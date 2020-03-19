LabWindows/CVI Core 1 Course Overview

Lesson Overview Topics

Introduction to LabWindows/CVI This lesson introduces LabWindows/CVI. You will learn how to navigate within the integrated environment to develop, compile, and debug C code. Features of the LabWindows/CVI environment, including built-in function libraries

Advantages to writing code inside the LabWindows/CVI environment

Creating function panels and accessing help and examples for function panels

Using Interactive Execution to test code functionality

Building and linking your projects within the integrated environment

LabWindows/CVI data types and variables

Techniques to debug your application, including breakpoints, single-stepping, and resource tracking

Graphical User Interface This lesson describes how to design and build a graphical user interface. You will be introduced to the components of a user interface and how the user interface can be used to control your code with event-driven programming. You will learn how easy it is to use LabWindows/CVI to create “skeleton code” that can be modified for your own application. Developing professional user interfaces in the User Interface Editor

Using CodeBuilder to quickly generate “skeleton code” based on the user interface you designed

Using callback functions to process user interface data

Creating efficient applications that use and process events

Building applications that plot data on charts and graphs

Using the User Interface Library functions to interact with the user interface programmatically

Instrument Drivers This lesson describes the use of instrument drivers. You will learn how to create function panels for your own functions that can be accessed similarly to a shipping LabWindows/CVI function. Creating an instrument driver with function panels for your custom functions to take advantage of the capabilities of LabWindows/CVI

Creating help that you can distribute with your instrument driver

Distributing LabWindows/CVI Applications This lesson describes how to distribute an application developed in LabWindows/CVI. Developing stand-alone applications that can be released without the development environment

Using LabWindows/CVI to create an installer for your stand-alone applications, and the implications of a stand-alone executable

Data Acquisition This lesson describes how you can use LabWindows/CVI and the NI-DAQmx driver to perform data acquisition. You will learn how to use LabWindows/CVI to take advantage of the primary functions on a BNC-2120 terminal block. Data acquisition overview

Data acquisition within the LabWindows/CVI environment

Configuring your data acquisition system

NI-DAQmx architecture and how to use tasks and channels to perform data acquisition

Functions needed to program a data acquisition application

Performing single-point, multiple-point, and continuous analog input and analog output

Performing digital input and output to monitor switches or control relays

Using counters to perform edge counting

Using the DAQ Assistant to perform data acquisition in 90 seconds without writing any code