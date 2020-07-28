What Is the SystemLink™ Server?

The SystemLink Server is core to all SystemLink installations and provides data, security and communications services that enable each SystemLink application to function at their maximum potential. For engineering lab and manufacturing environments where tools must adhere to all IT and business standards, SystemLink Server meets enterprise requirements for security, access control, fault tolerance, backup, and remote management.
Define organizational workspaces whereby data, systems, and applications are secured through enforced access policies. Easily create new user roles and grant and revoke user privileges through the administrative interface. Simplify and scale access control by leveraging attributes available in established LDAP or Active Directory identity providers.
Stay aware and in control of the SystemLink environment through automated tools to manage, monitor, and proactively alert before issues become problems. Ensure uptime and reliability by storing mission critical test data on dedicated database servers and network drives.
Protect data against unauthorized access by encrypting data in motion with secure APIs based on HTTPS. Prevent data breaches through authentication and authorization access control policies.
The SystemLink Software Configuration Module enables test organizations to achieve operational excellence with central coordination of test and measurement systems.
The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module enables test organizations and product validation teams to efficiently manage, search, access, and analyze all measurement data.
The SystemLink Test Module helps manufacturers optimize their test processes to produce the highest quality products for the lowest possible cost of test.
The SystemLink Asset Module improves business performance by empowering test teams to record, track, and control test assets from procurement to disposal in real time.