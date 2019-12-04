This document contains the NI Package Builder 19.6 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder 19.6. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.