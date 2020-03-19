LabWindows/CVI Core 1 Course Overview

The LabWindows™/CVI Core 1 Course prepares you to create applications using LabWindows/CVI. After completing this course, you will be able to create basic solutions using many of the built-in features of LabWindows/CVI. The hands-on format of the course helps you apply skills learned in the course to your applications.
Classroom: Three (3) Days
Online: Four (4) 4-hour sessions, plus homework
New users and users preparing to develop applications using LabWindows/CVI
Users and technical managers evaluating LabWindows/CVI in purchasing decisions
Users pursuing the Certified LabWindows/CVI Developer (CCVID) certification
Experience with C programming
LabWindows/CVI
NI-DAQmx
NI-488.2 15.0 (GPIB) device
Instrument Simulator
BNC-2120
Develop applications within the LabWindows/CVI environment
Create professional user interfaces
Understand the fundamentals of event-driven programming
Create and use an instrument driver
Develop and distribute stand-alone LabWindows/CVI applications
Configure and use data acquisition within LabWindows/CVI
Control a GPIB and serial instrument
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|
Introduction to LabWindows/CVI
|
This lesson introduces LabWindows/CVI. You will learn how to navigate within the integrated environment to develop, compile, and debug C code.
|
|Graphical User Interface
|This lesson describes how to design and build a graphical user interface. You will be introduced to the components of a user interface and how the user interface can be used to control your code with event-driven programming. You will learn how easy it is to use LabWindows/CVI to create “skeleton code” that can be modified for your own application.
|
|Instrument Drivers
|This lesson describes the use of instrument drivers. You will learn how to create function panels for your own functions that can be accessed similarly to a shipping LabWindows/CVI function.
|
|Distributing LabWindows/CVI Applications
|This lesson describes how to distribute an application developed in LabWindows/CVI.
|
|Data Acquisition
|This lesson describes how you can use LabWindows/CVI and the NI-DAQmx driver to perform data acquisition. You will learn how to use LabWindows/CVI to take advantage of the primary functions on a BNC-2120 terminal block.
|
|Instrument Control
|
This lesson teaches you how to use LabWindows/CVI to perform instrument control using GPIB and serial communication. You will learn powerful programming techniques that can be used to control the latest instruments.
|
