LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module Known Issues

Created May 19, 2020

Overview

This document contains the LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
188604 742191

Non-ASCII Characters Cause Unexpected Behavior

LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0 currently only supports POSIX locales on Real-Time targets. As a result, using non-ASCII characters with NI Linux Real-Time devices may cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Apr 2, 2020
986199

Changing programming environment fails to format with generic error

When selecting the "Change Programming Environment" gear in the software wizard, choosing "Other", and then proceeding to Format, the format will fail with a generic error: "The specified software set is invalid and cannot be installed to the target". This situation applies if the currently installed system image does not exist on the host machine when the user attempts to change the programming environment.

Workaround:

Select to install the new basic image that exists on the host target, format, and then install software.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Apr 8, 2020

SaltStack Critical Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651, CVE-2020-11652

The LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module is affected by SaltStack security vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651 and CVE-2020-11652.

Workaround:

Update to LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0.1.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module: 5.0.1

Added:

May 18, 2020

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).