LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit Readme

August 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit, including system requirements, installation instructions, and new features.

The Electrical Power Toolkit provides VIs that you can use to create applications that measure, analyze, monitor, and record electrical power data and phenomena. Use the Power Measurement VIs to measure electrical power parameters and to perform harmonic analysis on the CompactRIO platform, the CompactDAQ system, and the NI PXI platform. Use the Power Quality VIs to perform power quality measurement on the CompactRIO platform, the CompactDAQ system, and the NI PXI platform. Use the Synchrophasor VIs to perform synchrophasor measurement and use the Protection VIs to implement protection devices on the CompactRIO platform. Use the EV Power Test VIs to perform three-phase power measurement and battery power measurement on electric and hybrid electric vehicle components.

The Electrical Power Toolkit complies with the following standards:

IEC 61000-4-7:2009, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) - Part 4-7: Testing and Measurement Techniques - General Guide on Harmonics and Interharmonics Measurements and Instrumentation, for Power Supply Systems and Equipment Connected Thereto

IEC 61000-4-15:2010, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) - Part 4-15: Testing and Measurement Techniques - Flickermeter - Functional and Design Specifications

IEC 61000-4-30:2008, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) - Part 4-30: Testing and Measurement Techniques - Power Quality Measurement Methods

IEEE Std C37.111-1999, IEEE Standard Common Format for Transient Data Exchange (COMTRADE) for Power Systems

IEEE Std 1459-2010, IEEE Standard Definitions for the Measurement of Electric Power Quantities Under Sinusoidal, Nonsinusoidal, Balanced, or Unbalanced Conditions

IEEE Std C37.118.1-2011, IEEE Standard for Synchrophasor Measurements for Power Systems

IEEE Std C37.118.1a-2014, IEEE Standard for Synchrophasor Measurements for Power Systems - Amendment 1: Modification of Selected Performance Requirements

IEEE Std C37.118.2-2011, IEEE Standard for Synchrophasor Data Transfer for Power Systems

EN 50160:2007, Voltage Characteristics of Electricity Supplied by Public Distribution Networks

NEMA MG 1-2014, Motors and Generators

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, the LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit has the following requirements:

LabVIEW 2019 Full or Professional Development System (32-bit)

LabVIEW 2019 FPGA Module

LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2019

NI-DAQmx 19.0 (required only if you use NI DAQ devices with the Electrical Power Toolkit)

At least 200 MB of disk space

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2019.

The LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to Electrical Power Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 the LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

NI installs the Electrical Power Toolkit using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the Electrical Power Toolkit installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate the Electrical Power Toolkit. For more information on the Electrical Power Toolkit activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The LabVIEW 2019 Electrical Power Toolkit adds the following new features:

EV Power Test VIs—Perform three-phase power measurement and battery power measurement on electric and hybrid electric vehicle components.

New support for the following software: LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit) LabVIEW 2019 FPGA Module LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2019 NI-DAQmx 19.0



You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit LabVIEW 2019 Toolkits Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues in the Electrical Power Toolkit.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible from Help»LabVIEW Help in LabVIEW, for information about the Electrical Power Toolkit.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. Navigate to the Toolkits and Modules»Electrical Power folder to access the examples. You also can find the examples for the Electrical Power Toolkit in the labview\examples\Electrical Power directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher.

The Electrical Power Toolkit will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

