혁신 반도체 연구실 특성화 및 검증 Achieve Lab-Grade RFFE Validation Results with Production Test Speed

Achieve Lab-Grade RFFE Validation Results with Production Test Speed

Engineers working on RF front ends for wideband standards, like 5G and Wi-Fi 6, must validate new RF front-end devices over more frequency bands, carrier-aggregated scenarios, and increasingly complex modulation schemes. With markets demanding greater efficiency and linearity, engineers need to validate design performance with the latest digital predistortion (DPD) algorithms and tightly synchronized envelope tracking (ET) configurations in 50- and non-50 Ω environments.

 

A solution for fast and accurate validation of wideband RF front-end devices must meet the following requirements:

  • Unify high-bandwidth analog and RF generation and analysis, precision DC measurements, and digital control of your device under test (DUT)
  • Ensure tight synchronization and triggering
  • Incorporate state-of-the-art digital predistortion (DPD) algorithms with ease of configuration
  • Simplify interactive measurements and automated validation sequences with powerful software

RF Front-End Validation Reference Architecture

  • Configure and deploy integrated and tightly synchronized test benches that deliver precision RF, DC, and analog waveform measurements with fast digital DUT control in a compact setup.
  • Bring up new devices rapidly and move quickly to interactive validation with the RFIC Test Software, purpose-built for power amplifier (PA) measurements.
  • Observe DUT performance under the latest DPD algorithms, such as NanoSemi’s dual-band linearization.
  • Incorporate with ease your own custom MATLAB® software DPD algorithms , or use built-in approaches, like memory polynomial DPD.
  • Deploy extensive validation sequences rapidly with the Automation Wizard, a large collection of example code and ready-to-run, open-source reference test sequences.

Solution Advantages

  • Improved workflow, from manual bring-up to interactive validation to extensive automation

  • Ability to sweep more parametric conditions without extending test times and bench size

  • Integrated support for Focus Microwaves’ fundamental tuners

  • Built-in, state-of-the-art NanoSemi DPD and custom MATLAB DPD algorithm support

  • Simplified test automation

"Our engineering teams looked at all the things that were slowing down our characterization process in the lab, and RF measurements using traditional instruments were the most time consuming. By adopting PXI, we were able to significantly improve test throughput without sacrificing measurement quality.”

Ben Thomas, Director, Mobile 5G Business Development, Qorvo

Build Your Solution with the NI Ecosystem

NI는 어플리케이션별 요구사항에 맞게 사용자 정의된 다양한 솔루션 통합 옵션을 제공합니다. 완전한 시스템 제어를 위해 자체적인 사내 통합 팀을 활용해도 되고, NI와 전 세계적인 NI 파트너 네트워크의 전문성을 활용하여 턴키 솔루션을 구할 수도 있습니다.

NI 파트너 네트워크

NI 파트너 네트워크는 도메인, 어플리케이션 및 전체 테스트 개발 전문가로 구성된 글로벌 커뮤니티로, 엔지니어링 커뮤니티의 요구사항을 충족시키기 위해 NI와 긴밀히 협력합니다. NI 파트너는 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션 제공업체, 시스템 통합업체, 컨설턴트, 제품 개발자, 실력 있는 서비스 및 영업 채널 전문가들로 구성되어 있으며, 이들은 광범위한 산업 및 어플리케이션 영역에 분포되어 있습니다.

Services and Support

NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.

RFFE Validation Solution Brochure

Discover how NI's RFFE Validation reference solution helps you configure an integrated and tightly synchronized bench to bring up new wideband RF front-ends and perform interactive validation - no programming required.  Learn how you can then transition smoothly onto fully  automated measurement sequences for extensive device characterization.

NI 파트너는 NI와는 별도의 독립적인 사업체이며, 대리점, 제휴 및 합작 투자 관계가 없습니다.