Engineering Education from a Distance

What has your role been in progressing remote learning in engineering?

In 2015, when I started on remote labs, I wanted emotional engagement between remote users and the respective equipment. Since then, I’ve been pioneering this concept on a large scale: having many experiments running simultaneously with real-time latency and automatic management, as well as automatic management of the security, so that you can share a session with people as needed. Overall, to keep it progressing, it’s about removing the friction so that it can make the jump into mainstream.



How have you built and leveraged a remote learning community?



Professor Drysdale:



NI brings together science and engineering educators with vastly different research interests. I’d travel to conferences related to my research, and although there were education sessions there, each one focused on a single discipline. But within the NI educator community, you meet people involved in physics or mechanics and many other subjects; you can share your enthusiasm for digital and online practical work regardless of your teaching expertise.



The connections we’ve made through this cross-discipline community is a powerful thing. It’s put me in touch with many others who have developed remote laboratories.



What I’ve learned is that you’re not going to make a remote lab system for electronics, another one for physics, another one for geosciences and so forth. Instead, you need a core structure in place.



However, in order for that digital infrastructure to work the way you want it to, you need to support many different fields. Given the effort that’s required to be effective, that’s the only way to justify the investment.



If students can’t go to school physically, are they still receiving the same quality of learning as they would if they were not remote?



Professor Drysdale:



The amount of work traditional campuses are having to do to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic is massive, but with enough creativity, you can enable effective online learning. From a teaching perspective, you can also gain access to new pedagogical benefits.



Pooling everyone’s online experiments will open things up. One example that comes to mind: If I get a question from a student that I can answer with equipment that I don’t happen to have, wouldn’t it be great if I could see if someone else had it and then access it right there in my lecture? That’s what I’m working on now — completely melding online education and face-to-face education.



And the data speaks for itself. Studies have shown that online education — with adequate prep under the right conditions and infrastructure — provides a learning opportunity that rivals a real-world experience.