Validate and Test Autonomous Vehicle Compute Hardware

At the heart of the autonomous vehicle (AV) there is a powerful compute platform. Its job is to keep us safe inside and outside the vehicle. This supercomputer takes in synchronized data from multiple sensors to interpret the environment and driving circumstances, and determines the appropriate action for the AV. Design and test engineers must strike a balance between computing power, efficiency, and thoroughly testing functionality and reliability to:
Reduce test development time using a single test platform to test multiple functionalities of the compute platform with one system
Adapt quickly to new requirements and design changes with a modular and software-connected system
Validate all aspects of the AV compute platform performance and functionality through the same toolchain
Reduce test cost without sacrificing test coverage throughout the design and validation phases of the AV compute platform
Utilize GMSL 2 and FPD-Link III camera interfaces with PoC and I2C Backchannel communication
Employ Automotive Ethernet with 802.1AS PTP Time Synchronization, CAN, CAN-FD, LIN, FlexRay, and GNSS/GPS References
얼라이언스 파트너 네트워크에는 포괄적인 솔루션을 전문으로 하는 1,000개 이상의 회사가 포함되어 있습니다. 제품과 시스템부터 통합, 컨설팅, 교육 서비스까지 NI 얼라이언스 파트너는 가장 까다로운 엔지니어링 과제도 해결할 수 있도록 독창적인 장비와 기술을 갖추고 있습니다.
내쇼날인스트루먼츠의 얼라이언스 파트너는 내쇼날인스트루먼츠와는 별도의 독립적인 사업체이며, 대리점, 제휴 및 합작 투자 관계가 없습니다.