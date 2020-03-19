Home 製品 NI Services Education Services Customer Education Courses Test Program Development with STS Course Overview

Test Program Development with STS Course

The Test Program Development with STS Course delivers hands-on training for setting up and using a Semiconductor Test System (STS) to communicate with a device under test (DUT). The course will follow the typical semiconductor test workflow and milestones, which includes tight interaction with corresponding hardware. After completing this course, a test engineer will be able to use STS tester resources interactively to create, modify, execute, and debug test programs with pre-existing code modules to collect test data and test time reports.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days

Audience

  • Semiconductor test engineers using or evaluating the NI STS to perform semiconductor production test or high-volume automated device validation

Prerequisites

  • General knowledge of semiconductor test strategies and methods

  • General computer proficiency

  • Basic test engineering knowledge

NI Products Used

  • STS Software Bundle

  • Semiconductor Test System (STS)

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Setup and configure an STS to test a mixed-signal semiconductor device

  • Use STS tester resources to interactively create, modify, execute, and debug a test program using prewritten code modules

  • Successfully communicate with a DUT

  • Understand test program architecture, modify it and configure the execution flow

  • Use the Create STS Project Tool to create an automated sequence

  • Modify and run a test program and gather the data

  • Navigate the Operator Interface

  • Debug devices, signals and test sequences with debug panels

  • Collect test data and generate test reports

  • Benchmark test time

Lesson Overview Topics

Lesson Overview Topics
System Overview This lesson introduces the NI Semiconductor Test System (STS).
  • Introduction
  • System overview
  • Safety requirements and specifications
Exploring NI STS Instrumentation This lesson introduces the STS instrumentation and resources, their specifications, functionalities and purposes.
  • Recognizing tester instrumentation and resources
  • Exploring system specifications
  • Identifying STS Instrumentation
  • Calibration in STS
Create STS Project This lesson explains how to use the Create STS Project Tool.
  • What is the create sts project tool?
  • Exploring created files
Mapping STS Hardware to DUT Pins This lesson covers how to create and modify a pin map.
  • What is a pin map?
  • Reviewing tester configuration and load board schematics
  • Mapping measurement requirements
  • Modifying the pin map
Exploring the Digital Pattern Instrument This lesson covers how to perform DUT control and digital tests using the Digital Pattern Editor.
  • Exploring the architecture and features of digital pattern instrument
  • Using the digital pattern editor
Validating DUT Behavior This lesson covers how to bring-up the device, interactively control tester resources, and implement simple tests.
  • Using Device Interface Board to interface with the DUT
  • Checking continuity and measuring leakage current
  • DUT bring-up
Creating and Bursting Digital Patterns This lesson illustrates how to create, load, and burst basic digital patterns.
  • Learning vector - based patterns
  • Creating basic digital patterns to communicate with the DUT
  • Converting digital patterns
Exploring the STS Software Development Environment This lesson teaches how to add steps to the test sequence or call a prewritten code module.
  • Exploring the test sequence file
  • Adding steps to a test sequence
  • Creating test steps
  • Configuring step settings
  • Configuration based templates versus custom code modules
  • Controlling TestStand execution
Configuring Test Program and Steps This lesson explains test step templates and how to modify test limits, configure binning, execute test program, and report the results.
  • Using step templates
  • Setting test limits
  • Creating test configurations
  • Binning
  • Executing a test program in the test development environment
  • Understanding test results and reporting
Debugging This lesson covers how to debug devices, signals, and the test sequence.
  • Test program debugging
  • Debugging scenarios
  • Benchmarking test time
  • Using the InstrumentStudio for debugging
  • Using the digital pattern editor for debugging
Using the STS Operator Interface This lesson covers how to run a test program in the operator interface (OI) and acquire socket time.
  • Exploring the OI features
  • Configure stations and lot settings from the OI
  • Running a test sequence from the OI
  • OI indicators, fields, and functions
  • Viewing test results and reports

