.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Use NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) to install NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP on RT targets.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features

Added support for LabVIEW 2020.

Added support for LabVIEW 2019.

Added support for cRIO-9055/9058.

Added support for LabVIEW 2018.

Added support for LabVIEW 2017.

Added support for cRIO-9032/9035 (Sync)/9037/9039 (Sync).

Added support for LabVIEW 2016.

Added support for cRIO-9035/9036/9039/9063/9064/9065.

Added support for sbRIO-9607/9627/9637.

Added support for LabVIEW 2015.

Added support for stand-alone CompactDAQ modules.

Added support for LabVIEW 2014.

Added support for cRIO-9068.

Added support for LabVIEW 2013.

Added support for NI License Manager.

Added support for LabVIEW 2012.

Resolved a problem that EtherNet/IP cannot be included in the installer created using Application Builder

Added support for LabVIEW 2011 (64-bit).

Resolved a stability issue seen only in the LabVIEW 2009 Real-Time Module.

Resolved a problem that ethernetIPInterface.dll is not exported when building an EtherNet/IP Windows application.

First official release to support the EtherNet/IP protocol.

Added example VIs to show how to use the VI APIs for creating EtherNet/IP applications.

Added more LabVIEW error codes to better diagnose problems.

Refer to the NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP Help, accessible from Help»NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP in LabVIEW, for information about NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. Navigate to the Hardware Input and Output»NI-Industrial Communications»EtherNet/IP folder to access the examples. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You also can find the examples for NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP in the labview\examples\ethernetip directory.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

