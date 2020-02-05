Build a Robust Electrical and DC Functional Test Solution

Test teams need to develop more than just ICT to ensure the functionality of most modern PCBAs and electronic devices. Power, component operation, and communications testers must be accurate, reliable, affordable, and developed quickly. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:
Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.
Support new test requirements with a modular approach.
Maximize uptime with industry-renowned test hardware reliability.
Increase throughput with fast measurement speed and built-in parallel testing.
Streamline the buying process; get more instruments from a single supplier with NI’s extensive instrumentation and test infrastructure portfolio.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.
Learn the function and value of each element of an NI software solution. Find customer examples, solution specifications, and Alliance Partner information.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.