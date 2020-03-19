LabWindows/CVI Core 2 Course Overview

The LabWindows™/CVI Core 2 Course is an extension of the LabWindows/CVI Core 1 Course. After attending the course, you can create applications that use network communication, DLLs, and ActiveX. You will learn how to create powerful user interfaces using menus and toolbars. You will be able to take full advantage of the PC with your application by learning how to program a multithreaded application.
Classroom: Two (2) Days
Online: Three (3) 4-hour sessions, plus homework
New and intermediate LabWindows/CVI users and users preparing to develop applications
LabWindows/CVI Core 1 course attendees
Users and technical managers evaluating LabWindows/CVI in purchasing decisions
Users pursuing the Certified LabWindows/CVI Developer (CCVID) certification
LabWindows/CVI Core 1 course or equivalent experience
LabWindows/CVI
LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
GPIB interface and cable (optional)
Instrument Simulator (optional)
Create toolbars and menus for user interfaces
Use ActiveX within the LabWindows/CVI environment
Compile your modules as DLLs you can use with other applications
Use LabWindows/CVI to access DLLs
Develop efficient multithreaded applications
Develop applications that can communicate with the Internet
Decrease development time using debugging features
Optimize execution speed with the LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|
Review of Core 1 Concepts
|
This short lesson reviews important concepts from the LabWindows/CVI Core 1 course.
|
|
User Interface Programming
|
This lesson describes additional user interface features that are in LabWindows/CVI and uses the features in hands-on exercises.
|
|
Interoperability and Network Communication
|
This lesson describes technologies for implementing interoperability and network communication, including .NET, ActiveX, network variables, TCP and UDP.
|
|
Creating and Using Dynamic Link Libraries (DLLs)
|
This lesson describes techniques to create and use DLLs.
|
|
Multithreading and Windows SDK Functions
|
This lesson teaches advanced programming techniques in LabWindows/CVI. You will learn how to create a multithreaded application and use thread safe queues to safely pass data between threads. You also learn to use the Windows SDK functions to add flexibility to your LabWindows/CVI applications.
|
|
LabWindows/CVI Toolkits and Modules
|
This lesson teaches powerful features to further decrease your development time and costs.
|
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.