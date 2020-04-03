Archived: LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013, 2013 SP1, and 2013 SP2 Known Issues

ID Known Issue

Return Passing a pointer to a custom data type to a function that takes a void * will leak memory in a debug build.

LabWindows/CVI user protection leaks memory when a pointer to a user defined data type is passed to a function with a void * parameter. An example of this would be calling the function ListInsertItem and passing a pointer to a user defined data type to the PointerToItem parameter.



Workaround: Disable user protection, or build the program in a Release configuration.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/15/2010

Return Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.

Depending on when DDC_SaveFile is called, you might receive error -6218 or error -6226.



Workaround: Don't call DDC_SaveFile until all operations are complete.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/09/2011

Return The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.

When the LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine loads, it creates multiple windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler. This is generally discouraged practice, but has not been known to cause problems in user applications.



Workaround: Do not call the Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and FreeLibrary to load and unload a LabWindows/CVI built DLL from different threads.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/10/2011

Return Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to PlotBitmap or GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error: Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory.



Workaround: Modify the bitmap file header to have a positive height, reorder the pixels, and save the file.



Reported Version: 7.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/28/2014

Return SMTP servers reject email from InetSendMail because it does not send date information in the header.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 5.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/28/2014

Return The intensity plot does not handle NaN values.



Workaround: Handle NaN values before passing the data to PlotScaledIntensity.



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.

If, inside a callback function that handles EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE, you do something to change the focus of the panel (for example, displaying a message popup), the event is sent a second time after the callback finishes executing.



Workaround: You can use the following code to handle the second, incorrectly sent event.



void CVICALLBACK FlagClearFunc (void *callbackData)



{



*(int *)callbackData = 0;



}







int CVICALLBACK TableCB (int panel, int control, int event, void *callbackData,







int eventData1, int eventData2)



{



static int ignoreNextEvent = 0;







switch (event)



{



case EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE:



if (!ignoreNextEvent)



MessagePopup ( "title", "message" );



ignoreNextEvent = 1;



PostDeferredCall (FlagClearFunc, &ignoreNextEvent);



break;



}



return 0;



}



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.



Workaround: Ensure the mask value you provide has a data type that matches what you have specified for the dataType parameter.



Reported Version: 7.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Creating a .NET controller for a large assembly, such as Microsoft.mshtml, appears to cause a hang but eventually completes successfully.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return InetFTPGetDirList returns 0 on certain FTP servers despite the presence of files.



Workaround: See InetFTPGetDirList Function in LabWindows/CVI Returns an Empty List for a workaround.



Reported Version: 2009 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return The LabWindows/CVI Network Streams Library uses a version of Boost (v1.50) with a known security vulnerability (CVE-2013-0252).



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 05/07/2014

Return Calling GetExternalModuleAddr twice incorrectly returns a symbol address if the corresponding module DLL is missing.

GetExternalModuleAddr should always return a NULL address if the DLL initialization failed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 05/07/2014

Return The NIReport_Print function hangs on Windows 8 when you select Microsoft XPS Document Writer as the printer.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

Return The CNSWriteMultipleData function duplicates the last element of dataArray if dataArray contains CNSData created for a struct with several fields.

For example, if you write a CNSData array of 10 elements, when you read those elements, you will be reading the last element 10 times.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return Running an executable linked with a static LIB created using the Generate DLL Import Source option fails with a crash.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return The ClipboardPutTableVals function fails to copy picture cells, even when the cell range consists of only a single cell of type VAL_CELL_PICTURE.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return The ANSI C Library type definition jmp_buf is of incorrect size for applications built in a 64-bit configuration.

Prior to LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2, jmp_buf was defined to be 444 bytes. Starting in 2013 SP2, jmp_buf has a correct value of 452 bytes for 64-bit applications.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return calloc returns a pointer to invalid memory instead of returning null for very large memory requests.

This behavior is contrary to the calloc specification, which suggests it should return one of the following:



A valid pointer to a block of memory that is zero-initialized



A null pointer when the block of memory could not be initialized





Workaround: Allocate less memory.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Stand-Alone Applications and Distributions

Return LabWindows/CVI distributions cannot install fonts on Windows Vista or Windows 7.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

Return LabWindows/CVI 8.0 distributions cannot include the ActiveX container merge module if LabWindows/CVI 2009 or later is installed on the same system.

This issue occurs because the name of the merge module changed in LabWindows/CVI 2009, and LabWindows/CVI 8.0.x attempted to find merge modules by name.



Workaround: Create a copy of C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules\ActiveX_Container.msm and rename the copy to C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules\ActiveX Container.msm.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/28/2011

Return User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.

In certain situations, the icon displayed may be a cached icon rather than the icon you have specified.



Workaround: Follow the instructions in Cannot Update Custom Icon of an Executable in Windows 7 or Vista to remove the cached icon.



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

Return When building a 64-bit installer, there is no installation directory option for LabVIEW (64-bit).

