NI-XNET 20.0 Bug Fixes

Created Jun 9, 2020

概要

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI-XNET 19.6 and NI-XNET 20.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-XNET 20.0.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
962213

Firmware Timeout in Frame Input Single-point When Receiving Frame with Payload Length Different From Database

When using a PXI(e)-851x device in a CAN FD Frame Input Single-point session, if a frame is received with a payload length that is different from what is designated in the database (i.e., database says 12 byte payload, but the frame is sent with only 8 bytes), the firmware hangs. Any attempt to use the device results in error 0xBFF630BA. The NI-XNET driver timed out during low-level communication with the device.

Workaround:

To recover the device, restart the PXI(e) chassis. Non-PXI devices are not affected. Frame Input Queued and Frame Input Stream sessions also are not affected.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.5

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.0

Added:

N/A
895923

nxdbDeleteObject (When Called on a Cluster) and XNET Database Delete (Cluster) Do Not Delete LIN Schedules or LIN Schedule Entries Correctly

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

FlexLogger 2020 R1 | NI-XNET 19.5

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.0

Added:

N/A
941856

LIN No Response frames Are Not Recorded After Stopping a Frame Output Session on an Interface Logging Bus Errors

If you open a LIN master and a LIN slave session on the same interface, and then stop the LIN slave session from transmitting, the LIN master will not record No Response frames to the input stream. If the LIN slave is on a separate interface, No Response frames are seen as expected.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.5

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.0

Added:

N/A
897065

Editing an Automotive Ethernet Project Session Incorrectly Displays a Missing Database Alias Dialog

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue, other than to avoid editing Ethernet Project Sessions by right-clicking a session I/O control or constant.

Reported Version:

NI-XNET 19.6

Resolved Version:

NI-XNET 20.0

Added:

N/A

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).