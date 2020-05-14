3 Ways to Eliminate Hidden Inefficiencies in Test with SystemLink

With increasing product complexity and time to market pressure, companies are demanding more from their test organizations. World class organizations are shifting their mindset from test as a “necessary evil” to leveraging test as a competitive advantage. NI is making a significant investment in SystemLink to improve operational efficiency and data-driven decision making for product verification and manufacturing test organizations.

In this webinar, Ray Hsu, our Systems and Data Management Business Director, will share 3 ways to eliminate hidden inefficiencies in test gathering based on our experiences working with customers across different industries. He will also share best practices to outline business justifications to eliminate inefficiencies and achieve peak performance for your organization.