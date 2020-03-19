Home 製品 NI Services Education Services Customer Education Courses LabWindows/CVI Core 1 Course Overview

LabWindows/CVI Core 1 Course Overview

The LabWindows™/CVI Core 1 Course prepares you to create applications using LabWindows/CVI. After completing this course, you will be able to create basic solutions using many of the built-in features of LabWindows/CVI. The hands-on format of the course helps you apply skills learned in the course to your applications.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Classroom: Three (3) Days

  • Online: Four (4) 4-hour sessions, plus homework

Audience

  • New users and users preparing to develop applications using LabWindows/CVI

  • Users and technical managers evaluating LabWindows/CVI in purchasing decisions

  • Users pursuing the Certified LabWindows/CVI Developer (CCVID) certification

Prerequisites

  • Experience with C programming

NI Products Used

  • LabWindows/CVI

  • NI-DAQmx

  • NI-488.2 15.0 (GPIB) device

  • Instrument Simulator

  • BNC-2120

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Develop applications within the LabWindows/CVI environment

  • Create professional user interfaces

  • Understand the fundamentals of event-driven programming

  • Create and use an instrument driver

  • Develop and distribute stand-alone LabWindows/CVI applications

  • Configure and use data acquisition within LabWindows/CVI

  • Control a GPIB and serial instrument

LabWindows/CVI Core 1 Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics

Introduction to LabWindows/CVI

This lesson introduces LabWindows/CVI. You will learn how to navigate within the integrated environment to develop, compile, and debug C code.
  • Features of the LabWindows/CVI environment, including built-in function libraries
  • Advantages to writing code inside the LabWindows/CVI environment
  • Creating function panels and accessing help and examples for function panels
  • Using Interactive Execution to test code functionality
  • Building and linking your projects within the integrated environment
  • LabWindows/CVI data types and variables
  • Techniques to debug your application, including breakpoints, single-stepping, and resource tracking
Graphical User Interface This lesson describes how to design and build a graphical user interface. You will be introduced to the components of a user interface and how the user interface can be used to control your code with event-driven programming. You will learn how easy it is to use LabWindows/CVI to create “skeleton code” that can be modified for your own application.
  • Developing professional user interfaces in the User Interface Editor
  • Using CodeBuilder to quickly generate “skeleton code” based on the user interface you designed
  • Using callback functions to process user interface data
  • Creating efficient applications that use and process events
  • Building applications that plot data on charts and graphs
  • Using the User Interface Library functions to interact with the user interface programmatically
Instrument Drivers This lesson describes the use of instrument drivers. You will learn how to create function panels for your own functions that can be accessed similarly to a shipping LabWindows/CVI function.
  • Creating an instrument driver with function panels for your custom functions to take advantage of the capabilities of LabWindows/CVI
  • Creating help that you can distribute with your instrument driver
Distributing LabWindows/CVI Applications This lesson describes how to distribute an application developed in LabWindows/CVI.
  • Developing stand-alone applications that can be released without the development environment
  • Using LabWindows/CVI to create an installer for your stand-alone applications, and the implications of a stand-alone executable
Data Acquisition This lesson describes how you can use LabWindows/CVI and the NI-DAQmx driver to perform data acquisition. You will learn how to use LabWindows/CVI to take advantage of the primary functions on a BNC-2120 terminal block.
  • Data acquisition overview
  • Data acquisition within the LabWindows/CVI environment
  • Configuring your data acquisition system
  • NI-DAQmx architecture and how to use tasks and channels to perform data acquisition
  • Functions needed to program a data acquisition application
  • Performing single-point, multiple-point, and continuous analog input and analog output
  • Performing digital input and output to monitor switches or control relays
  • Using counters to perform edge counting
  • Using the DAQ Assistant to perform data acquisition in 90 seconds without writing any code
Instrument Control

This lesson teaches you how to use LabWindows/CVI to perform instrument control using GPIB and serial communication. You will learn powerful programming techniques that can be used to control the latest instruments.
  • Introduction to instrument control
  • Overview of GPIB communication
  • GPIB hardware specifications
  • Configuring a GPIB device and GPIB instruments
  • VISA as a high-level, easy-to-use programming method for communicating with instruments
  • Using VISA to program a GPIB instrument
  • Using a prebuilt instrument driver to communicate with an instrument
  • Serial communication overview
  • Using serial communication to communicate with instruments through the RS-232 protocol

Get started with LabWindows/CVI Core 1 today

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.