NI’s Response to the Evolving COVID-19 Situation

Our Commitment to You

We are continuing to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). We have two main priorities: caring for the health and safety of our team members, their families and our communities, and doing everything we can to help take care of the needs of our customers and partners.

This situation is fluid and could change quickly. All NI facilities have updated their response plans. We are also working with our supply chain partners to evaluate secondary risks in an effort to minimize delays in shipping and the sourcing of critical materials.

We will continue to monitor and adhere to guidance issued by national and local government bodies, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization. NI is also committed to helping ensure the integrity of your business supply chain. We will continue to make every effort to mitigate disruptions while we strive to protect the health and safety of our employees and our customers. Let’s stay connected during this unprecedented time, please reach out to your NI team, we are here for you.

For up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the World Health Organization.