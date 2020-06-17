NI-XNET 20.1 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI-XNET 20.0 and NI-XNET 20.1, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-XNET 20.1.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
1036688

System Might Reboot If the PC Goes into Sleep Mode With Open Ethernet Streams

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 20.0

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.1

Added:

N/A
971299

USB XNET Devices Can Sometimes Cause "Blue Screen" Error When Shutting Down PC

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 16.1

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.1

Added:

N/A
256364

Wireshark Plug-in: Link-Layer Header for XNET Interfaces Displays "Unknown"

Fixed numerous display issues with NI-XNET's native Wireshark implementation.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.6

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.1

Added:

May 29, 2020
1032924

XNET Conversion (Signal to Frame) Causes Access Violation

LabVIEW can crash with an Access Violation when calling XNET Convert (Signal to Frame LIN) on multiple LDF files at the same time.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.6

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.1

Added:

N/A
994424

XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) Can Time Out Before All Data Is Transmitted on Ethernet Devices

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 20.0

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.1

Added:

N/A

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).