5G Isn't For You

This whole time you were thinking 5G was for you, right? I hate to be the one to break it to you, but it’s not. 5G isn’t for humans. So if it isn’t meant for us, who — or what — is it for?

5G is for machines. Motors, gears, CPUs, GPUs, actuators and sensors: these are the familiar components that make up the modern machine. However, most machines have lived a life of solitude. We've taken our devices and machines for granted by reserving the Internet for our use only without realizing how much better our lives would be if machines could connect to us as well as to each other more effectively. Enter 5G.

5G is not limited to your wireless device. It’s for your car, the tractor harvesting a wheat field, the high-speed train carrying commuters to work and the refrigerator at the grocery store — all the technology that makes your life better.