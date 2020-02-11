NI Partner Day—Sunday, May 17

Special Programs
These invite-only events are exclusive opportunities to gain insights and exchange ideas with the brightest minds in their industries.
The preliminary agenda includes:
NI partners are dedicated to solving our customers’ engineering challenges. This invite-only event equips partners with strategic and technical skills to drive demand and grow market share. We encourage active partner members to register for the combined NI Partner Day and NIWeek Full Conference package.
The Test Leadership Forum is intended for technical leaders who want to maximize the effectiveness of test engineering and reduce cost while maintaining long-term support for their current test solutions.
This invitation-only event provides access to a select group of executives and thought leaders, unique networking opportunities, and in-depth discussions on the future and impact of digitalization.
Email the NIWeek Executive Summit team with any questions you have or to request an invitation.