DIAdem 2020 Known Issues

Updated Jun 5, 2020

Overview

This document contains the DIAdem 2020 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of DIAdem 2020. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
1043528

If you additionally install earlier versions of DIAdem after installing DIAdem 2020, you will not be prompted to restart your computer.

Workaround:

To ensure that the My DataFinder DataFinder can also run in earlier DIAdem versions, please restart the computer manually after each DIAdem installation.

Reported Version:

DIAdem 2019

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Jan 3, 2020
1043535

Uninstalling DIAdem 2018 or an earlier version removes the file association of uri files with usiReg.exe

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

DIAdem 2019

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Jan 3, 2020
1043541

In DIAdem, the installation of C++ DataPlugins may not be complete.

Workaround:

Register the DataPlugin by double-clicking the URI file.

Reported Version:

DIAdem 2019

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Jan 3, 2020
1043544

You can only call the Run for Calculation and Validate for Calculation methods in Python scripts without the empty parentheses that are otherwise common in Python scripts.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

DIAdem 2019

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Jan 3, 2020

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).