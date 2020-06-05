Service Terms

Da 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT on Saturday, June 6th saranno effettuati degli aggiornamenti su ni.com che potrebbero provocare una temporanea interruzione dei servizi. Ci scusiamo per l'inconveniente.
NI is committed to equipping engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. As part of this commitment, NI offers services and/or service programs to support our customers and enhance a customer's experience with NI products. If you purchased a service or service program from NI, select the appropriate service listed below for a description of the Service and the applicable terms and conditions.
Services for Hardware and Systems (en Español, Servicios para Hardware y Sistemas): NI offers services for hardware and systems including repair, calibration, and/or software configuration to help its Customers protect their investment, fix their maintenance costs, and minimize costly downtime. If you have purchased a Service Program for your NI hardware or system, click here for the terms and conditions that are applicable to the service.
Services for NI Application Systems (“AS”): NI offers specialized services, including several 24-hour service delivery options, to help its Customers protect their AS equipment investment and minimize production test downtime. NI-trained engineers and technicians provide services including on-site bring-up; operator and maintenance training; technical support; repair; advanced replacement; and calibration (system-level and instrument-level). If you are considering or have purchased a Service Program for your NI AS, click here for the terms and conditions that are applicable to the respective services.
NI Support Services: NI offers to the Customer different types of support services. If your software purchase includes Standard Service Program for Software (SSP) or if you purchased a PremiumPlus Service Program for Support, click here for the terms and conditions that are applicable to the service.
Sample Code License Terms: An NI engineer may provide Sample Code to a customer for their internal evaluation or application development. Use of the Sample Code is subject to the Sample Code License Terms. If you received Sample Code from NI, click here for the Sample Code License Terms.
NI Training and Certification: NI offers courses in several languages and formats to help achieve immediate productivity gain and long-term success. NI certification provides a standard, industry-accepted way of gauging employees' skills, whether they are developing a part of a program or the complete application architecture. If you have purchased a Training or Certification Service, click here for the terms and conditions that are applicable to the service.
Consulting Services: To support the customer in the development of their application, NI can offer Consulting Services including design assistance, architecture or code review, start up and upgrade assistance. Click here for more information about these services including the terms and conditions that are applicable.