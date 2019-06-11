NI and NanoSemi Collaborate on Advanced 5G Test Capability

AUSTIN, Texas – June 12, 2018 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced a collaboration with NanoSemi on advanced 5G test capability.



The imminent deployment of 5G networks combined with challenging technical specifications requires new technologies to validate and optimize RF performance. Developers of 5G RF power amplifier (PA) and front-end module (FEM) technology often face difficult tradeoffs between device linearity, output power and efficiency. To address the increased bandwidth and efficiency requirements of 5G, engineers require increasingly sophisticated linearization techniques.



NanoSemi has developed advanced linearization software that complements NI’s existing solutions for PA and RF FEM test. Using these solutions, engineers can test PA and FEM designs using a wide range of DPD techniques in conjunction with 802.11ax, 4G and 5G waveforms. Typical NI system configurations include the NI PXI platform, PXI Vector Signal Transceiver technology that offers up to 1 GHz of instantaneous signal generation and measurement bandwidth, and NI-RFmx 5G measurement algorithms. The new NanoSemi Linearizer software adds advanced digital predistortion (DPD) algorithms using machine learning techniques.



"NI's software-defined approach to test and measurement makes PXI an ideal platform to integrate the industry's most advanced linearizer," said Nicholas Karter, vice president of product management at NanoSemi. "Together with NI hardware, we believe this solution will enable engineers to develop deeper insight into the performance of 5G PAs under extreme linearization conditions and ultimately help them improve the time to market of 5G New Radio front-end designs."



The NanoSemi Linearizer software complements existing NI-RFmx DPD algorithms that already include lookup table and memory polynomial approaches, and is available through online software download on the LabVIEW Tools Network.



NI will demonstrate the new solution at the International Microwave Symposium, June 12–14 in Philadelphia.



About NanoSemi, Inc.

NanoSemi's linearization and signal correction technologies improve radio chain power efficiency and signal cleanliness at bandwidths exceeding 1 GHz by using patented machine learning techniques. The small implementation size is cost effective for integration into ASICs that support Wi-Fi, LTE/5G chips for smartphones or in FPGAs for wireless infrastructure.