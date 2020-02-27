Home Support Documentation Supplemental

Windows vs Desktop Linux DAQmx Experience Differences

Created Feb 27, 2020

This document describes the differences that exist between Windows and Desktop Linux experiences for NI-DAQmx.

Major Feature Support

 

These features will not be available on Linux during the initial release, but may become available in a future release.

 

Windows Feature Supported Notes
Connection Diagram

 

 
DAQmx Terminal Control Auto-Populate

 

 
DAQmx Test Panels

 

 
DAQmx Timing Source (For Timed Loops)

 

 
Export Hardware Configuration with App Builder Installer

 

 
IO Control Browse Option

 

 
IO Control Filter Option

 

 
LabVIEW Detailed Help

 

 
NI IO Trace

 

 
TEDS Carrier    

 

NI MAX Feature Replacements

Because NI MAX is not available on Linux, the following features are either: Not Accessible, Programmatically Accessible, or accessible through the provided tool

For an explaination on how to use any of the following listed tools follow the link here: DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tools.

MAX Feature Linux Support Replacement
cDAQ 9469 Sync

 
Channel Calibration Wizard

 
Configure Accessory Settings

 
Configure Power-up States

 
Configure TEDS on Devices(Scan, Import Virtual, Remove)

 
Configuring Tasks and Global Virtual Channels

 
Connection Diagram

 
Creating DAQmx Scales

 
Creating/Accessing Tasks and Global Virtual Channels

 
Delete a Device

 
Development Configuration via NI Configuration Export/Import (.nce)

 
Development Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import

 
Device Reset

 
Device Self Test

 
Device Self-Calibration

 
Device Test Panels

 
Generate MAX Report: Max Summary

 
Generate MAX Report: My System

 
Generate MAX Report: Hardware

 
Generate MAX Report: Software

 
Generate MAX Report: Installation Summary Log

 
Generate MAX Report: MXS Report

 
Generate MAX Report: PAL Report

 
Generate MAX Report: REG Report

 
Generate MAX Report: NI Services

 
Generate MAX Report: nisysapi

 
Generate MAX Report: mxsSchema

 
Generate MAX Report: nisyscfg.software.cdf

 
Generate MAX Report: MAX\Logs

 
Manage/Update Device Firmware

 
Network DAQ Device Operations

 
NI RTSI

 
Real-Time DAQ Configuration

 
Reassign Device Names to Default (Single Command)

 
Remote System Operations

 
Rename Devices

 
Reset MAX Configuration Data

 
SC Express Accessory - Auto Addition

 
SC Express Accessory Removal

 
SCXI Configuration

 
See Available Devices, Accessories, Chassis/Slot Info, and Status

 
See Device Model and Serial Number

 
See Device Routes

 
See Device Temperature

 
Simulated Devices: Creation and Removal

 
Simulated Devices: Importing Configuration

 
SWITCH Device Configuration

 
Task, Channel, and Scale Configuration via NI-DAQmx INI Export/Import

 
TEDS Carrier Addition, Config, and Removal

 
USB Device Driver Selector (DAQmx vs DAQmxBase)

 
View Calibration Information

 
View Device Documentation

 
View Device/Accessory Pinout

 
View Firmware Information

 
View Installed DAQmx Version

 

 

LabVIEW DAQmx User Experience

Inside of the LabVIEW ADE some features on Windows do not exist on Linux. The following table lists the differences.

Main LabVIEW Feature Feature Sub Feature Linux Support
Application Builder Include Hardware Config Files  

 
DAQmx API VIs Calibration API  

 
DAQmx API VIs Device Configuration  

 
DAQmx API VIs Flatten/Unflatten String  

 
DAQmx API VIs Scale Setup API  

 
DAQmx API VIs Signal Routing API  

 
DAQmx API VIs Tasks, Channels, Control, and Triggering  

 
DAQmx API VIs Task Control  

 
DAQmx API VIs TEDs Operations API  

 
DAQmx Events - Hardware and Software    

 
DAQmx IO Control Device Name Auto Populate

 
DAQmx IO Control Device Name Filtering

 
DAQmx IO Control Front Panel Controls  

 
DAQmx IO Control Global Channel Auto Populate

 
DAQmx IO Control Global Channel Filtering

 
DAQmx IO Control Physical Channel Auto Populate

 
DAQmx IO Control Physical Channel Filtering

 
DAQmx IO Control Scale Auto Populate

 
DAQmx IO Control Scale Filtering

 
DAQmx IO Control Switch Auto Populate

 
DAQmx IO Control Switch Filtering

 
DAQmx IO Control Task Auto Populate

 
DAQmx IO Control Task Filtering

 
DAQmx IO Control Terminal Auto Populate

 
DAQmx IO Control Terminal Filtering

 
DAQmx IO Server    

 
DAQmx WDT Support    

 
Example Finder DAQmx Examples  

 
LabVIEW Help LabVIEW Help for DAQmx  

 
Express VIs DAQ Assistant Express VIs  

 
Express VIs Convert name control to DAQ Assistant  

 
Express VIs Write to Measurement File  

 
LabVIEW Project Global Channel IO Control Channel Creation

 
LabVIEW Project DAQmx Scale Control Scale Creation

 
LabVIEW Project Task Name Control Task Creation

 
LabVIEW Project Add/Rename/Remove Channels

 
LabVIEW Project Add/Rename/Remove Tasks

 
LabVIEW Project Add/Rename/Remove Scales

 
NI System Configuration API DAQmx Support  

 
TDMS Streaming    

 
Timed Loops    

 
WFNSC, Real-Time Properties    

 

 

