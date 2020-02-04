National Instruments Product Compatibility for Microsoft Windows 8

The following document outlines National Instruments minimum software version support for Windows 8. The included tables list available software, drivers, add-ons, and toolkits and the minimum version required to operate each on Windows 8.
Windows 8 32-bit can run on either x86 or x64 hardware. Similar to Windows XP 32-bit, Windows 8 32-bit provides access only to 32-bit addresses. As a result, even though Windows 8 32-bit will run on x64 hardware, it is limited to using 4 gigabytes of RAM. Windows 8 32-bit cannot run 64-bit versions of drivers or software designed to run natively on 64-bit operating systems.
Windows 8 64-bit can be installed only on x64 hardware. This version of the operating system allows software to use 64-bit addresses to access hardware and can therefore access much larger memory spaces. In order to run successfully on Windows 8 64-bit, all drivers must have native 64-bit support. However, most 32-bit software applications can run within a Windows 8 64-bit emulation layer.
For more detailed information on the difference between Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, see Using National Instruments Products with Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.
NI strongly encourages its customers to disable fast startup.
Performing a repair on NI software after upgrading from Windows 8 to 8.1 can result in a loss of access to hardware associated with repaired drivers. To restore the NI device drivers to a working state, perform a second repair on the affected device drivers.
The following National Instruments Software Packages are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 8 32-bit and Windows 8 64-bit. As of 2013, all new versions of National Instruments software will document their compatibility with Windows 8 in their Readme files. If there is any question about the compatibility of a piece of software with the 64-bit versions of Windows and LabVIEW, please refer to the Readme for that release.
Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 8 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.
National Instruments Software Compatibility with Windows 8 32-bit and 64-bit
|National Instruments Software
|Windows 8 32-bit
|Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)
|Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
|NI Analog Video Generator
|3.1
|3.1
|Not supported
|NI Analog Waveform Editor
|1.2.1
|1.2.1
|Not supported
|NI AudioMASTER
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Calibration Executive
|3.5
|3.5
|Not supported
|NI Calibration Executive for Traditional DAQ
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI DIAdem
|2012 SP1
|2012 SP1
|2015
|NI Digital Video Generator
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Digital Waveform Editor
|3.0
|3.0
|Not supported
|NI FlexLogger
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|2018 R2
|NI Functional Safety Editor
|Not supported
|Not supported
|September 2017
|NI Instrument Studio
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|2018
|NI LabVIEW 32-bit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW 64-bit
|Not supported
|2012
|2012
|NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Software
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Education Edition
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW for LEGO® MINDSTORMS
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW NXG
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 32-bit
|2009 SP1
|2009 SP1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 64-bit
|Not supported
|2009 SP1
|2009 SP1
|NI LabVIEW SignalExpress
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI I/O Trace1
|3.0.2
|3.0.2
|3.0.2
|NI Lookout
|6.7
|6.7
|Not supported
|NI MATRIXx
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Measurement and Automation Explorer
|5.3.3
|5.3.3
|Not supported
|NI Measurement Studio
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI Multisim
|13.0
|13.0
|Not supported
|NI Package Manager
|Not supported
|Not supported
|17.0
|NI Picture Quality Analysis (PQA)
|1.6
|1.6
|Not supported
|NI Real-Time Hypervisor
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Requirements Gateway
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI Switch Executive
|3.6
|3.6
|2015
|NI SystemLink Client
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|17.0
|NI SystemLink Server
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|17.0
|NI TestStand
|2012
|2012
|2014
|NI Ultiboard
|13.0
|13.0
|Not supported
|NI Update Service
|15.0
|15.0
|17.0
|NI VeriStand
|2011 SP1
|2011 SP1
|Not supported
|NI Video Measurement Suite (VMS)
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
|2012
|2012
|2014 SP1
|NI Volume License Manager
|3.0
|3.0
|Not supported
|NI Test Integration Adapter for IBM Rational Quality Manager
|2.0
|2.0
|Not supported
|NI Batch Installer Builder
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|InsightCM Server
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI Software Platform Bundle
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NI Developer Suite
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NI LabVIEW Student Edition
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NI Automated Test Software Suite
|NIWeek 2016
|NIWeek 2016
|NIWeek 2016
|NI Software for FRC
|2013
|2013
|2013
1. NI Spy was renamed to NI I/O Trace starting with version 3.0
The following National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits are compatible with the listed versions Windows 8 32-bit and Windows 8 64-bit:
Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 8 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.
