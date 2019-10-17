Austin, Texas: A Destination Like No Other

NIWeek is in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas, which is a hot spot for creativity. As the state capital of Texas and home to The University of Texas, Austin is filled with many amazing artists and business professionals. Austin’s parks and lakes encourage an active lifestyle for those who enjoy hiking, biking, swimming, and boating. And if you want to try some great Tex-Mex and BBQ, Austin offers many restaurants that serve those local favorites, plus a wide range of other dining options.
Austin YouTube Channel
Austin Convention Center
Visit Austin
The NIWeek team has negotiated discounted rates at several hotels for attendees. Each hotel is within walking distance to the Austin Convention Center. Book your room now because the number of discounted rooms is limited!
NIWeek 2020 housing will open in January.
|Hotel
|Rates (USD)
|
Hilton Downtown Austin
500 E. 4th Street
|$250
|
Fairmont
101 Red River
|$295
|
Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn
300 E. 4th Street
|$295
|
The Line
111 E. Cesar Chavez
|$210
|
Hyatt Place
211 E. 3rd Street
|$240
|
Hilton Garden Inn
500 N. IH 35
|$189
The Austin Convention Center has two parking garages: the Second Street Garage at 201 E. Second St. and the Fifth Street Garage at 601 E. Fifth St. These garages accept cash, local checks, and the following credit cards: MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, and Discover.
Pricing is as follows:
1–3 hours: $5.00
3–8 hours: $8.00
8–10 hours: $11.00
10–12 hours: $19.00
Overnight parking is not available.
Travel Visa
If you need an invitation to NIWeek to obtain a visa, email a request for an invitation letter.