When specifying Installation Files & Directories in the Edit Installer dialog box, you can choose [LabVIEW], but there is no option for [LabVIEW (64-bit)].



Workaround: When creating the installer, select [NationalInstruments] as the root for the component, and create the LabVIEW directory hierarchy underneath that directory.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/12/2013

Return Autoselection does not work when including NI-HSDIO in an installer

When you create an installer, LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select NI-HSDIO even when it is part of the project output.



Workaround: Manually select NI-HSDIO if needed.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 05/07/2014

Return LabWindows/CVI does not automatically include the Execution Profiler when Profiling is enabled in the Build Options dialog box for the project.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select TDMS Support for projects that call TDM Streaming Library functions when you build a distribution.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select .NET Support for projects that call .NET Library functions when you build a distribution.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return LabWindows/CVI does not install the 64-bit .NET merge modules.

The merge modules cvidotnet_x64.msm and cvidotnet_gac_x64.msm should be installed to C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 08/22/2014

Return Symbols are not exported from executables built using LabWindows/CVI.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 4.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

User Interface

Return PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

Return Changing the axis range on a LabWindows/CVI graph plot with few points causes skewed plot lines.

Due to rounding errors, as points move further off screen, the plot lines become less accurate.



Workaround: Provide more points for your plot, or constrain the range of the graph in question.



Reported Version: 5.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

Return If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.

This issue only occurs on Windows 7/Vista.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

Return The panel attribute ATTR_MOVABLE does not work with Aero enabled on Windows 7/Vista.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

Return LabWindows/CVI windows do not support Aero Shake.

Shaking the title bar of the LabWindows/CVI environment or LabWindows/CVI panels or pressing <Windows-Home> when a LabWindows/CVI window is active does not minimize other open windows. When Aero is enabled in Windows 7, the other windows should be minimized by the Aero Shake feature.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

Return Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.

After you click the My Documents button, only a white background displays. Your drives and network locations will not display.



Workaround: Reduce the maximum stack size.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/05/2010

Return Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.

For example, if your strip chart displays 100 points and you plot 100 points at a time, the end values may end with a value other than 99.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/27/2011

Return Some user interface controls do not draw Windows styles on mouse-over.

For example, the following controls and control parts should display as a highlighted blue on Windows Vista and later, but do not:



The inc/dec arrows for all numeric controls.



The square push button and the square text button.



The list control scroll bar arrows and thumb.





Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/01/2011

Return Passing TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.

The user can select files from other directories by entering the path directly into the File Name control and by selecting a file from the previously selected files drop-down list.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011

3TJ0IB7K



Return Panels displayed with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.

You can show the desktop by pressing <Windows Key-D> or by selecting the Show Desktop button on the task bar.



Workaround: Call SetPanelAttribute with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM after calling DisplayPanel.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/02/2011

Return The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.

Large digital graphs with engineering or scientific display format set for the x-axis may display divisions and division labels that are inconsistent with other display formats.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/11/2012

Return Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.

The file is saved despite the error.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/15/2012

Return Numeric control radix does not resize with control text size.

N/A



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 3.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/23/2012

Return MultiFileSelectPopupEx cannot select multiple files if the first file in the list does not exist and the second file does.

The selection error occurs only if the first file in the selection list does not exist and an existing file appears later in the list.



Workaround: Ensure that the first file in the selection list exists.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/17/2012

Return Dimming ActiveX control does not terminate mouse tracking.

This behavior can cause problems if you dim the ActiveX control while doing a click and drag operation on the control. In this scenario, the mouse interaction continues even after the control is dimmed.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/17/2012

Return Graph zoom selection box leaves artifacts if a control is moved over the drawing region in between frames.

If a control is moved over the graph's drawing region while creating a zoom selection box, the control may interfere with the drawing of the selection box and leave traces of where the selection box once was.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

Return Dragging the ring tank control value to change its fluid height at run-time may cause black lines to appear where the previous fluid height was.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

Return The mouse wheel scrolls the wrong control while ring control menu is displayed.

This behavior occurs if the focus is still on a different control when the ring drop-down menu is opened.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

Return In some cases, the EVENT_LOST_FOCUS and EVENT_COMMIT events are not displayed in Operate mode when changing focus away from controls.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

Return A tree item tooltip continues to display when the cursor is over a tree item and another active window is in front of part of the tree item.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

Return The numeric control cannot have a transparent background.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 6.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 07/22/2012

Return Radial controls do not resize all elements proportionally.

Some controls will not scale all elements proportionally when the Scale Contents On Resize panel option is enabled and they are resized. Radial controls such as the gauge, meter, and knob must maintain a consistent aspect ratio for the radial portion of the control. However, this is not necessary for some elements of the control such as the label. These elements will not be scaled the same. This can cause elements to become misaligned or overlap.



Workaround: Use the splitter control to resize controls rather than the Scale Contents On Resize option. Refer to the docking.cws example for details on how to accomplish this with splitter controls.