|National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits
|Windows 8 32-bit
|Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)
|Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
|NI Automotive Diagnostic Command Set
|1.1.1
|1.1.1
|15.0.0
|NI Bluetooth Toolkit
|1.1
|1.1
|14.0
|NI ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit
|2.2.1
|2.2.1
|15.0.0
|NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI GNSS Measurement Suite
|3.0
|3.0
|Not supported
|NI GPS Simulation Toolkit
|2.0.1
|2.0.1
|Not supported
|NI GSM-EDGE Toolkit
|1.1
|1.1
|Not supported
|NI InsightCM SDK
|2.0
|2.0
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Adaptive Filter Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|2018
|NI LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit
|2017
|2017
|2018
|NI LabVIEW Application Builder
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI LabVIEW Biomedical Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW C Generator Toolkit
|2011
|2011
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module
|2012
|2012
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NILabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|2018
|NI LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit
|2011
|2011
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Embedded for ARM Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Module
|15.01
|15.01
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx Vivado
|Not supported1
|Not supported1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx ISE
|Not supported1
|Not supported1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW GPS Modulation Toolkit
|2.0.1
|2.0.1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Internet Toolkit
|Not tested2
|Not tested2
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW LEGO® MINDSTORMS® NXT Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW MathScript RT Module
|2012
|2012
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Mobile Module
|2011 SP1
|2011 SP1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit
|4.3.3
|4.3.3
|4.3.3
|NI LabVIEW Multicore Analysis and Sparse Matrix Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit
|2017
|2017
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2012 SP1
|2012 SP1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit
|2.0.5
|2.0.5
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Report Generation for Microsoft Office Toolkit
|2013
|2013
|20143
|NI LabVIEW Robotics Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Simulation Interface Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Softmotion Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Statechart Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW System Identification Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Touch Panel Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Unit Test Framework
|2012
|2012
|2016
|NI LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|2016
|NI LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW for Wireless Sensor Networks Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
|4.1
|4.1
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit
|2.1
|2.1
|2.1
|NI LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
|7.0.2
|7.0.2
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit
|2.6.3
|2.6.3
|2.6.3
|NI LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
|2.2
|2.2
|2.2
|NI License Manager
|3.7
|3.7
|3.7
|NI LTE Measurement Suite
|2.0.1
|2.0.1
|Not supported
|NI Measurement Suite for Fixed WiMAX
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI Measurement Suite for Mobile WiMAX
|1.0.1
|1.0.1
|Not supported
|NI Motion Assistant
|2.8
|2.8
|Not supported
|NI OPC Servers
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|NI Picture Quality Analysis
|1.5
|1.5
|Not supported
|NI RM-RDS Toolkit
|1.0.1
|1.0.1
|Not supported
|NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
|2012
|2012
|2012 (excluding configuration of Express VIs)
|NI Spectral Measurements Toolkit
|2.6.3
|2.6.3
|2.6.3
|NI SystemLink Server - Test Module
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|18.0
|NI TDMS
|2.4.0
|2.4.0
|2.4.0
|NI TestStand ATML Toolkit
|2013
|2013
|2017
|NI Vision Development Module
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI Vision Development Module Run-Time
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI WCDMA/HSPA Measurement Suite
|1.0.1
|1.0.1
|Not supported
|NI WLAN Toolkit
|3.0
|3.0
|14.0
|Third Party Licensing & Activation Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|2012
|NI LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit
|2015
|2015
|Not Supported
|NI Software Calibration Management Toolkit
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|NI Combustion Analysis System Software
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|NI TestStand Semiconductor Module
|2012
|2012
|2014
|NI Wireless Test Module
|1.0.1
|1.0.1
|Not supported
|NI-RFFastACP
|1.0.0
|1.0.0
|1.0.0
1. The LabVIEW FPGA Module is partially supported on Windows 8. Any features requiring local installation of the Xilinx tools are not supported. This is due to the Xilinx tools used by the LabVIEW FPGA Module not officially supporting Windows 8.
