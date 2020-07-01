New Look. New Name. Same Quality.

Hi there.

You may have noticed we look a little different. Maybe you received a redesigned box, or you’ve seen our new website. You may also have noticed that we’re just going by NI now-hopefully that’s easier for you to remember us by. Even though we’ve made some changes, rest assured the new measurement device or product you purchased offers the same level of quality measurement device or capable software you expect from NI—just in new packaging.

Overall, we’re evolving our look and feel to reflect our commitment to you—to better support you and your teams as you engineer the extraordinary. Read more about our quality initiatives in our products and throughout the overall supply chain.