Reported Version: 5.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/05/2013

Return The LabWindows/CVI application log shows a fatal Bad image in IValidateImage error when running some UIR files migrated from previous versions of LabWindows/CVI.



Workaround: Convert your UIR file to a TUI file by using the Options»Save in Text Format and Options»Load from Text Format options of the User Interface Editor. More information on the TUI format can be found in TUI Files in LabWindows/CVI.



Reported Version: 2013 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 12/13/2013

Return The canvas control creates some undesired artifacts when rotated or moved around.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return The save button cannot be used in the Attribute Browser toolbar.



Workaround: To save changes made in the Attribute Browser, use File»Save or <Ctrl-S>.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return After rotating the markers of a gauge control, the needle becomes misaligned with the center of the gauge.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Active tooltips do not update when the tooltip text changes programmatically.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Tooltips are not sized correctly when the tooltip text contains horizontal tab characters.



Workaround: Use white space characters instead of horizontal tab characters for tooltip text.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 05/07/2014

Return The two panel attributes, ATTR_HEIGHT and ATTR_WIDTH, cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.



Workaround: Use a child panel, which does not have the same height and width limitations.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Oval and arc plots appear partially transparent, depending on their fill color.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 05/07/2014

Return The maximum window size is limited by screen resolution.

This maximum value is imposed during the LabWindows/CVI WM_GETMINMAXINFO message handler.



Workaround: Intercept the WM_GETMINMAXINFO message and change the maximum values as demonstrated in the following code snippet:



//Custom window procedure



static LRESULT CALLBACK MsgrWndProc (HWND hwnd, UINT message, WPARAM wParam, LPARAM lParam )



{



switch(message)



{



case WM_GETMINMAXINFO:



{



if(largeSize)



{



//Modify lParam such that it uses the correct sizes



MINMAXINFO FAR *lpmmi = (MINMAXINFO FAR*)lParam;



lpmmi->ptMaxTrackSize.y = customHeight;



lpmmi->ptMaxTrackSize.x = customWidth;







largeSize = 0;







//Return 0 to swallow the event



return 0;



}



}



}







//Call the default window procedure and pass it the parameters passed to it



return CallWindowProc((WNDPROC)DefaultWndProc, hwnd, message, wParam, lParam);



}



Reported Version: 7.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return In the User Interface Editor, if you rotate a text message that has the Size to text option disabled, the resulting text message is drawn incorrectly, selected incorrectly, and inoperable.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Under specific graph setting conditions, the fat line plot style renders incorrectly.

Instead of a solid line, the line appears half solid, half broken.



Workaround: Disable anti-aliasing or y-axis labels, or add a plot legend. Resizing the graph sometimes resolves the rendering issue.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Graphs containing multiple plots with different plot styles show incorrect plot styles in the graph legend.



Workaround: Obtain the plot style programmatically.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Toolbar click events do not cause numeric controls to leave edit mode.

If you are editing a control using the keyboard and subsequently click a toolbar menu item, the control does not commit the edit before the toolbar menu item click event is processed. If the control loses focus, the edit is committed.



Workaround: Commit control edits by calling SetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel (), GetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel ())); before reading the control value.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return A graph with log scale shows only two decades for a range of [1E-200, 1].

For the range of [1E-200, 1], only two divisions are created at 1E-200 and 1E-63.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: 2013 SP2 Added: 05/07/2014

Return The picture command button can incorrectly show the resizing frame when the Size control to image Fit mode is selected.

The picture command button should not be allowed to change dimensions in this mode.



Workaround: Close and reopen the UIR file.



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/07/2014

Return Changing focus from the graph control while you operate a cursor inside the control leaves the cursor at an intermediate position.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

Return The graph control plot can change size when the graph control changes size, even when the Fixed Plot Area attribute (ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA) is enabled.



Workaround: Track the plot area and restore it after a graph control resize operation causes the plot area to change.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

Return When scrolling a tree control and the currently selected item line moves to the top or bottom of the control, it seems as though multiple items are selected.



Workaround: Change focus from the tree control. When the tree control loses focus, it redraws the item selection correctly.



Reported Version: 2010 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

Return The default values for the ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.



Workaround: Set the values programmatically using SetCtrlAttribute.



Reported Version: 2009 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

Return Enabling Show Grid and Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis causes incorrect x-axis tick marks to appear.

Enabling these settings for the left y-axis does not result in incorrect tick marks.



Workaround: Uncheck Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis and change the Divisions setting to a specific number.



Reported Version: 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

Return Resizing a knob control by operating a splitter control causes the digital display of the knob control to be positioned at the wrong coordinates.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014

Return The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.

Reduction of quality is noticeable after 10 saves.



Workaround: Reload the original image from disk. You can do this programmatically by setting the ATTR_IMAGE_FILE attribute with SetCtrlAttribute.



Reported Version: 9.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 08/22/2014