NI’s Response to the Evolving COVID-19 Situation
At NI, we care deeply about your success. In today's unique situation, now and always, the health and safety of our customers, community, and employees is our number one priority. We are doing everything we can to help make sure you have the tools and resources available to do your job - wherever that may be.
We are continuing to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). We have two main priorities: caring for the health and safety of our team members, their families and our communities, and doing everything we can to help take care of the needs of our customers and partners.
This situation is fluid and could change quickly. All NI facilities have updated their response plans. We are also working with our supply chain partners to evaluate secondary risks in an effort to minimize delays in shipping and the sourcing of critical materials.
We will continue to monitor and adhere to guidance issued by national and local government bodies, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization. NI is also committed to helping ensure the integrity of your business supply chain. We will continue to make every effort to mitigate disruptions while we strive to protect the health and safety of our employees and our customers. Let’s stay connected during this unprecedented time, please reach out to your NI team, we are here for you.
Last updated: March 18, 2020
This is a time for coming together, and we’re here when you need us. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions to help you navigate through this unique situation.
Currently all our major production facilities are operating. We will proactively notify customers should there be any significant impact on their orders.
You can check the status of your order online at ni.com/status.
Given that many of us are working remotely, we wanted you to be aware that you may be able to access NI software on a home machine. Learn more about your software licensing options here.
This is a time for coming together. We're here when you need us. Don't hesitate to reach out to your account manager, who can connect with you virtually, or call us directly
We are working really hard to provide you with the tools and resources you need to help you do your job - wherever that may be. Starting today, all NI online training courses are free through at least April 30, 2020. This offer is not just for NI customers, it’s for the global engineering community.
In addition, we've also rolled out new virtual instructor-led training classes that are currently priced almost half that of regional classroom pricing, if you prefer working with an instructor. Learn more.
People are evaluating new ways of connecting in response to COVID-19 – including us. With you in mind, we have decided to reschedule NIWeek to August 3-5, 2020 and plan a virtual experience Tuesday, May 19th. Learn more.