2. LabVIEW Internet Toolkit was deprecated in August 2012 and all functionality was rolled into LabVIEW.
3. LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office is not supported on Windows 8, but is supported on Windows 8.1.
The following National Instruments Hardware Drivers are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 8 32-bit and Windows 8 64-bit.
Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 8 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.
National Instruments Hardware Driver Compatibility with Windows 8 32-bit and 64-bit
|National Instruments Drivers
|Windows 8 32-bit
|Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)
|Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
|NI-435X
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-488.2
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|NI-5640R
|1.7
|1.7
|Not supported
|NI-568x
|1.1
|1.1
|1.2
|NI-5690
|1.1
|1.1
|Not supported
|NI-845x
|2.1
|2.1
|2.1
|NI-CAN
|2.7.4
|2.7.4
|Not supported
|NI-DAQmx
|8.9.5
|8.9.5
|8.9.5
|NI-DAQmx Base
|3.4
|3.4
|Not supported
|NI-DCPower
|1.7.5
|1.7.5
|1.7.5
|NI-Digital Pattern Driver
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-DMM
|3.0.6
|3.0.6
|3.0.6
|NI-DNET
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI ELVISmx
|4.4
|4.4
|Not supported
|NI-Embedded CAN for sbRIO
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-FBUS
|4.1.1
|4.1.1
|Not supported
|NI-FGEN
|2.9.1
|2.9.1
|2.9.1
|NI-Fieldpoint
|6.0.11
|6.0.11
|Not supported
|NI FlexRIO
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|NI-HSDIO
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|NI-IMAQ
|4.7
|4.7
|4.7
|NI-IMAQ I/O
|2.6
|2.6
|2.6.1
|NI-IMAQdx
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|NI-Industrial Communications for 60870-5
|1.1
|1.1
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for 61850
|2.0
|2.0
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen
|1.0.3
|1.0.3
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet
|2.2
|2.2
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3
|2.0
|2.0
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP
|1.2.1
|1.2.1
|1.2.1
|NI IVI Compliance Package
|4.6
|4.6
|4.6
|NI-Motion
|8.4
|8.4
|Not supported
|NI-OSI
|1.0
|2.1
|Not supported
|NI-PAL
|2.9.1
|2.9.1
|2.9.1
|NI PXI Platform Services
|3.2
|3.2
|3.2
|NI PXI-5660
|1.7.2
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R Instrument Design Libraries
|1.1
|1.1
|Not supported
|NI-PXImc
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-RFSA
|2.6
|2.6
|2.6
|NI-RFSG
|1.8.5
|1.8.5
|1.8.5
|NI-RIO
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|NI-Scope
|3.9.7
|3.9.7
|3.9.7
|NI-Serial
|3.9
|3.9
|3.91
|NI-SLSC
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-SWITCH
|4.6.1
|4.6.1
|4.6.1
|NI Sync
|3.3.5
|3.3.5
|3.3.5
|NI System Configuration
|5.3.3
|5.3.3
|5.3.3
|NI-TimeSync
|1.1.5
|1.1.5
|Not supported
|NI-USRP
|1.3
|1.3
|14.0
|NI-VISA
|5.2
|5.2
|5.2
|NI-VNA
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|NI-VXI
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-WSN
|1.5
|1.5
|Not Supported
|NI-XNET
|1.6
|1.6
|14.0
|NI-VirtualBench
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-RFmx SpecAn
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-RFmx Demod
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI CompactRIO Device Drivers
|August 2015
|August 2015
|August 2015
|NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers
|August 2014
|August 2014
|August 2014
|NI-PXIe-659x Instrument Design Libraries
|14.0
|14.0
|14.0
|NI Vision Acquisition Software
|August 2012
|August 2012
|August 2012
|NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5